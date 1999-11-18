Handbook of Labor Economics, Volume 3B
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 8: The Demand Side. 32. Minimum wages, employment, and the distribution of income (C. Brown). 33. Firm size and wages (W. Oi, T.L. Idson). 34. The labor market implications of international trade (G. Johnson, F. Stafford). Part 9: Looking Within Firms. 35. Individual employment contracts (J.M. Malcomson). 36. Careers in organizations: theory and evidence (R. Gibbons, M. Waldman). 37. Mobility and stability: the dynamics of job change in labor markets (H.S. Farber). 38. Executive compensation (K.J. Murphy). Part 10: Interactions Between Demand and Supply. 39. New developments in models of search in the labor market (D.T. Mortensen, C.A. Pissarides). 40. The analysis of labor markets using matched employer-employee data (J. Abowd, F. Kramarz). 41. Gross job flows (S.J. Davis, J. Haltiwanger). Part 11: Emergent Labor Markets. 42. Labor markets in the transitional central and east european economies (J. Svejnar). 43. Labor markets in developing countries (J.R. Behrman).
- 956
- English
- © North Holland 1999
- 18th November 1999
- North Holland
- 9780080573755
- 9780444501882
About the Editors
Orley Ashenfelter Editor
Princeton University, Princeton, NJ, USA
David Card Editor
University of California, Berkeley, USA