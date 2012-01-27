Handbook of Loss Prevention and Crime Prevention
5th Edition
The Handbook of Loss Prevention and Crime Prevention, 5e, is a trusted resource for physical security professionals, students, and candidates for the coveted Certified Protection Professional (CPP) certification administered by ASIS International. The U.S. government recently announced that employees will have to obtain CPP certification to advance in their careers.
Edited by the security practitioner and author Lawrence Fennelly, this handbook gathers in a single volume the key information on each topic from eminent subject-matter experts. Taken together, this material offers a range of approaches for defining security problems and tools for designing solutions in a world increasingly characterized by complexity and chaos. The 5e adds cutting-edge content and up-to-the-minute practical examples of its application to problems from retail crime to disaster readiness.
- Covers every important topic in the field, including the latest on wireless security applications, data analysis and visualization, situational crime prevention, and global security standards and compliance issues
- Required reading for the certification DHS selected for its infrastructure security professionals
- Each chapter is contributed by a top security professional with subject-matter expertise
Readership
Certification candidates for ASIS CPP credentials; security professionals; students in Security Management and Criminal Justice programs in traditional and for-profit schools
Table of Contents
PART I. Approaches to Crime Prevention & Loss Prevention
Chapter 1. Introduction to Vulnerability Assessment
Risk Management and Vulnerability Assessment
Risk Assessment and the Vulnerability Assessment Process
Statistics and Quantitative Analysis
Vulnerability Assessment Process Overview
Reporting and Using the Vulnerability Assessment
Systems Engineering and Vulnerability Assessment
Summary
Chapter 2. Vulnerability Assessment Process Inputs — Establish Protection Objectives
Defining the Threat
Asset Identification
Facility Characterization
Summary
Chapter 3. Designing Security and Working with Architects
Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design
CPTED Planning and Design Review2
Physical Security Systems
Glossary of Terms
Chapter 4. Designing Crime Risk Management Systems
Understanding Crime Risk Management
Who is the Manager?
The Place Manager–Practitioner Relationship
Crime Pattern Analysis
Conducting the Security Survey
Determination of Probable Maximum Loss
Making Recommendations to Place Managers
Conclusion
Chapter 5. Approaches to Physical Security
Levels of Physical Security
The Value of Planning
Physical Barriers
The Security Plan
Conclusion
Chapter 6. Security Surveys and the Audit
The Best Time to Conduct the Survey
Why Conduct a Security Review
Classification of Survey Recommendations
Developing Security Points
Nine Points of Security Concern
Personality of the Complex
Positive and Negative Aspects of making Recommendations
Crime Analysis
Key Control
Digital Closed-Circuit Television
Intrusion Alarms
Lighting and Security
Other Security Aspects
Security Survey Follow-Up
Residential Security
Home Security Checklist
Top Ten Security Threats
The Audit
Appendix 6.A Site Survey and Risk Assessment
Appendix 6.B Physical Security Survey
Appendix 6.C Plant Security Checklist
Appendix 6.D Security Officers Checklist
Appendix 6.E Office Security Checklist
Appendix 6.F Home Security Checklist
Appendix 6.G Fire Safety Inspection
Appendix 6.H Bullet-Resistant Glazing for a Secure Workplace
Appendix 6.I Window Film
Chapter 7. CPTED in the Twenty-First Century
The Transition to the Future of CPTED
CPTED in the New Millennium
CPTED Applications
Objectives for Commercial Environment
Downtown Streets and Pedestrian Areas
The Three-D Approach
Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design2
Defensible Space
Crime-Prevention Model
The Environmental Influence on Criminal Behavior
Chapter 8. Environmental Criminology and Crime Control
Introduction
Twenty-Five Techniques of Situational CRIME Prevention
Four Components of Situational Crime Prevention, Part II
Conclusion
Chapter 9. Problem Solving — Community Policing
What is a Problem?
What is Community Policing?
