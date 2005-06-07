Handbook of Image and Video Processing
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Basic Image Processing Techniques
- Image and Video Processing
- Image and Video Analysis
- Image Compression
- Video Compression
- Image and Video Acquisition
- Image and Video Rendering and Assessment
- Image and Video Storage, Retrieval and Communication
- Applications of Image Processing
Description
This Handbook is intended to serve as the basic reference point on image and video processing, in the field, in the research laboratory, and in the classroom. Each chapter has been written by carefully selected, distinguished experts specializing in that topic and carefully reviewed by the Editor, Al Bovik, ensuring that the greatest depth of understanding be communicated to the reader. Coverage includes introductory, intermediate and advanced topics and as such, this book serves equally well as classroom textbook as reference resource.
• Provides practicing engineers and students with a highly accessible resource for learning and using image/video processing theory and algorithms • Includes a new chapter on image processing education, which should prove invaluable for those developing or modifying their curricula • Covers the various image and video processing standards that exist and are emerging, driving today’s explosive industry • Offers an understanding of what images are, how they are modeled, and gives an introduction to how they are perceived • Introduces the necessary, practical background to allow engineering students to acquire and process their own digital image or video data • Culminates with a diverse set of applications chapters, covered in sufficient depth to serve as extensible models to the reader’s own potential applications
About the Editor… Al Bovik is the Cullen Trust for Higher Education Endowed Professor at The University of Texas at Austin, where he is the Director of the Laboratory for Image and Video Engineering (LIVE). He has published over 400 technical articles in the general area of image and video processing and holds two U.S. patents. Dr. Bovik was Distinguished Lecturer of the IEEE Signal Processing Society (2000), received the IEEE Signal Processing Society Meritorious Service Award (1998), the IEEE Third Millennium Medal (2000), and twice was a two-time Honorable Mention winner of the international Pattern Recognition Society Award. He is a Fellow of the IEEE, was Editor-in-Chief, of the IEEE Transactions on Image Processing (1996-2002), has served on and continues to serve on many other professional boards and panels, and was the Founding General Chairman of the IEEE International Conference on Image Processing which was held in Austin, Texas in 1994.
Key Features
- No other resource for image and video processing contains the same breadth of up-to-date coverage
- Each chapter written by one or several of the top experts working in that area
- Includes all essential mathematics, techniques, and algorithms for every type of image and video processing used by electrical engineers, computer scientists, internet developers, bioengineers, and scientists in various, image-intensive disciplines
Readership
Electrical engineers, computer engineers, computer scientists (especially computer graphics), telecommunications engineers, internet engineers, web developers, digital cinematographers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 7th June 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080533612
Reviews
“Whether you're a programmer interested in graphics manipulation or a technically minded artist interested in the mathematics of computer imaging, this book is a goldmine of information...there is no doubt you will be riveted to its pages, at least until the third edition is released.” - Dan Winter, APC, Jan. 2006 “This huge and ambitious textbook aims to supply a reference for researchers and engineers, and an adopted text for students in a range of disciplines. It deals purely with digital images of the real world ... the three chapters on basic image processing techniques make excellent use of pictures, diagrams and graphs to lead the reader carefully through the fundamental concepts such as sampling, quantization, image aliasing, grey-scale and binary processing ... Over 130 authors have contributed to the 1372 pages. The high standard of editing makes the book balanced and readable throughout, with nothing glib or shallow.” - Christine Connolly, Associate Editor of Sensor Review
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Alan Bovik Author
Al Bovik is the General Dynamics Endowed Fellow and Professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is the Associate Director of the Center for Vision and Image Sciences. He has published nearly 300 techincal articles in the general area of image and video processing and holds two U.S. patents.
Dr. Bovik is a recipient of the IEEE Signal Processing Society Meritorious Service Award (1998), and is a two-time Honorable Mention winner of the international Pattern Recognition Society Award. He is a fellow of the IEEE, is the Editor-in-Chief of the IEEE Transactions on Image Processing, serves on many other boards and panels, and was the Founding General Chairman of the IEEE International Conference on Image Processing, which was first held in Austin, Texas in 1994.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Texas, Austin, USA