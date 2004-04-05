Handbook of Liver Disease - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780443066337

Handbook of Liver Disease

2nd Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Lawrence Friedman Emmet Keeffe Lawrence Friedman Emmet Keeffe
Paperback ISBN: 9780443066337
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 5th April 2004
Page Count: 496
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Here's instant access to the symptoms, signs, differential diagnosis, and treatment for the full range of liver disorders. Written by an international 'who's who' of hepatology—and now in full color—this new 2nd Edition provides readers with top-notch, authoritative guidance they can count on!

Key Features

  • Discusses the hottest topics in the field, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and the latest information on liver transplantation.
  • Includes expanded coverage of chronic hepatitis C, most notably the use of combination therapy with peginterferon and ribavirin and improvements in the management of the side effects of antiviral therapy.
  • Offers the most recent therapeutic options for the management of chronic hepatitis B and advances in the understanding of the molecular biology of this virus.
  • Updates the approach to the diagnosis of many liver diseases due to newer tests based on molecular techniques and advances in imaging.
  • Features over 340 full-color illustrations.
  • Uses a redesigned templated, outline format that makes reference a snap.

Table of Contents

  1. Assessment of liver function and diagnostic studies
    2. Acute liver failure
    3. Acute viral hepatitis
    4. Chronic viral hepatitis
    5. Autoimmune hepatitis
    6. Alcoholic liver disease
    7. Fatty liver and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
    8. Drug-induced and toxic liver disease
    9. Cirrhosis and portal hypertension: an overview
    10. Portal hypertension and gastrointestinal bleeding
    11. Ascites and spontaneous bacterial peritonitis
    12. Hepatorenal syndrome
    13. Hepatic encephalopathy
    14. Primary biliary cirrhosis
    15. Primary sclerosing cholangitis
    16. Hemochromatosis
    17. Wilson's disease and related disorders
    18. Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and other metabolic liver diseases
    19. Budd-Chiari syndrome and other vascular disorders
    20. The liver in heart failure
    21. The liver in pregnancy
    22. The liver in systemic disease
    23. Pediatric liver disease
    24. Liver disease in the elderly
    25. HIV and the liver
    26. Granulomatous liver disease
    27. Hepatic tumours
    28. Hepatic abscesses and cysts
    29. Other infections involving the liver
    30. Surgery in the patient with liver disease and postoperative jaundice
    31. Liver transplantation
    32. Cholelithiasis and cholecystitis
    33. Diseases of the bile ducts
    34. Tumors of the biliary tract

Details

No. of pages:
496
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Paperback ISBN:
9780443066337

About the Author

Lawrence Friedman

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School; Professor of Medicine, Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston, Massachusetts; The Anton R. Fried, MD, Chair, Department of Medicine, Newton-Wellesley Hospital, Newton, Massachusetts; Assistant Chief of Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

Emmet Keeffe

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine; Chief of Hepatology, Co-Director, Liver Transplant Program, Stanford University Medical Center, Stanford, CA

Lawrence Friedman

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School; Professor of Medicine, Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston, Massachusetts; The Anton R. Fried, MD, Chair, Department of Medicine, Newton-Wellesley Hospital, Newton, Massachusetts; Assistant Chief of Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

Emmet Keeffe

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine; Chief of Hepatology, Co-Director, Liver Transplant Program, Stanford University Medical Center, Stanford, CA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.