The Sara Problem-Solving Model
Chapter 10. Neighborhood Watch Guidelines for the Twenty-First Century
Introduction
Ten Secrets of Neighborhood Watch
The Practitioner
Safety Checklist for Apartments
Robbery Prevention — Tips for Small Business
Burglary Prevention — Tips for Small Business
Suspicious Situations to Report
Vehicle Theft — A Big Problem
Safety Skills for Children
Street Smarts — How to Protect Yourself
The Con Artist
Crime Prevention Tips for Senior Citizens
Take Action — Stop the Violence
Protection from Telemarketing Fraud
Crime Prevention Tips At ATMs
Chapter 11. Situational Crime Prevention and Opportunity Blocking
Introduction
Opportunity Blocking
Sixteen Techniques of Situational Crime Prevention in Public Housing
Crime Control Strategy and Tactics
Chapter 12. Design and Evaluation of Physical Protection Systems
Safety Versus Security
Deterrence
Process Overview
Physical Protection System Design
PPS Functions
Design Goals
Design Criteria
Analysis
Physical Protection System Design and the Relationship to Risk
Summary
Chapter 13. Planning, Management, and Evaluation
The Concepts Defined
Statistical Information: The Backbone for Design of a Prevention Program
Crime Statistics
Demographic Data
Efficiency Analysis: Measuring Activity
Effectiveness Analysis: Measuring Program Impact
Attitudinal Analysis: Gathering Opinions on the Program Impact
A Strategy to Facilitate Implementation of the Evaluation
Chapter 14. Crime Analysis
Introduction
Don’t be Discouraged by the Displacement Doomsters
Pay Attention to Daily and Weekly Rhythms
Identify Risky Facilities
Chapter 15. Standards, Regulations and Guidelines
Introduction
Standards
Regulations
Guidelines
Managing Compliance
Resources
PART II. Security Operations, Tools, and Technology
Chapter 16. Access Control, Access Badges, and Biometrics Characteristics
Access Control
Designated Restricted Areas
Degree of Security
Considerations
Employee Screening
Identification System
ID Methods
Mechanized/Automated Systems
Card/Badge Specifications
Visitor Identification and Control
Visitors
Enforcement Measures
Sign/Countersign and Code Word
Duress Code
Access-Control Rosters
Methods of Control
Security Controls of Packages, Personal Property, and Vehicles
Tactical-Environment Considerations
Biometrics Characteristics2
Chapter 17. Alarms
Components of Alarm Systems
Application
Alarm Equipment Overhaul
Additional Resources
Conclusion
Glossary for Alarm Systems
Appendix 17.A Smoke Detectors
Appendix 17.B Alarm Certificate Services Glossary of Terms Certificate Types
Appendix 17.C Fire Classifications
Chapter 18. Video Technology Overview
Overview
The Video System
The Camera Function
Scene Illumination
Scene Characteristics
Lenses
Cameras
Transmission
Switchers
Quads and Multiplexers
Monitors
Recorders
Hard-Copy Video Printers
Ancillary Equipment
Summary
Glossary for CCTV
Chapter 19. Security Lighting
Introduction
Illumination3
Twenty-Five Things you Need to Know About Lighting7
Energy Management
Lighting Definitions
Web Sites
Appendix 19.A Lighting Description
Chapter 20. Information Technology Systems Infrastructure
Introduction
Basics of TCP/IP and Signal Communications
TCP/UDP/RTP
User Datagram Protocol
Networking Devices
Network Infrastructure Devices
Servers
Network Architecture
Network Configurations
Creating Network Efficiencies
Digital Video
Digital Resolution
Frame Rates
Display Issues
Managing Data Systems Throughput
System Architecture
Interfacing to other Enterprise Information Technology Systems
Summary
Chapter 21. Information Security
Introduction
Three Basic Categories of Information
Determining the Value of Information
Case Study — A Process for Determining Information Value
The Protection of Automated Information and High-Technology Equipment
IAPS Organization Responsibilities
IAPS Management Job Description
IAPS Staff Job Descriptions
Information Assurance and Protection Program (IAPP)
Summary
Chapter 22. Protective Barriers
Overview
Perimeter Entrances
Barrier Planning
Fence Standards
Types of Security Fences
Conclusion
Chapter 23. Physical Barriers
Doors
Roofs
Floors
Fences
Walls and Moats
Chapter 24. Fence Standards
Recommendations
Security Planning
Material Specifications
Design Features and Considerations
Typical Design Example
Chapter 25. The Use of Locks in Physical Crime Prevention
Lock Terminology and Components
Key-Operated Mechanisms
Combination Locks
Lock Bodies
Door Lock Types
Strikes
Attacks and Countermeasures
Locks and the Systems Approach to Security
Appendix 25.A Key Control
Appendix 25.B Key Control and Lock Security Checklist
Appendix 25.C Terms and Definitions for Door and Window Security
Chapter 26. Safes, Vaults, and Accessories
Choose The Right Container
UL-Rated Combination Locks
Relocking Devices
Locking Dials
Lockable Handles
Time Locks
Time-Delay Combination Locks
Alarmed Combination Locks
Vision-Restricting and Shielded Dials
Combination Changing
Safe Burglaries
Overcoming Safe-Opening Problems
Appendix 26.A Rating Files, Safes, and Vaults
Chapter 27. Guard Service in the Twenty-First Century
Liabilities Connected with a Security Force
Power and Authority of the Security Guard
Training
Report Writing
Weapons Safety
Safety
Bomb Threats
Bomb Search
Fire Protection
Fire Prevention
Emergency Medical Assistance
Reporting a Medical Case
Security Officer Supervision
Techniques for Setting the Example
Expanded Security Officer Training Program
Determining Adequate Levels of Security Staffing
Conclusion
Chapter 28. Internal Theft Controls
Introduction
What is Honesty?
