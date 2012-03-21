Handbook of Local Anesthesia - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323074131, 9780323242028

Handbook of Local Anesthesia

6th Edition

Authors: Stanley Malamed
eBook ISBN: 9780323242028
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 21st March 2012
Page Count: 432
Description

A practical, "how-to" guide to safe anesthesia practices in dentistry, Handbook of Local Anesthesia, 6th Edition covers all the latest advances in science, instrumentation, and pain control techniques. From basic concepts to specific injection techniques, from dosage charts to the proper care and handling of equipment, this book provides in-depth, full-color coverage of key anesthesia topics, including specific hazards and errors in technique that may result in complications. Written by Dr. Stanley Malamed, dentistry's leading expert on this subject, Handbook of Local Anesthesia is a valuable reference that will help you prevent, recognize, and manage complications of local anesthesia administration.

Key Features

  • Videos on an available companion DVD (sold separately) are narrated by Dr. Stanley Malamed, covering topics such as local anesthetic agents, anesthetic injection techniques, potential complications, and risk management.

  • Full-color photographs and line drawings are included throughout the book.

  • In-depth discussions cover the anesthetic agents used in dentistry, along with their clinical actions.

  • Routes of administration are described for all anesthetics.

  • The proper care and handling of equipment is addressed, along with the problems that may be encountered.

  • Requirements for pain control and local anesthesia within various dental specialties are included.

  • Comprehensive information on Articaine is included, a local anesthetic that is gaining widespread use in the United States.

  • Numerous boxes and tables provide a quick reference and comparison of techniques, drugs, and dosages.

  • Dosage charts, injection techniques, information on duration of action, and contraindications for local anesthetics are included at the end of the book for quick reference.

Table of Contents

Part I: Drugs

1. Neurophysiology

2. Pharmacology of Local Anesthetics

3. Pharmacology of Vasoconstrictors

4. Clinical Action of Specific Agents

Part 2: The Armamentarium

5. The Syringe

6. The Needle

7. The Cartridge

8. Additional Armamentarium

9. Preparation of the Armamentarium

Part 3: Techniques of Regional Anesthesia in Dentistry

10. Physical and Psychological Evaluation

11. Basic Injection Technique

12. Anatomical Considerations

13. Techniques of Maxillary Anesthesia

14. Techniques of Mandibular Anesthesia

15. Supplemental Injection Techniques

16. Local Anesthetic Considerations in Dental Specialties

Part 4: Complications, Legal Considerations, Questions, and Future Trends

17. Local Complications

18. Systemic Complications

19. Legal Considerations

20. Future Trends in Pain Control

21. Questions

Details

No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323242028

About the Author

Stanley Malamed

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair, Section of Anesthesia and Medicine, University of Southern California School of Dentistry, Los Angeles, CA

Reviews

"This sixth edition of Handbook of Local Anesthesia is targeted mainly towards dentists, oral hygienists, and dental students and not only covers the topic in great detail, but also highlights and discusses the latest advances in techniques...We found the book to well written and the accompanying full-size colour photographs and abundance of diagrams and tables make the text easy to understand...This new edition of Handbook of Local Anesthesia is well written and reasonably priced, and should prove a welcome update to th collection for dental students and practitioners."

British Journal of Anaesthesia, March 2013

