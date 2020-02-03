Handbook of Innovations in CNS Regenerative Medicine

The complexity of Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders demands the development of innovative therapies. Areas such as cell transplantation approaches, bio and neuro-engineering, molecular/pharmacotherapy therapies and enabling technologies are key in regenerative medicine approaches that target injury and disease within the CNS. In the last decade, we have witnessed the emergence of different approaches within these fields that will probably pave the way for the emergence of innovative therapies that can target CNS injury and disease in the future. However, when developing such complex and combined strategies for therapeutic use one has to be aware of both regulatory and ethical issues, including the procedures and appropriate paths to follow to adequately take a concept from the bench, to a clinical product or methodology to the bedside.

Handbook on Recent Trends in Central Nervous System Regenerative Medicine provides a comprehensive overview of the CNS regenerative medicine field. The book describes the basic biology and anatomy of the CNS, and how injury and disease affect its balance and the limitations of the present therapies used in the clinics. It also introduces the recent trends in different fields of CNS regenerative medicine including cell transplantation, bio and neuro-engineering, molecular/pharmacotherapy therapies and enabling technologies. Finally, the book presents successful cases of translation of basic research to first-in-human trials, and the steps needed to follow this path.

