Handbook of Logic and Language - 2nd Edition

Handbook of Logic and Language

2nd Edition

Editors: Johan van Benthem Alice ter Meulen
eBook ISBN: 9780444537270
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444537263
Paperback ISBN: 9780444602251
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 17th December 2010
Page Count: 1168
Description

The logical study of language is becoming more interdisciplinary, playing a role in fields such as computer science, artificial intelligence, cognitive science and game theory. This new edition, written by the leading experts in the field, presents an overview of the latest developments at the interface of logic and linguistics as well as a historical perspective. It is divided into three parts covering Frameworks, General Topics and Descriptive Themes.

Key Features

  • Completely revised and updated - includes over 25% new material
  • Discusses the interface between logic and language
  • Many of the authors are creators or active developers of the theories

Readership

Researchers working in linguistics, logic, discrete mathematics and computer science

Table of Contents

Preface

Part 1 Frameworks

1. Montague Grammar,

B. Partee and H. Hendriks

2. Categorial Type Logics

M. Moortgat

3. Discourse Representation in Context

H. Kamp & J. van Eijck

4.1 Situation Theory

J. Seligman, L. Moss

4.2 Situations, Constraints and Channels

E. Mares, J. Seligman, G. Restall

5.1 GB Theory: An Introduction

J. Higginbotham

5.2 After Government and Binding Theory

E. Stabler

6.1 Game-Theoretical Semantics

J. Hintikka and G. Sandu

6.2 Game-Theoretical Pragmatics

J. G. Jäger

Part 2 General Topics

7. Compositionality

B. Partee & Th. Janssen

8. Types

R. Turner

9.1 Dynamics

R. Muskens, J. van Benthem, and A. Visser

9.2 Dynamic Epistemic Logic

B. Kooi

10. Partiality

J-E. Fenstad

11.1 Formal Learning Theory

D. Osherson, D. de Jongh, E. Martin, S. Weinstein

11.2 Computational Language Learning

M. van Zaanen, C. de la Higuera

12.1 Non-monotonicity in Linguistics

R. Thomason

12.2 Non-monotonic Reasoning in Interpretation

R. van Rooij, K. Schulz

Part 3 Descriptive Topics

13.1 Generalized Quantifiers

E. Keenan, D. Westerståhl

13.2 On the Learnability of Quantifiers

R. Clark

14.1 Temporality

M. Steedman

14.2 Tense, Aspect, and Temporal Representation

H. Verkuyl

15.1 Plurals and Collectives

J. Lønning

15.2 Plural Discourse Reference

A. Brasoveanu

16.1 Questions

J. Groenendijk, M. Stokhof

16.2 Questions: Logic and Interactions

J. Ginzburg

About the Editor

Johan van Benthem

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute for Logic, Language & Computation, University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Alice ter Meulen

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Geneva, Switzerland

Reviews

"The first edition was published in 1997, focusing, as stated in the preface, on ‘the interface of logic and linguistics, showing how a substantial body of insights and techniques had developed about natural language through cooperation, and sometimes competition between various approaches.’ This second edition offers updates throughout, new commentary by the authors, and coverage of new topics. Nine contributions discuss frameworks, including Montague grammar, categorical type logics, discourse representation in context, situation theory, GB theory, and game-theoretical semantics and pragmatics, among other topics…. Johan van Benthem is affiliated with the U. of Amsterdam and Stanford U.; Alice ter Meulen, with the U. of Groningen."--SciTech Book News

Ratings and Reviews

