Handbook of Local Anesthesia
6th Edition
Description
A practical, "how-to" guide to safe anesthesia practices in dentistry, Handbook of Local Anesthesia, 6th Edition covers all the latest advances in science, instrumentation, and pain control techniques. From basic concepts to specific injection techniques, from dosage charts to the proper care and handling of equipment, this book provides in-depth, full-color coverage of key anesthesia topics, including specific hazards and errors in technique that may result in complications. Written by Dr. Stanley Malamed, dentistry's leading expert on this subject, Handbook of Local Anesthesia is a valuable reference that will help you prevent, recognize, and manage complications of local anesthesia administration.
Key Features
- Videos on an available companion DVD (sold separately) are narrated by Dr. Stanley Malamed, covering topics such as local anesthetic agents, anesthetic injection techniques, potential complications, and risk management.
- Full-color photographs and line drawings are included throughout the book.
- In-depth discussions cover the anesthetic agents used in dentistry, along with their clinical actions.
- Routes of administration are described for all anesthetics.
- The proper care and handling of equipment is addressed, along with the problems that may be encountered.
- Requirements for pain control and local anesthesia within various dental specialties are included.
- Comprehensive information on Articaine is included, a local anesthetic that is gaining widespread use in the United States.
- Numerous boxes and tables provide a quick reference and comparison of techniques, drugs, and dosages.
- Dosage charts, injection techniques, information on duration of action, and contraindications for local anesthetics are included at the end of the book for quick reference.
Table of Contents
Part I: Drugs
1. Neurophysiology
2. Pharmacology of Local Anesthetics
3. Pharmacology of Vasoconstrictors
4. Clinical Action of Specific Agents
Part 2: The Armamentarium
5. The Syringe
6. The Needle
7. The Cartridge
8. Additional Armamentarium
9. Preparation of the Armamentarium
Part 3: Techniques of Regional Anesthesia in Dentistry
10. Physical and Psychological Evaluation
11. Basic Injection Technique
12. Anatomical Considerations
13. Techniques of Maxillary Anesthesia
14. Techniques of Mandibular Anesthesia
15. Supplemental Injection Techniques
16. Local Anesthetic Considerations in Dental Specialties
Part 4: Complications, Legal Considerations, Questions, and Future Trends
17. Local Complications
18. Systemic Complications
19. Legal Considerations
20. Future Trends in Pain Control
21. Questions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2013
- Published:
- 21st March 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323242028
About the Author
Stanley Malamed
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Section of Anesthesia and Medicine, University of Southern California School of Dentistry, Los Angeles, CA
Reviews
"This sixth edition of Handbook of Local Anesthesia is targeted mainly towards dentists, oral hygienists, and dental students and not only covers the topic in great detail, but also highlights and discusses the latest advances in techniques...We found the book to well written and the accompanying full-size colour photographs and abundance of diagrams and tables make the text easy to understand...This new edition of Handbook of Local Anesthesia is well written and reasonably priced, and should prove a welcome update to th collection for dental students and practitioners."
British Journal of Anaesthesia, March 2013