Handbook of Industrial Membrane Technology
1st Edition
Authors: Mark C. Porter
eBook ISBN: 9780815517559
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815512059
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1990
Page Count: 624
Description
This handbook emphasizes the use of sythetic membranes for separations involving industrial or municipal process streams. The ten chapters are authored by some of the world's leading experts in the field of membrane science and technology. Discussions on theory, engineering aspects, membrane preparation and typical and projected applications of the various membrane processes are included.
Readership
Environmental engineers, hydrologists, chemical and biochemical engineers.
Table of Contents
- Synthetic Membranes and Their Preparation Introduction Discussion of Technical Relevant Synthetic Membranes Methods of Their Preparation Future Developments References
- Microfiltration Introduction Membrane Structure and Fabrication Pore Size Determination Retention Characteristics Membrane Plugging and Throughput Membrane Configuration Applications Summary and Forecast References
- Ultrafiltration Introduction Membrane Structure and Fabrication Pore Size Determination Retention Characteristics Membrane Flux with Concentration Polarization Membrane Fouling; Flux Decay and Restoration Membrane Configuration UF Plant Design Applications Summary References
- Reverse Osmosis Introduction Basic Process Considerations Reverse Osmosis Membranes Membrane Packaging Plant Design Industrial Reverse Osmosis at a Refinery Reverse Osmosis and Ion Exchange Reverse Osmosis and Pollution Control Reverse Osmosis and Seawater Desalination General Applications of Reverse Osmosis Costs of Reverse Osmosis Future Projections References
- Thin Film Composite Reverse Osmosis Membranes Cellulose Acetate Membranes Microporous Polysulfone Supports for Composite Membranes NS-100 Composite Membrane PA-300 and RC-100 Membranes Other Interfacial Membranes Based on Polymeric Amines Interfacial Polymerization with Monomeric Amines: NS-300 Membrane NF-40 Composite Membrane NTR-7250 Composite Membrane FT-30 Composite Membrane NF-50 Composite Membrane Mechanism of Interfacial Membrane Formation Sulfonated Polymer Composites: NS-200 Membrane PEC-1000 Membrane Sulfonated Polysulfone Membranes Plasma Polymerization in Composite Membrane Fabrication Solrox 0200 Membrane Miscellaneous Composite Reverse Osmosis Membranes Advantages of the Composite Membrane Approach References
- Process Design and Optimization Introduction - Mass Transport at the Membrane Surface Module Concepts and Design Cascades Processes References
- Enzyme Membrane Reactors and Membrane Fermentors Introduction List of Symbols Enzyme Membrane Reactors (EMR) Dynamic Enzyme Gel Layer Reactors Membrane Segregated Enzyme Reactors Membrane Bound Enzymes in Continuous-Flow Systems Membrane Fermentors References
- Electrodialysis Introduction ED Stacks Staging of ED Stacks Applications of ED Bipolar Membranes Electrodes and Stack Power Concentration Polarization Membrane Fouling Cost of ED References
- Coupled Transport Membranes Introduction History and Background Counter Transport and Co-Transport Theory Characteristics of Coupled Transport Membranes Coupled Transport Complexing Agents Membrane System Applications and Design The Future References
- The Separation of Gases by Membranes Introduction Theory of Gas Transport in Membranes Engineering Aspects Preparation of Membranes for Gas Separation Applications of Gas Separating Membranes References Index
About the Author
Mark C. Porter
