Handbook of Isolation and Characterization of Impurities in Pharmaceuticals, Volume 5
1st Edition
Table of Contents
OVERVIEW: ISOLATION AND CHARACTERIZATION OF IMPURITIES; REVIEW OF REGULATORY GUIDANCE ON IMPURITIES; POLYMORPHIC AND SOLVATOMORPHIC IMPURITIES; IMPURITIES IN DRUG PRODUCTS; STRATEGIES FOR INVESTIGATION AND CONTROL OF PROCESS AND DEGRADATION-RELATED IMPURITIES; REFERENCE STANDARDS; SAMPLE SELECTION FOR ANALYTICAL METHOD DEVELOPMENT; SAMPLE PREPARATION METHODS; ISOLATION METHODS I: THIN-LAYER CHROMATOGRAPHY; ISOLATION METHODS II: COLUMN CHROMATOGRAPHY; MASS SPECTRAL CHARACTERIZATION; NMR CHARACTERIZATION OF IMPURITES; HYPHENATED CHARACTERIZATION TECHNIQUES; SOLVING IMPURITY/DEGRADATION PROBLEMS: CASE STUDIES
Description
The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulatory bodies around the world require that impurities in drug substance and drug product levels recommended by the International Conference on Harmonisation (ICH) be isolated and characterized.
Identifying process-related impurities and degradation products also helps us to understand the production of impurities and assists in defining degradation mechanisms. When this process is performed at an early stage, there is ample time to address various aspects of drug development to prevent or control the production of impurities and degradation products well before the regulatory filing and thus assure production of a high-quality drug product.
This book, therefore, has been designed to meet the need for a reference text on the complex process of isolation and characterization of process-related (synthesis and formulation) impurities and degradation products to meet critical requlatory requirements.
It's objective is to provide guidance on isolating and characterizing impurities of pharmaceuticals such as drug candidates, drug substances, and drug products. The book outlines impurity identification processes and will be a key resource document for impurity analysis, isolation/synthesis, and characterization.
Key Features
- Provides valuable information on isolation and characterization of impurities.
- Gives a regulatory perspective on the subject.
- Describes various considerations involved in meeting regulatory requirements.
- Discusses various sources of impurities and degredation products.
Readership
Pharmaceutical research institutes, Pharmaceutical industry, Pharmacy schools
Details
- No. of pages:
- 430
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 26th June 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080507767
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120449828
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Satinder Ahuja Author
Satinder Ahuja is a leading expert on water quality improvement. He earned his PhD in analytical chemistry from the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia. He worked for Novartis Corp. in various leadership positions for over 25 years and taught as an adjunct professor at Pace University for over 10 years. As president of Ahuja Consulting, he advises on water quality issues relating to chemicals and pharmaceuticals. A member of the executive committee of the Rivers of the World Foundation (ROW), Dr. Ahuja has organized numerous global symposia on improving water quality, including presentations for the American Chemical Society and UNESCO. Dr. Ahuja has published numerous papers and more than 20 books.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Ahuja Consulting for Water Quality, Calabash, NC, USA
Karen Alsante Author
Dr. Karen Mills Alsante is a Senior Research Investigator in the Analytical Research & Development Department at Pfizer Groton Central Research. She worked as a Development Scientist in Groton Quality Operations for 3 years before moving to her current position in the Analytical Research & Development department in 1997. Over the past five years, Karen has established a Degredation Technology Group with the mission of gaining a better understanding of the chemical and physical stability of Pfizer drug substances and drug products at an earlier stage of the drug development process.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pfizer Global R&D, Connecticut, USA