Handbook of Magnesium-Organic Compounds - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080133300, 9781483280554

Handbook of Magnesium-Organic Compounds

1st Edition

Volume III

Authors: S. T. Yoffe A. N. Nesmeyanov
eBook ISBN: 9781483280554
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1956
Page Count: 644
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
56.99
48.44
93.95
79.86
70.95
60.31
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Handbook of Magnesium-Organic Compounds, Volume III contains Russian indexes of end products of reactions, magnesium organic compounds, literature sources, and co-authors. This book will prove useful to Russian organic chemists and researchers.

Table of Contents


Section II

Index of End-Products of Reactions

Section III

Index of Magnesium-Organic Compounds

Section IV

Index of Literature Sources

Section V

Index of Co-Authors


Details

No. of pages:
644
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1956
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483280554

About the Author

S. T. Yoffe

A. N. Nesmeyanov

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.