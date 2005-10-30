Handbook of Hygiene Control in the Food Industry
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 Risks: Range of microbial risks in food processing; Biofilm risks; Pathogen resistance to sanitisers; Aerosols as a contamination risk; Consumer perceptions of risks from food. Part 2 Improving design: Improving building design; Improving zoning within food processing plants; Improving the design of floors; Improving design of walls; Improving the hygienic design of closed equipment, heating equipment, equipment handling dry materials, packaging equipment, electrical equipment, valves, pipes, pumps, sensors. Part 3 Improving hygiene management and methods: Risk assessment in hygiene management; Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) in the food industry; The use of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs); Managing risks from allergenic residues; Managing contamination risks from food packaging materials; Improving hygiene in food transportation; Improving control of insects in food processing; Improving cleaning in place (CIP); Improving cleaning out of place (COP); Improving cleaning of heat exchangers; Improving cleaning of tanks; Ozone decontamination in hygiene management; Enzymatic cleaning in food processing; Contamination routes and analysis in food processing environments; Testing surface cleanability in food processing; Improving the monitoring of fouling, cleaning and disinfection in closed process plant; Improving surface sampling and detection of contamination; Improving air sampling; Testing effectiveness of disinfectants and sanitisers; Traceability of disinfectants and sanitisers; Improving hygiene auditing.
Description
Developments such as the demand for minimally-processed foods have placed a renewed emphasis on good hygienic practices in the food industry. As a result there has been a wealth of new research in this area. Complementing Woodhead’s best-selling Hygiene in the food industry, which reviews current best practice in hygienic design and operation, Handbook of hygiene control in the food industry provides a comprehensive summary of the key trends and issues in food hygiene research. Developments go fast: results of the R&D meanwhile have been applied or are being implemented as this book goes to print.
Part one reviews research on the range of contamination risks faced by food processors. Building on this foundation, Part two discusses current trends in the design both of buildings and types of food processing equipment, from heating and packaging equipment to valves, pipes and sensors. Key issues in effective hygiene management are then covered in part three, from risk analysis, good manufacturing practice and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to improving cleaning and decontamination techniques. The final part of the book reviews developments in ways of monitoring the effectiveness of hygiene operations, from testing surface cleanability to sampling techniques and hygiene auditing.
Like Hygiene in the food industry, this book is a standard reference for the food industry in ensuring the highest standards of hygiene in food production.
Key Features
- Standard reference on high hygiene standards for the food industry
- Provides a comprehensive summary of the key trends in food hygiene research
- Effective hygiene management strategies are explored
Readership
Microbiologists
Reviews
…an invaluable tool for any microbiologist working in the food industry., Society for General Microbiology
Highly commended., Society for General Microbiology
About the Editors
H. L. M. Lelieveld Editor
Huub Lelieveld is Co-founder and President of the Global Harmonization Initiative, Member of the Executive Committee and a Past-President of EFFoST (the European Federation of Food Science and Technology), Founder and Past-President of EHEDG (the European Hygienic Engineering and Design Group). He is a fellow of IAFoST (the International Academy of Food Science and Technology), a fellow of IFT (the Institute of Food Technologists), served on the Governing Council of IUFoST (the International Union of Food Science and Technology) and has been Chair of the Nonthermal Processing Division and the International Division of IFT. At Unilever, he was responsible for hygienic processing and plant design and novel processing technologies. He is lead editor of “Hygiene in food processing”, the “Handbook of hygiene control in the food industry” and “Food preservation by pulsed electric fields: From research to application”. He is co-editor of several other books, including “Ensuring Global Food Safety: Exploring Global Harmonization”, “Hygienic design of food factories”, ”Food safety management: a practical guide for the food industry” and “High Pressure Processing of Food – Principles, Technology and Applications”. He wrote chapters for many books and encyclopaedia, wrote hundreds of scientific articles and articles for magazines and presented hundreds of papers, globally. He is a member of many editorial boards of books, journals and magazines. He initiated “People, planet, prosperity and the food chain” in short P3FC, an organisation of which the sole objective is to remind the food industry as frequently as possible that besides caring for shareholders, they also share responsibilities for planet and society. He has been awarded doctor honoris causa at the National University of Food Technologies (NUFT) in Kiev, Ukraine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Global Harmonization Initiative (GHI), Vienna, Austria; European Hygienic Engineering and Design Group (EHEDG), Rotterdam, The Netherlands The Global Harmonization Initiative (GHI) is registered in Vienna, Austria; the European Hygienic Engineering and Design Group (EHEDG) in Rotterdam, the Netherlands; the European Federation of Food Science and Technology (EFFoST) in Wageningen, The Netherlands, International Union of Food Science and Technology (IUFoST) in Ontario, Canada.
John Holah Editor
Prof. Dr. John Holah is an applied microbiologist who has focused on the prevention of microbial, chemical, and foreign body contamination of food during manufacture and retail distribution, on a worldwide basis. He is currently Technical Director of Holchem Laboratories (UK), Visiting Professor in Food Safety at Cardiff Metropolitan University and was previously Head of Food Hygiene at Campden BRI.
Affiliations and Expertise
Holchem Laboratories, Ltd., Lancashire, UK
M A Mostert Editor
Tineke Mostert works in these filelds at the Unilever R&D Centre in Vlaardingen, The Netherlands and has been chair of EHEDG’s Packaging Group.
Affiliations and Expertise
Unilever R&D, The Netherlands