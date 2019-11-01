Handbook of Ionic Substituted Hydroxyapatites
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Structure of Biological Apatite: Bone and Tooth
2. Analytical Tools for Hydroxyapatite
3. Bioceramics: Types and Clinical Applications
4. Basics of Hydroxyapatite: Structure, Synthesis, Properties and Clinical Applications
5. Role of Substitutions in Bioceramics
6. Carbonated Substituted Hydroxyapatite
7. Fluoride Substituted Hydroxyapatite
8. Magnesium Substituted Hydroxyapatite
9. Zinc Substituted Hydroxyapatite
10. Silver Substituted Hydroxyapatite
11. Iron Substituted Hydroxyapatite
12. Silicon Substituted Hydroxyapatite
13. Strontium Substituted Hydroxyapatite
14. Coating of Hydroxyapatite and Substituted Apatite on Dental & Orthopedic Implants
15. 3-D Printing of Hydroxyapatite
16. Hydroxyapatite and Tissue Engineering
Handbook of Ionic Substituted Hydroxyapatites provides scientists and researchers with comprehensive information on the synthesis processes of hydroxyapatite, also explaining the application of substituted hydroxyapatite. The book's content is very structured and explanatory, starting with a detailed overview of biological apatite in bones and teeth, as well as a presentation of the analytical tools for hydroxyapatite. Bioceramics and the relative modern and emerging processing techniques are covered, as is 3-D printing, which has gained increasing importance within biomedical materials and in the use of hydroxyapatite in tissue engineering. Finally, the advantages and disadvantages of using ionic substitutions in clinical application are presented.
Students and researchers in disciplines, such as Material Science, Ceramics, and Bioengineering will find this book to be very helpful in their work. It will also be a valuable resource for practitioners and surgeons in orthopedics, perio/implantology and maxillo-facial disciplines, and professionals working in R&D in ceramics and pharmaceuticals.
- Provides responses to the lack of scientific information about hydroxyapatites for biomedical applications
- Solves researchers’ issues regarding phase changes with respect to substituted ions and how these substitutions can alter/improve the properties of stoichiometric hydroxyapatite
- Explains modern clinical applications and the effects of apatites within biomedical applications
- Includes both the advantages and disadvantages of using ionic substitutions in clinical application
Biomaterials/dental materials scientists and researchers, clinicians (in orthopaedics, maxillofacial), researchers/scientists in industry (ceramics/pharma), students
No. of pages: 390
- 390
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081028346
Abdul Samad Khan Editor
Dr. Abdul Samad Khan is currently working as Associate Professor Dental Biomaterial at Department of Restorative Dental Sciences, College of Dentistry, Immam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University (Formerly, University of Dammam) and also affiliated with Interdisciplinary Research Centre in Biomedical Materials, COMSATS Institute of Information Technology. Dr. Khan did BDS in 1999 from Pakistan, in 2005 did MSc. Dental Materials from Queen Mary University of London (QMUL), UK and completed PhD in 2009 from QMUL, UK. During this time, he also worked as Research Assistant with Doxa AB, Sweden. Later in 2013-14 did Postdoctoral Associateship from University of Sheffield, UK. Dr. Khan achieved research grants from International and National organizations. His area of expertise is synthesis and characterization of bioceramics and bioactive composites. He regularly published papers on Apatites, substituted apatites and their characterizations.
Associate Professor, Department of Restorative Dental Sciences, College of Dentistry, Immam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University, Saudi Arabia
Aqif Anwar Chaudhry Editor
Dr. Aqif Anwar Chaudhry is currently working as Associate Professor Biomaterials and Head Interdisciplinary Research Centre in Biomedical Materials, COMSATS Institute of Information Technology, Lahore, Pakistan. Dr. Chaudhry did his PhD in 2008 from Queen Mary University of London, UK. His area of expertise is Synthesis and Characterization of Nano-hydroxyapatite and substituted hydroxyapatite. He produced multiple papers on these topics which were published in peer reviewed journals.
Associate Professor, Biomaterials and Head, Interdisciplinary Research Centre in Biomedical Materials, COMSATS Institute of Information Technology, Lahore, Pakistan