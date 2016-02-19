Handbook of Magnesium-Organic Compounds
1st Edition
Volume III
Authors: S. T. Yoffe A. N. Nesmeyanov
eBook ISBN: 9781483280554
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1956
Page Count: 644
Description
Handbook of Magnesium-Organic Compounds, Volume III contains Russian indexes of end products of reactions, magnesium organic compounds, literature sources, and co-authors. This book will prove useful to Russian organic chemists and researchers.
Table of Contents
Section II
Index of End-Products of Reactions
Section III
Index of Magnesium-Organic Compounds
Section IV
Index of Literature Sources
Section V
Index of Co-Authors
About the Author
S. T. Yoffe
A. N. Nesmeyanov
