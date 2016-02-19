Handbook of Infrared Standards II: with Spectral Coverage between
1st Edition
Description
This timely compilation of infrared standards has been developed for use by infrared researchers in chemistry, physics, engineering, astrophysics, and laser and atmospheric sciences. Providing maps of closely spaced molecular spectra along with their measured wavenumbers between 1.4vm and 4vm, this handbook will complement the 1986 Handbook of Infrared Standards that included special coverage between 3 and 2600vm. It will serve as a necessary reference for all researchers conducting spectroscopic investigations in the near-infrared region.
Key Features:
- Provides all new spectral coverage between 1.4vm and 4vm
- Comprises over 500 pages of spectral maps and accompanies wavenumber tables
- Includes a useful study of the heterodyne frequency measurement
- Provides an update of OsO4 measurements using saturation absorption spectroscopy
- Features easy-to-read spectral maps to help locate information at a glance
Readership
Atomic and molecular physicists, astromoners, spectroscopists, atmospheric physicists, graduate students and postdoctoral associates in the above disciplines, and research institutions and industrial organizations, including NASA and NOAA.
Table of Contents
Introduction. Maps and Wavenumber Tables for the New Spectral Coverage: 1.4vm-4vm. Heterodyne Frequency Measurements. Saturation Absorption Spectroscopy: Update of Oso4 Measurements. Methyl Chloride Spectral Maps and Wavenumber Data: 1309cm-1-1594cm-1.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 715
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 28th May 1993
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323139090