Handbook of Liver Disease
4th Edition
Description
Well-organized and vibrantly illustrated throughout, Handbook of Liver Disease is a comprehensive yet concise handbook providing authoritative guidance on key clinical issues in liver disease. The quick-reference outline format ensures that you’ll find answers when you need them, and cover-to-cover updates keep you abreast of the recent rapid changes in the field. Written by leading international experts in hepatology, this reference is ideal for gastroenterologists, hepatologists, internists, family practitioners, trainees, and others who diagnose and manage patients with liver disorders.
Key Features
- Uses a highly templated outline format, key points in each chapter, alert symbols, and highlighted review points to provide a "just the facts" approach to daily clinical questions on liver disease.
- Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, Q&As, and references from the book on a variety of devices.
Table of Contents
Foreword
1. Assessment of Liver Function and Diagnostic Studies
2. Acute Liver Failure
3. Hepatitis A and Hepatitis E
4. Hepatitis B and Hepatitis D
5. Hepatitis C
6. Hepatitis Caused by Other Viruses
7. Autoimmune Hepatitis
8. Alcoholic Liver Disease
9. Fatty Liver and Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis
10. Drug-Induced and Toxic Liver Disease
11. Cirrhosis and Portal Hypertension
12. Portal Hypertension and Gastrointestinal Bleeding
13. Ascites and Spontaneous Bacterial Peritonitis
14. Hepatorenal Syndrome
15. Hepatic Encephalopathy
16. Primary Biliary Cholangitis
17. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
18. Hemochromatosis
19. Wilson Disease and Related Disorders
20. Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency and Other Metabolic Liver Diseases
21. Budd-Chiari Syndrome and Other Vascular Disorders
22. The Liver in Heart Failure
23. The Liver in Pregnancy
24. The Liver in Systemic Disease
25. Pediatric Liver Disease
26. Liver Disease in the Elderly
27. Hepatobiliary Complications of HIV
28. Granulomatous Liver Disease
29. Hepatic Tumors
30. Hepatic Abscesses and Cysts
31. Other Infections Involving the Liver
32. Surgery in the Patient with Liver Disease and Postoperative Jaundice
33. Liver Transplantation
34. Cholelithiasis and Cholecystitis
35. Diseases of the Bile Ducts
36. Tumors of the Biliary Tract
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 24th August 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323478748
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323478809
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323478823
About the Author
Lawrence Friedman
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School; Professor of Medicine, Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston, Massachusetts; The Anton R. Fried, MD, Chair, Department of Medicine, Newton-Wellesley Hospital, Newton, Massachusetts; Assistant Chief of Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts
Paul Martin
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Chief, Division of Hepatology, University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Florida