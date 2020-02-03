Handbook of Innovations in CNS Regenerative Medicine
1st Edition
Description
The complexity of Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders demands the development of innovative therapies. Areas such as cell transplantation approaches, bio and neuro-engineering, molecular/pharmacotherapy therapies and enabling technologies are key in regenerative medicine approaches that target injury and disease within the CNS. In the last decade, we have witnessed the emergence of different approaches within these fields that will probably pave the way for the emergence of innovative therapies that can target CNS injury and disease in the future. However, when developing such complex and combined strategies for therapeutic use one has to be aware of both regulatory and ethical issues, including the procedures and appropriate paths to follow to adequately take a concept from the bench, to a clinical product or methodology to the bedside.
Handbook on Recent Trends in Central Nervous System Regenerative Medicine provides a comprehensive overview of the CNS regenerative medicine field. The book describes the basic biology and anatomy of the CNS, and how injury and disease affect its balance and the limitations of the present therapies used in the clinics. It also introduces the recent trends in different fields of CNS regenerative medicine including cell transplantation, bio and neuro-engineering, molecular/pharmacotherapy therapies and enabling technologies. Finally, the book presents successful cases of translation of basic research to first-in-human trials, and the steps needed to follow this path.
Key Features
- Describe the basic biology and anatomy of the CNS, and how injury and disease affect its balance
- Discusses the limitations of the present therapies used in the clinics
- Introduces the recent trends in different fields of CNS regenerative medicine including cell transplantation, bio and neuro-engineering, molecular/pharmacotherapy therapies and enabling technologies
- Presents successful cases of translation of basic research to first-in-human trials, and the steps needed to follow this path
Readership
Researchers, advanced graduate students, and neurologists
Table of Contents
- Insights on Nervous System Biology and Anatomy
2. Introduction to Neurodegenerative Diseases
3. Introduction to Trauma in CNS
4. Impact of Neuro-inflammation in Injury and Disease in the CNS
5. Current Clinical Approaches in Neurodegenerative Diseases
6. Neuroprotection in the Injured Spinal Cord
7. Immunomodelatory Approaches for Tackling Neuro-Inflammation
8. Role of Fetal and Adult Tissues in CNS Regenerative Medicine
9. Adult Stem Cells Therapeutic Potential for Injured CNS
10. iPSCs: An Essential Toolkit for Repair and Regeneration of the CNS?
11. Biomaterial-Based Systems as Biomimetic Agents int he Repair of the CNS
12. Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine in CNS Repair
13. New Trends Drug Delivery in CNS Regeneration
14. Gene Therapy Approaches in CNS Regenerative Medicine
15. Gene Editing and CNS Regeneration
16. Molecular Therapies in Neurodegeneration and Injury
17. Deep Brain Stimulation and Parkinson's Disease
18. Brain-Spinal Cord Interfaces
19. Electroceuticals
20. Secretome of Cells and Its Role in Neuroregeneration
21. 3D Organoids and Bioreactors
22. Microfluidics and Lab-on-a-Chip
23. Translational Research: From Proof of Concept to Clinical Trials
24. Advanced Therapies Medicinal Products
25. Animal Models of CNS Disorders
26. Bioethics in Translation Research and Clinical Trials
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 3rd February 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128180846
About the Editor
Antonio Salgado
Dr. António Salgado is a PrincipaI Investigator at the Life and Health Sciences Research Institute (ICVS) and an Adjunct Associate Professor in the School of Medicine, University of Minho. His research interests are focused on the development of innovative therapies for CNS repair, namely on Spinal Cord Injury and Parkinson’s Disease. His main areas of research are: 1) Development of ECM like hydrogels for the transplantation of Mesenchymal Stem Cells into the injured CNS; 2) Role of the secretome of MSCs in neuroprotection and repair, particularly the establishment of novel therapies based on the sole use of MSCs secretome.. Presently he is the coordinator of the Portuguese Network for Spinal Cord Injury Research and director of the Spinal Cord Injury Initiative @ ICVS (SCICVS). He serves as an Associate Editor for Biomed Research International, Biochimie, BMC Neuroscience and Stem Cells International. He has received several distinctions for his work including the Gulbenkian Award on Cutting Edge Research in Life Sciences, and the Prize Melo e Castro for Spinal Cord Injury Research, awarded by Santa Casa de Misericordia de Lisboa (2013 and 2017).
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Investigator, Life and Health Sciences Research Institute, Adjunct Associate Professor, School of Medicine, University of Minho, Braga, Portugal