The Dishonest Employee
Program for Internal Security
Procedural Controls
When Controls Fail
Case Study
Summary
Chapter 29. Bomb Threats and Physical Security Planning
Bombs
Bomb Threats
Why Prepare?
How to Prepare
Security Against Bomb Incidents
Responding to Bomb Threats
Decision Time
Evacuation
Search Teams
When a Suspicious Object is Located
Handling The News Media
Summary
Appendix 29.A Suspect Package Alert
Appendix 29.B Bomb Threat Checklist
Appendix 29.C Mail Handlers and Suspicious Mail Procedures
Chapter 30. Perspectives on Safe School Administration
Emphasize Crime and Deviance Prevention during Teacher Education
Maintain a Sense of Ownership in School Grounds and the Surrounding Neighborhood
Conduct Periodic Risk Assessments or Security Surveys and Audits
Clearly State Rules and Regulations
Conduct a Crime and Deviance Analysis
Develop an Incident Mapping System
Utilize Parent Volunteers as Monitors and Student Aides
Institute After-School Programs
Security Considerations should be Incorporated from the “Ground Up”
Establish In-Class Communication between Teachers and Administration
Institute a Safety and Security Committee
Value the Contributions of Custodial Personnel
Train Personnel in Graffiti Interpretation
Schools need Central Office Support
Value Aesthetics
Foster Students’ Beliefs they are connected to the School
Do not Use Student Monitors
The “Combustible Engine” Model of School Communities
Create a Crisis Management Plan
Train Personnel in Conflict Resolution
Implement Character Education Curricula
Create Law-Related Education Modules to be Incorporated in Social Studies Courses
Establish “Communities within Schools”
Avoid Peer-Group Counseling
Anti-Bullying Efforts
Chapter 31. Campus Security and Crime Prevention
Communication
Key Elements in a Campus Crime Prevention Program
Commitment
Cycle of Activity
Specific Programs
The Campus Security Act of 1990
Neighborhood Watch on the College Campus
Information, Notification, and Emergency Communication
Thefts in the Library
Bicycle Theft Prevention
Administration Office Security Programs
Operation Identification
Intrusion Alarms
Conclusion
Resources
Chapter 32. Domestic Violence
What is Domestic Violence?
Who are the Victims?
