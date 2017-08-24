Handbook of Liver Disease - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323478748, 9780323478809

Handbook of Liver Disease

4th Edition

Authors: Lawrence Friedman Paul Martin
Paperback ISBN: 9780323478748
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th August 2017
Page Count: 576
Description

Well-organized and vibrantly illustrated throughout, Handbook of Liver Disease is a comprehensive yet concise handbook providing authoritative guidance on key clinical issues in liver disease. The quick-reference outline format ensures that you’ll find answers when you need them, and cover-to-cover updates keep you abreast of the recent rapid changes in the field. Written by leading international experts in hepatology, this reference is ideal for gastroenterologists, hepatologists, internists, family practitioners, trainees, and others who diagnose and manage patients with liver disorders.

Key Features

  Uses a highly templated outline format, key points in each chapter, alert symbols, and highlighted review points to provide a "just the facts" approach to daily clinical questions on liver disease.

  • Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, Q&As, and references from the book on a variety of devices.

Table of Contents

Foreword

1. Assessment of Liver Function and Diagnostic Studies

2. Acute Liver Failure

3. Hepatitis A and Hepatitis E

4. Hepatitis B and Hepatitis D

5. Hepatitis C

6. Hepatitis Caused by Other Viruses

7. Autoimmune Hepatitis

8. Alcoholic Liver Disease

9. Fatty Liver and Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis

10. Drug-Induced and Toxic Liver Disease

11. Cirrhosis and Portal Hypertension

12. Portal Hypertension and Gastrointestinal Bleeding

13. Ascites and Spontaneous Bacterial Peritonitis

14. Hepatorenal Syndrome

15. Hepatic Encephalopathy

16. Primary Biliary Cholangitis

17. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis

18. Hemochromatosis

19. Wilson Disease and Related Disorders

20. Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency and Other Metabolic Liver Diseases

21. Budd-Chiari Syndrome and Other Vascular Disorders

22. The Liver in Heart Failure

23. The Liver in Pregnancy

24. The Liver in Systemic Disease

25. Pediatric Liver Disease

26. Liver Disease in the Elderly

27. Hepatobiliary Complications of HIV

28. Granulomatous Liver Disease

29. Hepatic Tumors

30. Hepatic Abscesses and Cysts

31. Other Infections Involving the Liver

32. Surgery in the Patient with Liver Disease and Postoperative Jaundice

33. Liver Transplantation

34. Cholelithiasis and Cholecystitis

35. Diseases of the Bile Ducts

36. Tumors of the Biliary Tract

About the Author

Lawrence Friedman

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School; Professor of Medicine, Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston, Massachusetts; The Anton R. Fried, MD, Chair, Department of Medicine, Newton-Wellesley Hospital, Newton, Massachusetts; Assistant Chief of Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

Paul Martin

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Chief, Division of Hepatology, University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Florida

