Handbook of Leak, Spill and Accidental Release Prevention Techniques
1st Edition
Editors: Robert Noyes
Authors: Robert Noyes
eBook ISBN: 9780815517580
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815512967
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1992
Page Count: 511
Description
Provides technical guidance to prevent leaks, spills, or other accidental releases of hazardous substances from fixed facilities.
Readership
Industrial hygienists and safety engineers throughout industry.
Table of Contents
- Regulations and Codes 1.1 Federal Regulations 1.2 Technical Codes 1.3 National Codes and Standards
- Process Hazards Controls 2.1 Control Characteristics of the Process 2.2 Flow Measurement and Control 2.3 Pressure Control 2.4 Temperature Control 2.5 Quantity Control 2.6 Mixing 2.7 Composition Control
- Equipment Hazards Control 3.1 Materials of Construction 3.2 General Equipment Failure Modes 3.3 Vessels 3.4 Piping, Fittings, and Valves 3.5 Process Machinery 3.6 Instrumentation and Control
- Secondary Containment Controls 4.1 Flares 4.2 Scrubbers 4.3 Enclosures (Equipment and Vessels) 4.4 Piping Enclosures 4.5 Container Storage
- Aboveground Storage Tanks 5.1 Tank Construction 5.2 Types of Storage Tanks 5.3 Selection of Tank Type 5.4 Tank Materials 5.5 Tank Design Criteria 5.6 Drainage Control 5.7 Causes of Releases 5.8 Corrosion Control 5.9 Secondary Containment 5.10 Tank Monitoring 5.11 Overfill Protection 5.12 Volatile Organic Compounds Emissions 5.13 RCRA Regulations for Storage of Hazardous Wastes 5.14 Standards of Performance for Volatile Organix Liquid Storage Vessels
- Underground Storage Tanks 6.1 Regulations 6.2 Causes of Release 6.3 Systems Description 6.4 Installation 6.5 Preventing System Failures 6.6 Overfill Prevention 6.7 Vapor Recovery Systems 6.8 Leak Protection 6.9 Corrosion Control 6.10 Internal Inspection
- Material Transfer/Loading/Unloading 7.1 Process Materials/Equipment 7.2 Instrumentation 7.3 Venting 7.4 Piping 7.5 Valving 7.6 Tank Truck Loading/Unloading 7.7 Railroad Tank Car Loading/Unloading 7.8 Marine Loading/Unloading 7.9 Solids Unloading/Transfer/Loading/Packaging 7.10 Transportation Pipelines
- Dust Control 8.1 Exhaust Hoods 8.2 Ductwork 8.3 Wet Dust Suppresion Systems 8.4 Airborne Dust Capture Systems 8.5 Dust Collectors 8.6 Disposal of Collected Dust 8.7 Explosion Prevention 8.8 Fugitive Dust from Waste Piles
- Wastewater Emissions Control 9.1 Wastewater Collection and Treatment 9.2 Organic Compound Removal from the Liquid Phase 9.3 Direct Contact Wastewater 9.4 Indirect Contact Wastewater 9.5 Sources of Air Emissions 9.6 Collection System Controls 9.7 Surface Impoundments 9.8 Treatment, Storage and Disposal Facilities
- Facility Spill and Leak Prevention Tactics 10.1 Spill and Leak Prevention Organization 10.2 Risk Identification and Assessment 10.3 Materials Compatibility 10.4 Reporting and Record Keeping 10.5 Good Housekeepiing 10.6 Preventive Maintenance 10.7 Security 10.8 Employee Training 10.9 Operator Training 10.10 Operating and Maintenance Manuals 10.11 Substitutes for Hazardous Materials 10.12 Reduction of Toxic Material Inventories 10.13 Education and Certification 10.14 Community Awareness Programs 10.15 Emergency Response Plan 10.16 Vapor Disperson Modeling
- Plant Siting and Equipment Layout 11.1 Siting 11.2 Layout 11.3 Storage Layout Consideration 11.4 Miscellaneous Design Considerations 11.5 Designing for Post-Release Mitigation
- Detection and Warning Systems 12.1 Detectors and Systems 12.2 Design 12.3 Considerations
- Monitoring VOC Emissions 13.1 Portable VOC Detection Devices 13.2 Other Detection Devices 13.3 Method 21- Determination of VOC Leaks from Process Equipment 13.4 Ambient Air Modeling
- Estimating Emissions of VOCs and VHAPs from Equipment Leaks 14.1 Development of Emission Estimates
- Prevention Techniques for Selected Major Toxic Chemicals References Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 511
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1992
- Published:
- 31st December 1992
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815517580
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815512967
About the Editor
Robert Noyes
Affiliations and Expertise
Noyes Publications
About the Author
Robert Noyes
Affiliations and Expertise
Noyes Publications
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.