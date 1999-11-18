Handbook of Labor Economics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444501899, 9780080573762

Handbook of Labor Economics, Volume 3C

1st Edition

Editors: Orley Ashenfelter David Card
eBook ISBN: 9780080573762
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444501899
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 18th November 1999
Page Count: 800
Table of Contents

Part 12: Labor Markets and the Macroeconomy. 44. Labor markets and economic growth (R. Topel). 45. Microeconomic perspectives on aggregate labor markets (G. Bertola). 46. Labor market institutions and economic performance (S. Nickell, R. Layard). 47. The causes and consequences of long-term unemployment in Europe (S. Machin, A. Manning). Part 13: Policy Issues in the Labor Market. 48. Race and gender in the labor market (J. Altonji, R. Blank). 49. New developments in the economic analysis of retirement (R.L. Lumsdaine, O.S. Mitchell). 50. Health, health insurance and the labor market (J. Currie, B.C. Madrian). 51. Economic analysis of transfer programs targeted on people with disabilities (J. Bound, R.V. Burkhauser). 52. The economics of crime (R.B. Freeman). 53. Recent developments in public sector markets (R.G. Gregory, J. Borland).

Description

A guide to the continually evolving field of labour economics. This volume concentrates on the following topics: interactions between the labour market and the macroeconomy; and policy issues within the labour market.

About the Editors

Orley Ashenfelter Editor

Princeton University, Princeton, NJ, USA

David Card Editor

University of California, Berkeley, USA

