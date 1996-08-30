Handbook of Infrared and Raman Spectra of Inorganic Compounds and Organic Salts

M. Anne Leugers is a Research Leader in the Spectroscopy Group of the Analytical Sciences Laboratory at The Dow Chemical Company. She received her B.S. degree in chemistry from Xavier University, and her Ph.D. in physical chemistry from the University of Cincinnati in 1981. She performed postdoctoral research at Syracuse University and at the University of Arizona before taking a research position in the paper industry studying the material science of paper. She joined the Dow Chemical Company in 1984, where she began working in the area of fiber-optic and Raman spectroscopy. Anne's research interests include application of Raman and fiber-optic spectroscopy to the chemical and morphological characterization of synthetic polymers. Anne is the holder of two U.S. patents, and has filed several other patent disclosures. She has also authored eight publications in the area of high-resolution, laser spectroscopy, and IR spectroscopy reviews.