Why Abusers Abuse
What we do Know
Law Enforcement Response
Options for Protection
Government Involvement
Conclusion
Chapter 33. Proprietary Information
Introduction
Data Protection
Conclusions
Chapter 34. Identity Theft
Identity Theft1
Understanding your Local Problem2
Understanding your Local Problem3
Executive Summary4 Federal Trade Commission — 2004 National and State Trends in Fraud and Identity Theft
Chapter 35. Retail Security-Employee Theft
Introduction
Cash Refund Fraud
Fraud Refunds to Third-Party Credit Cards
Fraud Refunds to House Credit Cards
Fraud Refunds for Store Credit
Fraud Voids
Stolen Credit Cards
Chapter 36. High-Rise Security
Introduction
Occupancy Characteristics
Assets, Threats, Vulnerabilities, and Countermeasures
Security Programs
Emergency Planning
Summary
Key Terms
Additional Reading
Chapter 37. Multi-Residential Security
Apartments
Condominiums
Levels of Security
Personnel
Physical Security and Hardware
Procedures
The Elderly
Some Special Areas of Vulnerability
Disasters
Legislation
Basic Steps to Remember in Multi-Residential Security
Chapter 38. Lodging Hospitality Security
Security Department Structure
Size of the Department
Reporting Level in the Organization
Role of Security
Training
Theft
Opportunities and Trends
Legal Issues
The Future of Lodging Security
Chapter 39. Computer and Transportation Systems Security
Security is Flawed
Conclusion
Chapter 40. The Security Professional, Terrorism, Bioterrorism, and the Next Level
The Security Professional and Terrorism
Terrorism and the Terrorist
Understanding Terrorism
Terrorist Groups and Organizational Structure
Mechanism of Violence and Associated Risk Factors
Assessing Threats from Terrorism and Developing Effective Countermeasures
The Security Manager’s Responsibilities
Conclusion
Chapter 41. Contingency Planning
Introduction
Contingency Planning Program
Emergency Response Planning
Crisis Management
Business Continuity Planning
Summary
Chapter 42. Emergency Preparedness — Planning and Management
Basics of Emergency Planning
Primary Man-Made Emergency Events
Accidental and Natural Emergency Events
General Administrative and Operational Issues
Conclusion
Glossary of Terms for Emergency Preparedness*
Chapter 43. Broadband Industry Fraud
A Case Study Overview
Chapter 44. Cargo Security
Prevention Plan
Pilferage
Theft
Organized Crime
Cargo Package and Movement Controls
Trucking Operations
Appendix 44.A Cargo Security Checklist
Appendix 44.B Personnel Security Checklist
Appendix 44.C Physical Security Checklist
Appendix 44.D Inspection Report Forms
Appendix 44.E Documentation
Appendix 44.F The Role of Private Security1
Chapter 45. Corporate Policy and Procedures
Hotel Employee Manual
Security Department Manual
Conclusion
Index
- No. of pages:
- 632
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2012
- Published:
- 27th January 2012
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123852496
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123852465
Lawrence Fennelly
Lawrence J. Fennelly is an internationally recognized authority on crime prevention, security planning and analysis, and on the study of how environmental factors (CPTED), physical hardware, alarms, lighting, site design, management practices, litigation consultants, security policies and procedures, and guard management contribute to criminal victimization.
Mr. Fennelly was previously employed with Apollo Security, Computershare, Inc., as well as a sergeant at Harvard College, employed by the Harvard University Police Department in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He was trained as a crime prevention specialist and served in this capacity for over 21 years at Harvard. He was also the department’s training officer and assistant court officer. As part of his role as an officer at Harvard, Larry also was a deputy sheriff in both Suffolk and Middlesex counties (Massachusetts).
Mr. Fennelly is a frequent speaker and lecturer on CPTED, physical security, school crime, and other issues. He serves as an expert witness who works closely with attorneys in defense as well as plaintiff cases, assisting in case preparation, offering knowledgeable questions to ask the opposing side, etc. He has also done a considerable amount of consultant work throughout the United States. His experience ranges from identifying vulnerabilities to conducting security and lighting surveys, working with architects to design and implement security, and developing long range guard training programs and risk assessments of various facilities.
He is also a prolific author. His titles include such well-known security books as "Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design," "Effective Physical Security," and "Handbook of Loss Prevention and Crime Prevention."
Expert witness and consultant in security, Litigation Consultants Inc.
"Larry Fennelly continues to provide the content that ensures his book will be on the front of any professional security managers practitioner’s bookshelf. This edition brings the reader the up to date with the materials and subjects needed to solve current security problems. No security practitioner’s library is complete without this handbook." --Joseph C. Nelson, CPP, Assistant Vice President, State Street Global Security
"As usual, Larry Fennelly has written a comprehensive, practical guide--one that belongs on the bookshelf of the serious security practitioner. The book is readable, interesting and up to date in all respects." --John J. Fay, CPP, former Director of the National Crime Prevention Institute
"I have been extremely impressed with the evolution of the content as this book moves into its next generation. It is very comprehensive and well written. The new edition now includes real time academic reference material and makes it usable as a university textbook." --Mark H. Beaudry, CPP