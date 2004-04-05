Handbook of Liver Disease
2nd Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
Here's instant access to the symptoms, signs, differential diagnosis, and treatment for the full range of liver disorders. Written by an international 'who's who' of hepatology—and now in full color—this new 2nd Edition provides readers with top-notch, authoritative guidance they can count on!
Key Features
- Discusses the hottest topics in the field, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and the latest information on liver transplantation.
- Includes expanded coverage of chronic hepatitis C, most notably the use of combination therapy with peginterferon and ribavirin and improvements in the management of the side effects of antiviral therapy.
- Offers the most recent therapeutic options for the management of chronic hepatitis B and advances in the understanding of the molecular biology of this virus.
- Updates the approach to the diagnosis of many liver diseases due to newer tests based on molecular techniques and advances in imaging.
- Features over 340 full-color illustrations.
- Uses a redesigned templated, outline format that makes reference a snap.
Table of Contents
- Assessment of liver function and diagnostic studies
2. Acute liver failure
3. Acute viral hepatitis
4. Chronic viral hepatitis
5. Autoimmune hepatitis
6. Alcoholic liver disease
7. Fatty liver and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
8. Drug-induced and toxic liver disease
9. Cirrhosis and portal hypertension: an overview
10. Portal hypertension and gastrointestinal bleeding
11. Ascites and spontaneous bacterial peritonitis
12. Hepatorenal syndrome
13. Hepatic encephalopathy
14. Primary biliary cirrhosis
15. Primary sclerosing cholangitis
16. Hemochromatosis
17. Wilson's disease and related disorders
18. Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and other metabolic liver diseases
19. Budd-Chiari syndrome and other vascular disorders
20. The liver in heart failure
21. The liver in pregnancy
22. The liver in systemic disease
23. Pediatric liver disease
24. Liver disease in the elderly
25. HIV and the liver
26. Granulomatous liver disease
27. Hepatic tumours
28. Hepatic abscesses and cysts
29. Other infections involving the liver
30. Surgery in the patient with liver disease and postoperative jaundice
31. Liver transplantation
32. Cholelithiasis and cholecystitis
33. Diseases of the bile ducts
34. Tumors of the biliary tract
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2004
- Published:
- 5th April 2004
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443066337
About the Author
Lawrence Friedman
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School; Professor of Medicine, Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston, Massachusetts; The Anton R. Fried, MD, Chair, Department of Medicine, Newton-Wellesley Hospital, Newton, Massachusetts; Assistant Chief of Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts
Emmet Keeffe
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine; Chief of Hepatology, Co-Director, Liver Transplant Program, Stanford University Medical Center, Stanford, CA
