Handbook of Local Anesthesia, 7e: South Asia Edition
7th Edition
Authors: Stanley Malamed
Paperback ISBN: 9788131257142
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 15th August 2019
Page Count: 468
Details
- No. of pages:
- 468
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2019
- Published:
- 15th August 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131257142
About the Author
Stanley Malamed
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Section of Anesthesia and Medicine, University of Southern California School of Dentistry, Los Angeles, CA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.