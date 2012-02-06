Handbook of Local Anesthesia - Elsevier eBook on VitalSource
6th Edition
Authors: Stanley Malamed
eBook ISBN: 9780323096294
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 6th February 2012
Key Features
- Videos on an available companion DVD (sold separately) are narrated by Dr. Stanley Malamed, covering topics such as local anesthetic agents, anesthetic injection techniques, potential complications, and risk management.
- Full-color photographs and line drawings are included throughout the book.
- In-depth discussions cover the anesthetic agents used in dentistry, along with their clinical actions.
- Routes of administration are described for all anesthetics.
- The proper care and handling of equipment is addressed, along with the problems that may be encountered.
- Requirements for pain control and local anesthesia within various dental specialties are included.
- Comprehensive information on Articaine is included, a local anesthetic that is gaining widespread use in the United States.
- Numerous boxes and tables provide a quick reference and comparison of techniques, drugs, and dosages.
- Dosage charts, injection techniques, information on duration of action, and contraindications for local anesthetics are included at the end of the book for quick reference.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2013
- Published:
- 6th February 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323096294
About the Author
Stanley Malamed
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Section of Anesthesia and Medicine, University of Southern California School of Dentistry, Los Angeles, CA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.