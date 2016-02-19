Handbook of Industrial Organization - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444704344, 9780080570969

Handbook of Industrial Organization

1st Edition

Editors: Richard Schmalensee Robert Willig
eBook ISBN: 9780080570969
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444704344
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 11th September 1989
Page Count: 986
Description

This handbook serves as a source, reference, and teaching supplement for industrial organization (or industrial economics), the broad field within microeconomics that focuses on business behavior and its implications both for market structures and processes, and for public policies towards them. Comprehensive and up-to-date surveys are provided of recent developments and the state of knowledge in the major areas of research in this field as of the latter part of the 1980's, written at a level suitable for use by non-specialist economists and students on advanced graduate courses. Each chapter can be read independently, although they are organized into sections.

Table of Contents

Determinants of Firm and Market Organization. Technological determinants of firm and industry structure (J.C. Panzar). The theory of the firm (B.R. Holmstrom, J. Tirole). Transaction cost economics (O.E. Williamson). Vertical integration: Determinants and effects (M.K. Perry). Analysis of Market Behavior. Noncooperative game theory for industrial organization: An introduction and overview (D. Fudenberg, J. Tirole). Theories of oligopoly behavior (C. Shapiro). Cartels, collusion, and horizontal merger (A. Jacquemin, M.E. Slade). Mobility barriers and the value of incumbency (R.J. Gilbert). Predation, monopolization, and antitrust (J.A. Ordover, G. Saloner). Price discrimination (H.R. Varian). Vertical contractual relations (M.L. Katz). Product differentiation (B.C. Eaton, R.G. Lipsey). Imperfect information in the product market (J. Stiglitz). The timing of innovation: Research, development, and diffusion (J.F. Reinganum). The theory and the facts of how markets clear: Is industrial organization valuable for understanding macroeconomics? (D.W. Carlton).

Details

No. of pages:
986
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1989
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080570969
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444704344

About the Editor

