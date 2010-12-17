Handbook of Logic and Language
2nd Edition
Description
The logical study of language is becoming more interdisciplinary, playing a role in fields such as computer science, artificial intelligence, cognitive science and game theory. This new edition, written by the leading experts in the field, presents an overview of the latest developments at the interface of logic and linguistics as well as a historical perspective. It is divided into three parts covering Frameworks, General Topics and Descriptive Themes.
Key Features
- Completely revised and updated - includes over 25% new material
- Discusses the interface between logic and language
- Many of the authors are creators or active developers of the theories
Readership
Researchers working in linguistics, logic, discrete mathematics and computer science
Table of Contents
Preface
Part 1 Frameworks
1. Montague Grammar,
B. Partee and H. Hendriks
2. Categorial Type Logics
M. Moortgat
3. Discourse Representation in Context
H. Kamp & J. van Eijck
4.1 Situation Theory
J. Seligman, L. Moss
4.2 Situations, Constraints and Channels
E. Mares, J. Seligman, G. Restall
5.1 GB Theory: An Introduction
J. Higginbotham
5.2 After Government and Binding Theory
E. Stabler
6.1 Game-Theoretical Semantics
J. Hintikka and G. Sandu
6.2 Game-Theoretical Pragmatics
J. G. Jäger
Part 2 General Topics
7. Compositionality
B. Partee & Th. Janssen
8. Types
R. Turner
9.1 Dynamics
R. Muskens, J. van Benthem, and A. Visser
9.2 Dynamic Epistemic Logic
B. Kooi
10. Partiality
J-E. Fenstad
11.1 Formal Learning Theory
D. Osherson, D. de Jongh, E. Martin, S. Weinstein
11.2 Computational Language Learning
M. van Zaanen, C. de la Higuera
12.1 Non-monotonicity in Linguistics
R. Thomason
12.2 Non-monotonic Reasoning in Interpretation
R. van Rooij, K. Schulz
Part 3 Descriptive Topics
13.1 Generalized Quantifiers
E. Keenan, D. Westerståhl
13.2 On the Learnability of Quantifiers
R. Clark
14.1 Temporality
M. Steedman
14.2 Tense, Aspect, and Temporal Representation
H. Verkuyl
15.1 Plurals and Collectives
J. Lønning
15.2 Plural Discourse Reference
A. Brasoveanu
16.1 Questions
J. Groenendijk, M. Stokhof
16.2 Questions: Logic and Interactions
J. Ginzburg
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1168
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2011
- Published:
- 17th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444537270
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444537263
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444602251
About the Editor
Johan van Benthem
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Logic, Language & Computation, University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Alice ter Meulen
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Geneva, Switzerland
Reviews
"The first edition was published in 1997, focusing, as stated in the preface, on ‘the interface of logic and linguistics, showing how a substantial body of insights and techniques had developed about natural language through cooperation, and sometimes competition between various approaches.’ This second edition offers updates throughout, new commentary by the authors, and coverage of new topics. Nine contributions discuss frameworks, including Montague grammar, categorical type logics, discourse representation in context, situation theory, GB theory, and game-theoretical semantics and pragmatics, among other topics…. Johan van Benthem is affiliated with the U. of Amsterdam and Stanford U.; Alice ter Meulen, with the U. of Groningen."--SciTech Book News