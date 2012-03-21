"This sixth edition of Handbook of Local Anesthesia is targeted mainly towards dentists, oral hygienists, and dental students and not only covers the topic in great detail, but also highlights and discusses the latest advances in techniques...We found the book to well written and the accompanying full-size colour photographs and abundance of diagrams and tables make the text easy to understand...This new edition of Handbook of Local Anesthesia is well written and reasonably priced, and should prove a welcome update to th collection for dental students and practitioners."

British Journal of Anaesthesia, March 2013