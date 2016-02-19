Handbook of Industrial Lighting is a practical guide on the specification, design, installation, operation, and maintenance of lighting in industrial premises. Coverage of the book includes the importance of good localized lighting; the different lighting schemes; lighting for difficult visual tasks; lighting in consideration to safety; and emergency lighting. The book also includes the practical, thermal, ventilation, and energy considerations; lighting in different environments; maintenance of lighting installations; and the cost benefits of efficient lighting. Appendices include useful information such as UK legislation and codes on lighting; summary of lamp and luminaire data; and conversion factors. The text is recommended for those involved in the design, planning, and maintenance of industrial places such as factories and power plants.

Foreword

Preface

Chapter 1 Benefits of Good Industrial Lighting

1.1 Visual performance affected by lighting

1.2 Lighting and productivity

1.3 Lighting and industrial safety

1.4 Cost-benefit of good industrial lighting

Chapter 2 General, Local and Localized Lighting

2.1 General lighting schemes

2.2 Local and localized lighting

2.3 Integration of electric lighting and daylight

2.4 Manual and automatic control of lighting

Chapter 3 Lighting for Difficult Visual Tasks

3.1 Normal abilities of the eye

3.2 Inspection by direct vision

3.3 Inspection by assisted vision

3.4 Inspection by extended vision

Chapter 4 Lighting and Colour

4.1 Colour in the factory

4.2 Colour properties of light sources

4.3 Colour-matching; standardising

4.4 Colour-matching techniques

Chapter 5 Lighting and Safety

5.1 Accident causation

5.2 Glare and adventitious light

5.3 Discontinuous light

5.4 Designing lighting to minimise visual error

Chapter 6 Emergency Lighting

6.1 Principles of emergency lighting

6.2 Escape lighting

6.3 Stand-by lighting

6.4 Emergency lighting luminaires and power supplies

Chapter 7 Procurement of a Lighting System

7.1 Setting objectives; recognising constraints

7.2 Lighting specification and scheme preparation

7.3 Management of the tender

7.4 Supervision of the contract; acceptance tests

Chapter 8 Installation Design: Practical Considerations

8.1 Choice of lamps and luminaire types

8.2 Sspension and wiring systems

8.3 High rooms; rooms with gantries

8.4 Temporary interior lighting systems

Chapter 9 Thermal, Ventilation and Energy Considerations

9.1 Energy conservation in buildings

9.2 The importance of lamp efficacy

9.3 Lighting and ceiling structures

9.4 Integrated environmental design; heat balance

Chapter 10 Lighting for Special Industrial Environments

10.1 Lighting in high ambient temperatures

10.2 Lighting in low ambient temperatures

10.3 Lighting for clean rooms and sterile rooms

10.4 Lighting with reduced r.f. interference

Chapter 11 Lighting in Hostile Environments

11.1 Lighting in dusty or soiled atmospheres

11.2 Lighting in wet and corrosive atmospheres

11.3 Lighting for rugged environments

11.4 Lighting in windy or vibrating environments

Chapter 12 Lighting in Flame Hazard Environments

12.1 Zone classifications: occupier's responsibilities

12.2 Classification of protected equipment

12.3 Lighting design considerations

12.4 Problems during installation

Chapter 13 Maintenance of Lighting Installations

13.1 Designing for safe, low-cost maintenance

13.2 Mobile and built-in access equipment

13.3 Preventative maintenance and relamping

13.4 Compatibility of discharge lamps with control gear

Chapter 14 Portable and Mobile Lighting in the Factory

14.1 Hand-lamps, battery-lamps, trolley-lights

14.2 Engine-driven mobile stand-by sets

14.3 Reduced-voltage portable lighting

14.4 Reduced-voltage distribution systems

Chapter 15 Exterior Lighting

15.1 Yards, lorry parks, loading bays

15.2 Factory roadlighting

15.3 Exterior security lighting

15.4 Exterior lighting for amenity and prestige

Chapter 16 Calculations For Interior General Lighting

16.1 The Lumen Method for calculating Eh

16.2 Utilisation, maintenance, light loss and absorption factor

16.3 Calculation of direct glare

16.4 Approximations and calculation aids

Chapter 17 Directional Lighting

17.1 Point-by-point method of calculating E

17.2 Vertical, cylindrical and spherical illuminance

17.3 Designing for enhanced vertical illuminance

17.4 Practical method of producing design aids

Chapter 18 Economics of Good Industrial Lighting

18.1 Calculating cost-benefit of lighting

18.2 Economic justifications and Pay-Back Period

18.3 Cost comparisons with inflation adjustment

18.4 Tax allowances on lighting investment in the UK

Chapter 19 Examples of Lighting Practice in Industries

19.1 Food, drink and pharmaceutical industries

19.2 Clothing, textiles, paper and leather industries

19.3 Engineering, plastics, printing and furniture trades

19.4 Metal industries, foundries, glass, petrochemicals

Chapter 20 Lighting Practice in Non-Manufacturing Areas

20.1 Lighting for offices

20.2 Lighting for drawing offices

20.3 Lighting for canteens, staff rooms and clinics

20.4 Stairs, corridors, circulation areas and entrances

Appendices

I UK Legislation on Industrial Lighting

II Summary of CIBS/IES Code Recommendations

III Summary of Lamp Data

IV Summary of Luminaire Data

V Polarized Light

VI Conversion Factors

VII Lightmeters

VIII Useful Names and Addresses

IX Bibliography and Further Reading

X Buyer's Guide to Products of UK Lighting Manufacturers

Index