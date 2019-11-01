Handbook of Ionic Substituted Hydroxyapatites - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081028346

Handbook of Ionic Substituted Hydroxyapatites

1st Edition

Editors: Abdul Samad Khan Aqif Anwar Chaudhry
Paperback ISBN: 9780081028346
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 390
Table of Contents

  1. Structure of Biological Apatite: Bone and Tooth
    2. Analytical Tools for Hydroxyapatite
    3. Bioceramics: Types and Clinical Applications
    4. Basics of Hydroxyapatite: Structure, Synthesis, Properties and Clinical Applications
    5. Role of Substitutions in Bioceramics
    6. Carbonated Substituted Hydroxyapatite
    7. Fluoride Substituted Hydroxyapatite
    8. Magnesium Substituted Hydroxyapatite
    9. Zinc Substituted Hydroxyapatite
    10. Silver Substituted Hydroxyapatite
    11. Iron Substituted Hydroxyapatite
    12. Silicon Substituted Hydroxyapatite
    13. Strontium Substituted Hydroxyapatite
    14. Coating of Hydroxyapatite and Substituted Apatite on Dental & Orthopedic Implants
    15. 3-D Printing of Hydroxyapatite
    16. Hydroxyapatite and Tissue Engineering

Description

Handbook of Ionic Substituted Hydroxyapatites provides scientists and researchers with comprehensive information on the synthesis processes of hydroxyapatite, also explaining the application of substituted hydroxyapatite. The book's content is very structured and explanatory, starting with a detailed overview of biological apatite in bones and teeth, as well as a presentation of the analytical tools for hydroxyapatite. Bioceramics and the relative modern and emerging processing techniques are covered, as is 3-D printing, which has gained increasing importance within biomedical materials and in the use of hydroxyapatite in tissue engineering. Finally, the advantages and disadvantages of using ionic substitutions in clinical application are presented.

Students and researchers in disciplines, such as Material Science, Ceramics, and Bioengineering will find this book to be very helpful in their work. It will also be a valuable resource for practitioners and surgeons in orthopedics, perio/implantology and maxillo-facial disciplines, and professionals working in R&D in ceramics and pharmaceuticals.

Key Features

  • Provides responses to the lack of scientific information about hydroxyapatites for biomedical applications
  • Solves researchers’ issues regarding phase changes with respect to substituted ions and how these substitutions can alter/improve the properties of stoichiometric hydroxyapatite
  • Explains modern clinical applications and the effects of apatites within biomedical applications
  • Includes both the advantages and disadvantages of using ionic substitutions in clinical application

Readership

Biomaterials/dental materials scientists and researchers, clinicians (in orthopaedics, maxillofacial), researchers/scientists in industry (ceramics/pharma), students

About the Editors

Abdul Samad Khan Editor

Dr. Abdul Samad Khan is currently working as Associate Professor Dental Biomaterial at Department of Restorative Dental Sciences, College of Dentistry, Immam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University (Formerly, University of Dammam) and also affiliated with Interdisciplinary Research Centre in Biomedical Materials, COMSATS Institute of Information Technology. Dr. Khan did BDS in 1999 from Pakistan, in 2005 did MSc. Dental Materials from Queen Mary University of London (QMUL), UK and completed PhD in 2009 from QMUL, UK. During this time, he also worked as Research Assistant with Doxa AB, Sweden. Later in 2013-14 did Postdoctoral Associateship from University of Sheffield, UK. Dr. Khan achieved research grants from International and National organizations. His area of expertise is synthesis and characterization of bioceramics and bioactive composites. He regularly published papers on Apatites, substituted apatites and their characterizations.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Restorative Dental Sciences, College of Dentistry, Immam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University, Saudi Arabia

Aqif Anwar Chaudhry Editor

Dr. Aqif Anwar Chaudhry is currently working as Associate Professor Biomaterials and Head Interdisciplinary Research Centre in Biomedical Materials, COMSATS Institute of Information Technology, Lahore, Pakistan. Dr. Chaudhry did his PhD in 2008 from Queen Mary University of London, UK. His area of expertise is Synthesis and Characterization of Nano-hydroxyapatite and substituted hydroxyapatite. He produced multiple papers on these topics which were published in peer reviewed journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Biomaterials and Head, Interdisciplinary Research Centre in Biomedical Materials, COMSATS Institute of Information Technology, Lahore, Pakistan

