Handbook of Intercultural Training - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080275345, 9781483158242

Handbook of Intercultural Training

1st Edition

Issues in Training Methodology

Editors: Dan Landis Richard W. Brislin
eBook ISBN: 9781483158242
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Page Count: 384
Description

Handbook of Intercultural Training, Volume II: Issues in Training Methodology is a major attempt to describe, critique, and summarize the major known ways to provide cross-cultural training. The collection of essays discusses the stresses of intercultural encounter, as well as how to reduce these.
This volume is divided in two parts. The first part discusses context factors, including stress factors in intercultural relations and aspects of organization effectiveness. A cross-cultural experience from the perspective of a program manager is presented, as well as a situational analysis and designing a translator-based training program where alternative designs are forwarded for trainers to use effectively in multicultural and multilingual environments. The second part presents different methods of training. Learning from sojourners and from individuals from various cultures results in different frameworks for interpreting cross-cultural interactions. Consultants, advisors, and experts may find themselves performing outside and beyond their home ground and social groups, so training programs pertaining to their particular situation need to be addressed more profoundly. The training program in race relations by the U.S. Department of Defense is reviewed, and the effects of stereotyping people are discussed and considered as other factors in the preparation of training programs. English is then examined as a tool for intercultural communication, where aspects of intercultural training should be integrated. This book is suitable for overseas workers, foreign students, foreign technical advisers, diplomats, immigrants, and many others who are going to live and work and be exposed to other cultures.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Chapter 1. Specific Methodology and Approaches, Organization Context, and Theory Development in Cross-Cultural Training

Part I: Context Factors

Chapter 2. The Stress Factor in Intercultural Relations

Chapter 3. Intercultural Aspects of Organizational Effectiveness

Chapter 4. The Cross-Cultural Experience: The Program Manager's Perspective

Chapter 5. Situational Analysis

Chapter 6. Awareness at the Crossroad: Designing Translator-Based Training Programs

Part II: Methods of Training

Chapter 7. Learning from Sojourners

Chapter 8. The Intercultural Sensitizer or Culture Assimilator: A Cognitive Approach

Chapter 9. Consultants and Competence in the Development of Cross-Cultural Programs

Chapter 10. Race Relations Training in the U.S. Military

Chapter 11. English for Intercultural Competence: An Approach to Intercultural Communication Training

Chapter 12. Intercultural Training of Mental-Health Providers

Name Index

Subject Index

About the Contributors

About the Editor

Dan Landis

Richard W. Brislin

