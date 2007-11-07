Handbook of Law and Economics, Volume 2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Corporate Law and Governance
Marco Becht (ECARES, Université Libre de Bruxelles) Patrick Bolton (Department of Economics, Columbia University) Ailsa Röell (Bendheim Center for Finance, Princeton University)
- Empirical Study of Corporate Law
Sanjai Bhagat (School of Business, University of Colorado) Roberto Romano (Yale Law School)
- Bankruptcy Law
Michelle White (Department of Economics, University of California, San Diego)
- Antitrust
Louis Kaplow (Harvard Law School) Carl Shapiro (Department of Economics, University of California, Berkeley)
- Regulation of Natural Monopoly
Paul Joskow (Department of Economics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
- Employment Law
Christine Jolls (Yale Law School)
- Antidiscrimination Law
John J. Donohue III (Yale Law School)
- Intellectual Property Law
Peter Menell (School of Law, University of California, Berkeley) Suzanne Scotchmer (School of Public Policy, University of California, Berkeley)
- Norms and the Law
Richard McAdams (School of Law, University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana) Eric Rasmusen (School of Business, Indiana University)
- Experimental Study of Law
Colin Camerer (School of Social Sciences, California Institute of Technology) Eric Talley (School of Law, University of California, Berkeley)
- The Political Economy of Law
McGollnast(Department of Political Science, University of California, San Diego; Department of Economics, Stanford University; Department of Political Science, Stanford University)
Description
Law can be viewed as a body of rules and legal sanctions that channel behavior in socially desirable directions — for example, by encouraging individuals to take proper precautions to prevent accidents or by discouraging competitors from colluding to raise prices. The incentives created by the legal system are thus a natural subject of study by economists. Moreover, given the importance of law to the welfare of societies, the economic analysis of law merits prominent treatment as a subdiscipline of economics. This two volume Handbook is intended to foster the study of the legal system by economists.
Key Features
The two volumes form a comprehensive and accessible survey of the current state of the field. Chapters prepared by leading specialists of the area. *Summarizes received results as well as new developments.
Readership
Advanced graduate students, researchers and professionals interested in Economics, Law and their interaction.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 980
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2007
- Published:
- 7th November 2007
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080554235
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444531209
About the Editors
A. Mitchell Polinsky Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Stanford University, CA, U.S.A.
Steven Shavell Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, U.S.A.