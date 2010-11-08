Handbook of Labor Economics, Volume 4A
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Developments in Research Methods and their Application
- Decomposition Methods in Economics, Nicole Fortin (University of British Columbia), Thomas Lemieux (University of British Columbia), and Sergio Firpo (Escola de Economia de São Paulo)
- Field Experiments in Labor Economics, John List (University of Chicago) and Imran Rasul (University College London)
- Lab Labor: What Can Labor Economists Learn from the Lab?, Gary Charness and Peter Kuhn (University of California at Santa Barbara)
- The Structural Estimation of Behavioral Models: Discrete Choice Dynamic Programming Methods and Applications , Michael P. Keane (University of Technology, New South Wales), Kenneth I. Wolpin and Petra E. Todd (University of Pennsylvania)
- Program Evaluation and Research Designs, John DiNardo (University of Michigan) and David S. Lee (Princeton University)
- Identification of Models of Labor Market, Eric French (Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago) and Christopher Taber (University of Wisconsin at Madison)
- Search in Macroeconomic Models of the Labor Market, Richard Rogerson (Arizona State University) and Robert Shimer (University of Chicago)
- Extrinsic Rewards and Intrinsic Motives: Standard and Behavioral Approaches to Agency and Labor Markets, James B. Rebitzer (Boston University) and Lowell J. Taylor (Carnegie Mellon University)
Description
What new tools and models are enriching labor economics?
"Developments in Research Methods and their Application" (volume 4A) summarizes recent advances in the ways economists study wages, employment, and labor markets. Mixing conceptual models and empirical work, contributors cover subjects as diverse as field and laboratory experiments, program evaluation, and behavioral models. The combinations of these improved empirical findings with new models reveal how labor economists are developing new and innovative ways to measure key parameters and test important hypotheses.
Key Features
- Investigates recent advances in methods and models used in labor economics
- Demonstrates what these new tools and techniques can accomplish
- Documents how conceptual models and empirical work explain important practical issues
Readership
Graduate students and professors worldwide working in all subdisciplines of economics.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 864
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2011
- Published:
- 8th November 2010
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444534514
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444534507
Reviews
"Labor economics" has continued to expand both in the extent and depth of coverage in recent years. Volume 4 of the Handbook has succeeded in not only updating coverage in many areas, but in synthesizing studies and approaches in ways that contribute importantly to the field. Economists with interests in many areas, ranging from field experiments to gender to early-life human capital investments, will benefit from the excellent chapters in this volume."
-Jere R. Behrman, University of Pennsylvania
"Volume 4 very nicely illustrates several important trends in labor economics: increased concern about proper research design, more contact with those in other social sciences, greater reliance on data collected by those conducting the research, and (in some areas) more productive interplay between theory and data. The authors have themselves been major contributors to these developments; they combine a participant's enthusiasm with a detached perspective on the challenges and gaps that remain."
-Charles C. Brown, University of Michigan
"The entries in the Handbook of Labor Economics update, deepen, and broaden the analyses contained in earlier volumes. The first-rate papers here address important problems in labor economics, often from new perspectives. As is the case with Volumes 1-3, many of the papers in volume 4 are "must-reads" and sure to make it onto graduate reading lists."
-Henry Farber, Princeton University
About the Editors
Orley Ashenfelter Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Princeton University, Princeton, NJ, USA
David Card Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Berkeley, USA