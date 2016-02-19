Handbook of Immunological Investigations in Children - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723609735, 9781483183657

Handbook of Immunological Investigations in Children

1st Edition

Handbooks of Investigation in Children

Authors: J. Graham Watson A. Graham Bird
eBook ISBN: 9781483183657
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1990
Page Count: 276
Description

Handbook of Immunological Investigations in Children presents an extensive examination of the immune system of children. It discusses the fundamental concepts in immunology. It addresses studies in the primary immunodeficiency diseases. Some of the topics covered in the book are the respiratory disorders; renal disorders; gastrointestinal disorders; endocrine disorders; neurological and psychiatric disease; identifications of diseases of the skin; muscle malfunction and connective tissue disorder; and the methods of infections and immunizations. The definition and description of factors influencing blood and blood-forming elements are fully covered. An in-depth account of the factors causing allergies and cardiovascular diseases are provided. The general characteristics of severe combined immunodeficiency are completely presented. A chapter is devoted to usage of immunoglobulin therapy. Another section focuses on the disorders of neutrophils, monocytes, and macrophages. The book can provide useful information to immunologists, pediatricians, doctors, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Abbreviations

1 Basic Immunology

2 Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases

Immunological Abnormalities in Systemic Disease

3 Respiratory Disorders

4 Renal Disorders

5 Gastrointestinal Disorders

6 Endocrine Disorders

7 Neurological and Psychiatric Disease

8 Skin Diseases

9 Connective-Tissue Disease; Muscle Disease

10 Infections and Immunizations

11 Blood and Blood-Forming Elements

12 Allergic Disease

13 Cardiovascular Disease

14 Special Senses

15 Laboratory Investigations and Normal Values

Index

