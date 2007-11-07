Handbook of Law and Economics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444531209, 9780080554235

Handbook of Law and Economics, Volume 2

1st Edition

Editors: A. Mitchell Polinsky Steven Shavell
eBook ISBN: 9780080554235
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444531209
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 7th November 2007
Page Count: 980
Table of Contents

  1. Corporate Law and Governance

Marco Becht (ECARES, Université Libre de Bruxelles) Patrick Bolton (Department of Economics, Columbia University) Ailsa Röell (Bendheim Center for Finance, Princeton University)

  1. Empirical Study of Corporate Law

Sanjai Bhagat (School of Business, University of Colorado) Roberto Romano (Yale Law School)

  1. Bankruptcy Law

Michelle White (Department of Economics, University of California, San Diego)

  1. Antitrust

Louis Kaplow (Harvard Law School) Carl Shapiro (Department of Economics, University of California, Berkeley)

  1. Regulation of Natural Monopoly

Paul Joskow (Department of Economics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology)

  1. Employment Law

Christine Jolls (Yale Law School)

  1. Antidiscrimination Law

John J. Donohue III (Yale Law School)

  1. Intellectual Property Law

Peter Menell (School of Law, University of California, Berkeley) Suzanne Scotchmer (School of Public Policy, University of California, Berkeley)

  1. Norms and the Law

Richard McAdams (School of Law, University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana) Eric Rasmusen (School of Business, Indiana University)

  1. Experimental Study of Law

Colin Camerer (School of Social Sciences, California Institute of Technology) Eric Talley (School of Law, University of California, Berkeley)

  1. The Political Economy of Law

McGollnast(Department of Political Science, University of California, San Diego; Department of Economics, Stanford University; Department of Political Science, Stanford University)

Description

Law can be viewed as a body of rules and legal sanctions that channel behavior in socially desirable directions — for example, by encouraging individuals to take proper precautions to prevent accidents or by discouraging competitors from colluding to raise prices. The incentives created by the legal system are thus a natural subject of study by economists. Moreover, given the importance of law to the welfare of societies, the economic analysis of law merits prominent treatment as a subdiscipline of economics. This two volume Handbook is intended to foster the study of the legal system by economists.

Key Features

The two volumes form a comprehensive and accessible survey of the current state of the field. Chapters prepared by leading specialists of the area. *Summarizes received results as well as new developments.

Readership

Advanced graduate students, researchers and professionals interested in Economics, Law and their interaction.

Details

No. of pages:
980
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 2007
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080554235
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444531209

About the Editors

A. Mitchell Polinsky Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Stanford University, CA, U.S.A.

Steven Shavell Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, U.S.A.

