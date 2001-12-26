Handbook of Industrial Crystallization

Crystallization is an important separation and purification process used in industries ranging from bulk commodity chemicals to specialty chemicals and pharmaceuticals. In recent years, a number of environmental applications have also come to rely on crystallization in waste treatment and recycling processes.

The authors provide an introduction to the field of newcomers and a reference to those involved in the various aspects of industrial crystallization. It is a complete volume covering all aspects of industrial crystallization, including material related to both fundamentals and applications. This new edition presents detailed material on crystallization of biomolecules, precipitation, impurity-crystal interactions, solubility, and design.