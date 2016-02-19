Handbook of Industrial Organization - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444704351, 9780080570976

Handbook of Industrial Organization, Volume 2

1st Edition

Editors: Richard Schmalensee Robert Willig
eBook ISBN: 9780080570976
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444704351
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 11th September 1989
Page Count: 632
Table of Contents

Empirical Methods and Results. Inter-industry studies of structure and performance (R. Schmalensee). Empirical studies of industries with market power (T.F. Bresnahan). Empirical studies of innovation and market structure (R. Levin, W. Cohen). An updated review of industrial organization: Applications of experimental methods (C.R. Plott). International Issues and Comparisons. Industrial organization and international trade (P.R. Krugman). International differences in industrial organization (R.E. Caves). Government Intervention in the Marketplace. Economic perspectives on the politics of regulation (R.G. Noll). Optimal policies for natural monopolies (R.R. Braeutigam). Design of regulatory mechanisms and institutions (D.P. Baron). The effects of economic regulation (P.L. Joskow, N.L. Rose). The economics of health, safety and environmental regulation (H.K. Gruenspecht, L.B. Lave).

Description

This handbook serves as a source, reference, and teaching supplement for industrial organization (or industrial economics), the broad field within microeconomics that focuses on business behavior and its implications both for market structures and processes, and for public policies towards them. Comprehensive and up-to-date surveys are provided of recent developments and the state of knowledge in the major areas of research in this field as of the latter part of the 1980's, written at a level suitable for use by non-specialist economists and students on advanced graduate courses. Each chapter can be read independently, although they are organized into sections.

