Handbook of Industrial Organization
1st Edition
Description
This handbook serves as a source, reference, and teaching supplement for industrial organization (or industrial economics), the broad field within microeconomics that focuses on business behavior and its implications both for market structures and processes, and for public policies towards them. Comprehensive and up-to-date surveys are provided of recent developments and the state of knowledge in the major areas of research in this field as of the latter part of the 1980's, written at a level suitable for use by non-specialist economists and students on advanced graduate courses. Each chapter can be read independently, although they are organized into sections.
Table of Contents
Determinants of Firm and Market Organization. Technological determinants of firm and industry structure (J.C. Panzar). The theory of the firm (B.R. Holmstrom, J. Tirole). Transaction cost economics (O.E. Williamson). Vertical integration: Determinants and effects (M.K. Perry). Analysis of Market Behavior. Noncooperative game theory for industrial organization: An introduction and overview (D. Fudenberg, J. Tirole). Theories of oligopoly behavior (C. Shapiro). Cartels, collusion, and horizontal merger (A. Jacquemin, M.E. Slade). Mobility barriers and the value of incumbency (R.J. Gilbert). Predation, monopolization, and antitrust (J.A. Ordover, G. Saloner). Price discrimination (H.R. Varian). Vertical contractual relations (M.L. Katz). Product differentiation (B.C. Eaton, R.G. Lipsey). Imperfect information in the product market (J. Stiglitz). The timing of innovation: Research, development, and diffusion (J.F. Reinganum). The theory and the facts of how markets clear: Is industrial organization valuable for understanding macroeconomics? (D.W. Carlton).
Details
No. of pages: 986
- 986
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1989
- Published:
- 11th September 1989
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080570969
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444704344