Handbook of Law and Economics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444512352, 9780080554242

Handbook of Law and Economics, Volume 1

1st Edition

Editors: A. Mitchell Polinsky Steven Shavell
eBook ISBN: 9780080554242
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444512352
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 7th November 2007
Page Count: 886
Table of Contents

  1. Contract Law

Benjamin Hermalin (Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley) Avery Katz (Columbia Law School) Richard Craswell (Stanford Law School)

  1. Liability for Accidents

Steven Shavell (Harvard Law School)

  1. Property Law

Dean Lueck (Department of Economics, University of Arizona) Thomas Miceli (Department of Economics, University of Connecticut)

  1. Litigation

Kathryn Spier (Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University)

  1. Empirical Study of the Civil Justice System

Daniel Kessler (Graduate School of Business, Stanford University) Daniel Rubinfeld (School of Law and Department of Economics, University of California, Berkeley)

  1. Public Enforcement of Law

A. Mitchell Polinsky (Stanford Law School) Steven Shavell (Harvard Law School)

  1. Empirical Study of Criminal Punishment

Steven Levitt (Department of Economics, University of Chicago) Thomas Miles (University of Chicago Law School)

  1. Environmental Law

Richard Revesz (School of Law, New York University) Robert Stavins (Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University)

  1. Regulation of Health, Safety, and Environmental Risks

W. Kip Viscusi (School of Law & Department of Economics, Vanderbilt University)

  1. Taxation

Louis Kaplow (Harvard Law School)

  1. International Law

Alan O. Sykes (Stanford Law School)

Description

Law can be viewed as a body of rules and legal sanctions that channel behavior in socially desirable directions — for example, by encouraging individuals to take proper precautions to prevent accidents or by discouraging competitors from colluding to raise prices. The incentives created by the legal system are thus a natural subject of study by economists. Moreover, given the importance of law to the welfare of societies, the economic analysis of law merits prominent treatment as a subdiscipline of economics. Our hope is that this two volume Handbook will foster the study of the legal system by economists.

Key Features

The two volumes form a comprehensive and accessible survey of the current state of the field. Chapters prepared by leading specialists of the area. *Summarizes received results as well as new developments.

Readership

Advanced graduate students, researchers and professionals interested in Economics, Law and their interaction.

Details

No. of pages:
886
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 2007
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080554242
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444512352

About the Editors

A. Mitchell Polinsky Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Stanford University, CA, U.S.A.

Steven Shavell Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, U.S.A.

