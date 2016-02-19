Handbook of Industrial Lighting
1st Edition
Description
Handbook of Industrial Lighting is a practical guide on the specification, design, installation, operation, and maintenance of lighting in industrial premises. Coverage of the book includes the importance of good localized lighting; the different lighting schemes; lighting for difficult visual tasks; lighting in consideration to safety; and emergency lighting. The book also includes the practical, thermal, ventilation, and energy considerations; lighting in different environments; maintenance of lighting installations; and the cost benefits of efficient lighting. Appendices include useful information such as UK legislation and codes on lighting; summary of lamp and luminaire data; and conversion factors. The text is recommended for those involved in the design, planning, and maintenance of industrial places such as factories and power plants.
Table of Contents
Contents
Foreword
Preface
Chapter 1 Benefits of Good Industrial Lighting
1.1 Visual performance affected by lighting
1.2 Lighting and productivity
1.3 Lighting and industrial safety
1.4 Cost-benefit of good industrial lighting
Chapter 2 General, Local and Localized Lighting
2.1 General lighting schemes
2.2 Local and localized lighting
2.3 Integration of electric lighting and daylight
2.4 Manual and automatic control of lighting
Chapter 3 Lighting for Difficult Visual Tasks
3.1 Normal abilities of the eye
3.2 Inspection by direct vision
3.3 Inspection by assisted vision
3.4 Inspection by extended vision
Chapter 4 Lighting and Colour
4.1 Colour in the factory
4.2 Colour properties of light sources
4.3 Colour-matching; standardising
4.4 Colour-matching techniques
Chapter 5 Lighting and Safety
5.1 Accident causation
5.2 Glare and adventitious light
5.3 Discontinuous light
5.4 Designing lighting to minimise visual error
Chapter 6 Emergency Lighting
6.1 Principles of emergency lighting
6.2 Escape lighting
6.3 Stand-by lighting
6.4 Emergency lighting luminaires and power supplies
Chapter 7 Procurement of a Lighting System
7.1 Setting objectives; recognising constraints
7.2 Lighting specification and scheme preparation
7.3 Management of the tender
7.4 Supervision of the contract; acceptance tests
Chapter 8 Installation Design: Practical Considerations
8.1 Choice of lamps and luminaire types
8.2 Sspension and wiring systems
8.3 High rooms; rooms with gantries
8.4 Temporary interior lighting systems
Chapter 9 Thermal, Ventilation and Energy Considerations
9.1 Energy conservation in buildings
9.2 The importance of lamp efficacy
9.3 Lighting and ceiling structures
9.4 Integrated environmental design; heat balance
Chapter 10 Lighting for Special Industrial Environments
10.1 Lighting in high ambient temperatures
10.2 Lighting in low ambient temperatures
10.3 Lighting for clean rooms and sterile rooms
10.4 Lighting with reduced r.f. interference
Chapter 11 Lighting in Hostile Environments
11.1 Lighting in dusty or soiled atmospheres
11.2 Lighting in wet and corrosive atmospheres
11.3 Lighting for rugged environments
11.4 Lighting in windy or vibrating environments
Chapter 12 Lighting in Flame Hazard Environments
12.1 Zone classifications: occupier's responsibilities
12.2 Classification of protected equipment
12.3 Lighting design considerations
12.4 Problems during installation
Chapter 13 Maintenance of Lighting Installations
13.1 Designing for safe, low-cost maintenance
13.2 Mobile and built-in access equipment
13.3 Preventative maintenance and relamping
13.4 Compatibility of discharge lamps with control gear
Chapter 14 Portable and Mobile Lighting in the Factory
14.1 Hand-lamps, battery-lamps, trolley-lights
14.2 Engine-driven mobile stand-by sets
14.3 Reduced-voltage portable lighting
14.4 Reduced-voltage distribution systems
Chapter 15 Exterior Lighting
15.1 Yards, lorry parks, loading bays
15.2 Factory roadlighting
15.3 Exterior security lighting
15.4 Exterior lighting for amenity and prestige
Chapter 16 Calculations For Interior General Lighting
16.1 The Lumen Method for calculating Eh
16.2 Utilisation, maintenance, light loss and absorption factor
16.3 Calculation of direct glare
16.4 Approximations and calculation aids
Chapter 17 Directional Lighting
17.1 Point-by-point method of calculating E
17.2 Vertical, cylindrical and spherical illuminance
17.3 Designing for enhanced vertical illuminance
17.4 Practical method of producing design aids
Chapter 18 Economics of Good Industrial Lighting
18.1 Calculating cost-benefit of lighting
18.2 Economic justifications and Pay-Back Period
18.3 Cost comparisons with inflation adjustment
18.4 Tax allowances on lighting investment in the UK
Chapter 19 Examples of Lighting Practice in Industries
19.1 Food, drink and pharmaceutical industries
19.2 Clothing, textiles, paper and leather industries
19.3 Engineering, plastics, printing and furniture trades
19.4 Metal industries, foundries, glass, petrochemicals
Chapter 20 Lighting Practice in Non-Manufacturing Areas
20.1 Lighting for offices
20.2 Lighting for drawing offices
20.3 Lighting for canteens, staff rooms and clinics
20.4 Stairs, corridors, circulation areas and entrances
Appendices
I UK Legislation on Industrial Lighting
II Summary of CIBS/IES Code Recommendations
III Summary of Lamp Data
IV Summary of Luminaire Data
V Polarized Light
VI Conversion Factors
VII Lightmeters
VIII Useful Names and Addresses
IX Bibliography and Further Reading
X Buyer's Guide to Products of UK Lighting Manufacturers
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1981
- Published:
- 8th October 1981
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483101941