Handbook of Infrared Standards II: with Spectral Coverage between - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123053626, 9780323139090

Handbook of Infrared Standards II: with Spectral Coverage between

1st Edition

Authors: Bozzano Luisa
eBook ISBN: 9780323139090
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th May 1993
Page Count: 715
Description

This timely compilation of infrared standards has been developed for use by infrared researchers in chemistry, physics, engineering, astrophysics, and laser and atmospheric sciences. Providing maps of closely spaced molecular spectra along with their measured wavenumbers between 1.4vm and 4vm, this handbook will complement the 1986 Handbook of Infrared Standards that included special coverage between 3 and 2600vm. It will serve as a necessary reference for all researchers conducting spectroscopic investigations in the near-infrared region.

Key Features:

  • Provides all new spectral coverage between 1.4vm and 4vm
  • Comprises over 500 pages of spectral maps and accompanies wavenumber tables
  • Includes a useful study of the heterodyne frequency measurement
  • Provides an update of OsO4 measurements using saturation absorption spectroscopy
  • Features easy-to-read spectral maps to help locate information at a glance

Readership

Atomic and molecular physicists, astromoners, spectroscopists, atmospheric physicists, graduate students and postdoctoral associates in the above disciplines, and research institutions and industrial organizations, including NASA and NOAA.

Table of Contents

Introduction. Maps and Wavenumber Tables for the New Spectral Coverage: 1.4vm-4vm. Heterodyne Frequency Measurements. Saturation Absorption Spectroscopy: Update of Oso4 Measurements. Methyl Chloride Spectral Maps and Wavenumber Data: 1309cm-1-1594cm-1.

Details

No. of pages:
715
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1993
Published:
28th May 1993
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323139090

About the Author

Bozzano Luisa

