Handbook of Law and Economics, Volume 1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Contract Law
Benjamin Hermalin (Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley) Avery Katz (Columbia Law School) Richard Craswell (Stanford Law School)
- Liability for Accidents
Steven Shavell (Harvard Law School)
- Property Law
Dean Lueck (Department of Economics, University of Arizona) Thomas Miceli (Department of Economics, University of Connecticut)
- Litigation
Kathryn Spier (Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University)
- Empirical Study of the Civil Justice System
Daniel Kessler (Graduate School of Business, Stanford University) Daniel Rubinfeld (School of Law and Department of Economics, University of California, Berkeley)
- Public Enforcement of Law
A. Mitchell Polinsky (Stanford Law School) Steven Shavell (Harvard Law School)
- Empirical Study of Criminal Punishment
Steven Levitt (Department of Economics, University of Chicago) Thomas Miles (University of Chicago Law School)
- Environmental Law
Richard Revesz (School of Law, New York University) Robert Stavins (Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University)
- Regulation of Health, Safety, and Environmental Risks
W. Kip Viscusi (School of Law & Department of Economics, Vanderbilt University)
- Taxation
Louis Kaplow (Harvard Law School)
- International Law
Alan O. Sykes (Stanford Law School)
Description
Law can be viewed as a body of rules and legal sanctions that channel behavior in socially desirable directions — for example, by encouraging individuals to take proper precautions to prevent accidents or by discouraging competitors from colluding to raise prices. The incentives created by the legal system are thus a natural subject of study by economists. Moreover, given the importance of law to the welfare of societies, the economic analysis of law merits prominent treatment as a subdiscipline of economics. Our hope is that this two volume Handbook will foster the study of the legal system by economists.
Key Features
The two volumes form a comprehensive and accessible survey of the current state of the field. Chapters prepared by leading specialists of the area. *Summarizes received results as well as new developments.
Readership
Advanced graduate students, researchers and professionals interested in Economics, Law and their interaction.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 886
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2007
- Published:
- 7th November 2007
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080554242
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444512352
About the Editors
A. Mitchell Polinsky Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Stanford University, CA, U.S.A.
Steven Shavell Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, U.S.A.