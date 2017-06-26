Handbook of Investors' Behavior during Financial Crises

SECTION A: theoretical perspectives of investors’ behaviour during financial crises

1. Debt Markets, Financial Crises and Public Finance in the Eurozone: Action, Structure and Experience in Greece

2. Investor Behavior Before, and After the Financial Crisis: From a Muted Response to an Increased Risk Appetite

3. Optimal Bubble Exit Strategies

4. Solving the Viner-Hayek Controversy - Financial Crises and the Conflicting Worlds of Deductive and İnductive Game Theory

5. Governing Financial Orders Which Have Been Grown and Not Made: The Origins of the Financial Crisis in Financial Gridlock

6. Overconfidence in Finance: Overview and Trends

7. Rational Agents and Irrational Bubbles

8. The Similarities Between the Bulgarian Local Financial Crisis in 1997 and the Global Financial Crisis in 2008

SECTION B: Empirical Evidence On Investors’ Behaviour During Financial Crises

9. Herding, Volatility and Market Stress in the Spanish Stock Market

10. Did Security Analysts Overreact during the Global Financial Crisis? New Insights

11. The Determinants of U.S. Bank Failures During 2008-2010

12. Financial Crises and Herd Behavior: Evidence from Borsa Istanbul

13. Doctor Jekyll and Mr. Hide: Stress Testing of the Investor Behavior

14. Market Sentiment and Contagion in Euro-Area Bond Markets

15. Regime Switching on the Relationship Between Stock Returns and Currency Values: Evidence From the 1997 Asian Crisis

16. Relationship Between illiquidity and Monetary Conditions in the United Kingdom

17. Herding in the Athens Stock Exchange During Different Crisis Periods

18. Beta herding in emerging stock markets

19. Exchange-Traded Funds: Do They Promote or Depress Noise Trading?

20. The Behavior of Online Individual Investors before and after the 2007 Financial Crisis: Lessons from the French Case

SECTION C: Behavioural Trading Strategies During Financial Crises

21. Simple Tactical Asset Allocation Strategies on the S&P 500 and the Impact of VIX Fluctuations

22. Horizontal and Natural Visibility Graph Analysis of S&P 500 Index time series

23. Illiquidity as an Investment Style During the Financial Crisis in the United Kingdom

24. On The Pricing of Commonality Across Various Liquidity Proxies in the London Stock Exchange and The Crisis