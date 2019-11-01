Handbook of Loss Prevention and Crime Prevention
6th Edition
Description
Handbook of Loss Prevention and Crime Prevention, Sixth Edition, continues to serve as the preeminent, comprehensive resource for devising practical, modern solutions for securing people and property. The book presents the latest key applications for securing structures with Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED), including plan review, report writing, presentation skills, lighting, zoning and behavioral management. Other sections address the latest issues related to active shooter situations, information technology, and international terrorism. Practical examples are provided, exploring applications for limiting retail crime and employing disaster readiness strategies.
Edited by seasoned, trusted security practitioner Lawrence Fennelly, the book features contributions by some of the most well-known experts in the field. Readers will find this book to be a trusted resource for physical security professionals, students and certification candidates who must navigate, and make sense of, today’s most pressing domestic and international security issues.
Key Features
- Covers every important topic in the field, including new coverage of active shooters, terroristic threats, and the latest on wireless security applications, data analysis and visualization, situational crime prevention, and global security standards and compliance issues
- Provides a comprehensive examination on the content and skills necessary for passing the ASIS Certified Protection Professional (CPP) exam
- Features contributions from the leading, most trusted subject-matter experts in the field
Readership
Physical and Information Corporate Security Managers, Supervisors, Executives, and other Practitioners. Security Management students
Table of Contents
1. Encompassing CPTED in 2020 and Beyond
2. Designing Crime Risk Management
3. Designing Security and Working with Architects
4. Introduction to Vulnerability Assessment
5. The Security Survey and The Audit
6. Vulnerability Assessment Process Inputs Establish Protection
Section A. Objectives
7. Approaches to Physical Security and Deterrents
8. Bringing CPTED into the 21st Century
9. Environmental Criminology and Crime Control
10. Problem Solving and Effective Community Policing
11. Neighborhood Watch Guidelines for the Twenty-First Century
12. Situational Crime Prevention and Opportunity Blocking
Section B. Planning and Evaluation
13. Design and Evaluation of Physical Protection Systems
14. Planning, Management and Evaluation
15. Crime Analysis
16. Standards, Regulations, and Guidelines: Compliance and Your Security Programs, Including Global Resources and Master Plan
Section C. Security Operations, Tools, and Technology
17. Access Control, Access Badges and Biometrics Characteristics
18. Intrusion Detection Systems
19. Security Surveillance Systems
20. Security Lighting
Section D. Technology
21. Information Technology Systems Infrastructure
Section E. Delay
22. Protective Barriers
23. Physical Barriers
24. Fences and Walls
25. The Use of Locks in Physical Crime Prevention
26. Safes and Vaults
Section F. Response
27. Today's Security Officer and SRO
28. Bomb Threats
29. Internal Theft Controls
30. Safe Schools and Safe Campuses
31. Domestic Violence: Can It Be Stopped
32. Proprietary Information
33. Identity Theft
34. Retail Security & Employee Theft
35. High Rise Building Security
36. Multi-Residential Security
37. Lodging Hospitality Security
38. Emergency Management
39. Cargo Theft and Cargo Security
40. Soft Targets
Details
- No. of pages:
- 626
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128164594
About the Author
Lawrence Fennelly
Lawrence J. Fennelly is an internationally recognized authority on crime prevention, security planning and analysis, and on the study of how environmental factors (CPTED), physical hardware, alarms, lighting, site design, management practices, litigation consultants, security policies and procedures, and guard management contribute to criminal victimization.
Mr. Fennelly was previously employed with Apollo Security, Computershare, Inc., as well as a sergeant at Harvard College, employed by the Harvard University Police Department in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He was trained as a crime prevention specialist and served in this capacity for over 21 years at Harvard. He was also the department’s training officer and assistant court officer. As part of his role as an officer at Harvard, Larry also was a deputy sheriff in both Suffolk and Middlesex counties (Massachusetts).
Mr. Fennelly is a frequent speaker and lecturer on CPTED, physical security, school crime, and other issues. He serves as an expert witness who works closely with attorneys in defense as well as plaintiff cases, assisting in case preparation, offering knowledgeable questions to ask the opposing side, etc. He has also done a considerable amount of consultant work throughout the United States. His experience ranges from identifying vulnerabilities to conducting security and lighting surveys, working with architects to design and implement security, and developing long range guard training programs and risk assessments of various facilities.
He is also a prolific author. His titles include such well-known security books as "Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design," "Effective Physical Security," and "Handbook of Loss Prevention and Crime Prevention."
Affiliations and Expertise
Expert witness and consultant in security, Litigation Consultants Inc.