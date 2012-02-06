Handbook of Local Anesthesia - Elsevier eBook on VitalSource - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323096294

Handbook of Local Anesthesia - Elsevier eBook on VitalSource

6th Edition

Authors: Stanley Malamed
eBook ISBN: 9780323096294
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 6th February 2012
Key Features

  • Videos on an available companion DVD (sold separately) are narrated by Dr. Stanley Malamed, covering topics such as local anesthetic agents, anesthetic injection techniques, potential complications, and risk management.

  • Full-color photographs and line drawings are included throughout the book.

  • In-depth discussions cover the anesthetic agents used in dentistry, along with their clinical actions.

  • Routes of administration are described for all anesthetics.

  • The proper care and handling of equipment is addressed, along with the problems that may be encountered.

  • Requirements for pain control and local anesthesia within various dental specialties are included.

  • Comprehensive information on Articaine is included, a local anesthetic that is gaining widespread use in the United States.

  • Numerous boxes and tables provide a quick reference and comparison of techniques, drugs, and dosages.

  • Dosage charts, injection techniques, information on duration of action, and contraindications for local anesthetics are included at the end of the book for quick reference.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323096294

About the Author

Stanley Malamed

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair, Section of Anesthesia and Medicine, University of Southern California School of Dentistry, Los Angeles, CA

