Handbook of Income Distribution. Vol 2B - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444594297, 9780444594754

Handbook of Income Distribution. Vol 2B, Volume 2B

1st Edition

Editors: Anthony Atkinson Francois Bourguignon
eBook ISBN: 9780444594754
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444594297
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 18th December 2014
Page Count: 1078
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
107.00
90.95
166.32
141.37
155.00
131.75
118.00
100.30
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Part III Explanations

14. Inequality in macro-economics.   Jose-Victor Rios-Rull and Vincenzo Quadrini

15. Wealth and inheritance.   Thomas Piketty

16. Intra-Household inequality.  Pierre-André Chiappori and Costas Meghir

17. Health and inequality.   Owen O'Donnell, Eddy van Doorslaer and Tom Van Ourti

18. Labour-market institutions and the dispersion of wage earnings.   Wiemer Salverda and Daniele Checchi

19. Cross-country studies of the multiple causes of inequality in the OECD area.   Michael F. Förster and Istvan György Toth

20. Globalization and inequality.  Ravi Kanbur

 

Part IV: Policies

21. Democracy, political institutions and inequality.   James Robinson and Daron Acemoglu

22. Equitable development policies.   Martin Ravallion

23. The welfare state and anti-poverty policy in rich countries.   Brian Nolan, Ive Marx and Javier Olivera

24. Micro-simulation and policy analysis.   Holly Sutherland, Alari Paulus and Francesco Figari 

Description

What new theories, evidence, explanations, and policies have shaped our studies of income distribution in the 21st century?

Editors Tony Atkinson and Francois Bourguignon assemble the expertise of leading authorities in this survey of substantive issues. In two volumes they address subjects that were not covered in Volume 1 (2000), such as education, health and experimental economics; and subjects that were covered but where there have been substantial new developments, such as the historical study of income inequality and globalization. Some chapters discuss future growth areas, such as inheritance, the links between inequality and macro-economics and finance, and the distributional implications of climate change. They also update empirical advances and major changes in the policy environment.

Key Features

  • The volumes define and organize key areas of income distribution studies
  • Contributors focus on identifying newly developing questions and opportunities for future research
  • The authoritative articles emphasize the ways that income mobility and inequality studies have recently gained greater political significance

Readership

Graduate students and researchers worldwide working in all areas of economics, and in particular economic policy, macroeconomics, education, and labor economics

Details

No. of pages:
1078
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 2015
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780444594754
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444594297

Reviews

"The literature on income distribution has undergone transformative change in the decade and a half since the first Handbook appeared. These timely new volumes by recognized scholars provide a comprehensive review of our current state of understanding and the challenges that inequality poses." --Robin Boadway, Queens University

"Few issues are more topical, in both the academic and policy debates, than the distribution of income and wealth. This handbook takes the reader to the frontier of all aspects of these debates: its superb contributions, by the foremost experts in the field, cover historical developments, data issues, statistical methods, theoretical approaches, and policy implications. A must for academics and interested general readers alike." --Roberto Perotti, Università Bocconi

"The increase in inequality is a pressing problem. Too often it is addressed with uninformed, oversimplified ideological slogans. If you want to go beyond those and really learn about this complicated topic, this is the essential and most complete book to read. A gem." --Alberto Alesina, Harvard University

"In every academic discipline, fads come and fads go. But in economics the very core of our subject is the study of the distribution of income and well-being across the population. From this analysis stems all our best theories and our best empirical research. This Handbook distills that wisdom and presents the latest findings by those who happen to be giants in our discipline. Its chapters will provide the platform from which will emerge the most exciting and important research for decades to come." --Danny Quah, London School of Economics

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Anthony Atkinson Editor

Sir Tony Atkinson is Professor of Economics at Oxford University and Fellow of Nuffield College, where he was Warden from 1994 to 2005. He is a Fellow of the British Academy and has been President of the Royal Economic Society, of the Econometric Society, of the European Economic Association, and of the International Economic Association. He was knighted in 2001 for services to economics and is Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur.

Affiliations and Expertise

Nuffield College, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK

Francois Bourguignon Editor

Francois Bourguignon is Director of the Paris School of Economics and Professor of Economics at the Ecole des hautes etudes en sciences sociales. Among his many distinctions is the Chevalier de L'Ordre Nationale de la Legion de l"Honneur.

Affiliations and Expertise

Paris School of Economics, Paris, France

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.