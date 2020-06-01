Handbook of Innovations in Central Nervous System Regenerative Medicine

Handbook of Innovations in CNS Regenerative Medicine provides a comprehensive overview of the CNS regenerative medicine field. The book describes the basic biology and anatomy of the CNS and how injury and disease affect its balance and the limitations of the present therapies used in the clinics. It also introduces recent trends in different fields of CNS regenerative medicine, including cell transplantation, bio and neuro-engineering, molecular/pharmacotherapy therapies and enabling technologies. Finally, the book presents successful cases of translation of basic research to first-in-human trials and the steps needed to follow this path.

Areas such as cell transplantation approaches, bio and neuro-engineering, molecular/pharmacotherapy therapies and enabling technologies are key in regenerative medicine are covered in the book, along with regulatory and ethical issues.