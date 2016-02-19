Handbook of Immunological Investigations in Children presents an extensive examination of the immune system of children. It discusses the fundamental concepts in immunology. It addresses studies in the primary immunodeficiency diseases. Some of the topics covered in the book are the respiratory disorders; renal disorders; gastrointestinal disorders; endocrine disorders; neurological and psychiatric disease; identifications of diseases of the skin; muscle malfunction and connective tissue disorder; and the methods of infections and immunizations. The definition and description of factors influencing blood and blood-forming elements are fully covered. An in-depth account of the factors causing allergies and cardiovascular diseases are provided. The general characteristics of severe combined immunodeficiency are completely presented. A chapter is devoted to usage of immunoglobulin therapy. Another section focuses on the disorders of neutrophils, monocytes, and macrophages. The book can provide useful information to immunologists, pediatricians, doctors, students, and researchers.