Handbook of Labor Economics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444501882, 9780080573755

Handbook of Labor Economics, Volume 3B

1st Edition

Editors: Orley Ashenfelter David Card
eBook ISBN: 9780080573755
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444501882
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 18th November 1999
Page Count: 956
Table of Contents

Part 8: The Demand Side. 32. Minimum wages, employment, and the distribution of income (C. Brown). 33. Firm size and wages (W. Oi, T.L. Idson). 34. The labor market implications of international trade (G. Johnson, F. Stafford). Part 9: Looking Within Firms. 35. Individual employment contracts (J.M. Malcomson). 36. Careers in organizations: theory and evidence (R. Gibbons, M. Waldman). 37. Mobility and stability: the dynamics of job change in labor markets (H.S. Farber). 38. Executive compensation (K.J. Murphy). Part 10: Interactions Between Demand and Supply. 39. New developments in models of search in the labor market (D.T. Mortensen, C.A. Pissarides). 40. The analysis of labor markets using matched employer-employee data (J. Abowd, F. Kramarz). 41. Gross job flows (S.J. Davis, J. Haltiwanger). Part 11: Emergent Labor Markets. 42. Labor markets in the transitional central and east european economies (J. Svejnar). 43. Labor markets in developing countries (J.R. Behrman).

Details

No. of pages:
956
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1999
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080573755
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444501882

About the Editors

Orley Ashenfelter Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Princeton University, Princeton, NJ, USA

David Card Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Berkeley, USA

