Handbook of International Economics, Volume 2

@qu:It should be on the shelf of everyone seriously interested in international economics. @source:Journal of Economic Literature @qu:No one concerned with teaching or research in international trade can afford to be without a copy of this excellent book. @source:The Economic Journal @qu:... it will certainly provide an invaluable source of reference fro students and researchers alike. The survey chapters, in particular, are extremely well written and comprehensive in their coverage, representing in many respects the state of the art in the subject matter. @source:The Manchester School @qu:This book is "must" for every international trade economist. @source:The Economic Record @qu:....In conclusion, the Handbook is an important addition to the literature. Specialists in the area will find a wealth of ideas in its 1239 pages. @source:The Wall Street Review of Books @from:Russell S. Boyer @qu:The later chapters will be an important source for researchers in the area, especially the chapters on micro-analysis of demand for assets, and on empirical work on exchange rates. In all subjects the reader will find a complete record of where research stood in 1983. For that we are substantially indebted to the editors and authors. @source:The Canadian Journal of Economics @from:Jeffrey D. Sachs @qu:Like the other volumes in the North-Holland Handbook series, this one contains several well-written survey articles by leading economists in the field. It will no doubt prove useful for classroom use, and as a bibliographic source. @source:Journal of International Economics