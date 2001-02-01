Handbook of Hydrothermal Technology
1st Edition
Description
Quartz, zeolites, gemstones, perovskite type oxides, ferrite, carbon allotropes, complex coordinated compounds and many moreùall products now being produced using hydrothermal technology. Handbook of Hydrothermal Technology brings together the latest techniques in this rapidly advancing field in one exceptionally useful, long-needed volume.
The handbook provides a single source for understanding how aqueous solvents or mineralizers work under temperature and pressure to dissolve and recrystallize normally insoluble materials, and decompose or recycle any waste material. The result, as the authors show in the book, is technologically the most efficient method in crystal growth, materials processing, and waste treatment. The book gives scientists and technologists an overview of the entire subject including:
ò Evolution of the technology from geology to widespread industrial use. ò Descriptions of equipment used in the process and how it works. ò Problems involved with the growth of crystals, processing of technological materials, environmental and safety issues. ò Analysis of the direction of today's technology. In addition, readers get a close look at the hydrothermal synthesis of zeolites, fluorides, sulfides, tungstates, and molybdates, as well as native elements and simple oxides. Delving into the commercial production of various types, the authors clarify the effects of temperature, pressure, solvents, and various other chemical components on the hydrothermal processes.
Readership
Scientists and technologists concerned with the research and application of hydrothermal technology and crystal growth.
Table of Contents
Hydrothermal Technology: Principles and Applications Introduction Definition Mineralizers Natural Hydrothermal Systems Behavior of Volatiles and Other Incompatible Components Submarine Hydrothermal Systems Hydrothermal Crystal Growth and Materials Processing Statistics in Plucations and Research in Hydrothermal Technology Hydrothermal Materials Processing References History of Hydrothermal Technology Introduction References Apparatus Introduction Selection of Autoclave and Autoclave Materials Liners Temperature and Pressure Measurements Autoclaves and Autoclave Designs Safety and Maintenance of Autoclaves References Physical Chemistry of Hydrothermal Growth of Crystals Introduction Basic Principles of Phase Formation under Hydrothermal Conditions Solutions, Solubility and Kinetics of Crystallization Thermodynamic Principles of Solubility Kinetics of Crystallization under Hydrothermal Technology References Hydrothermal Growth of Some Selected Crystals Quartz Growth of High Quality (and Dislocation Free) Quartz Crystals Berlinite Gallium Phosphate Potassium Titanyl Phosphate Potassium Titanyl Arsenate Calcite Hydroxyapatite References Hydrothermal Synthesis of Zeolites Introduction Mineralogy of Zeolites Crystal Chemistry of Zeolites Comparison between Natural and Synthetic Zeolites Synthesis of Zeolites Crystal Growth Aluminophosphate Zeolites Growth of Zeolite Thin Films at Inorganic/Organic Interfaces Applications of Zeolites Oxidative Catalysis in Zeolites References Hydrothermal Synthesis of Complex Coordinated Crystals (Part 1) Introduction Crystal Chemical Background Rare Earth Silicates Phase Formation of Rare Earth Silicates (in Aqueous Solvents) Crystal Chemical Significance of Phase Formation Degree of Silification Properties of Rare Earth Silicates Sodium Zirconate Silicates Growth of Selected Silicates Hydrothermal Growth of Lithium Silicates Hydrothermal Growth of Germanates Properties of Germanates Hydrothermal Growth of Phosphates Hydrothermal Growth of Mixed Valent Metal Phosphates Properties of Rare Earth and Mixed Valent Metal Phosphates Hydrothermal Synthesis of Vanadates Hydrothermal Synthesis of Borates References Hydrothermal Synthesis and Crystal Growth of Fluorides, Sulfides, Tungstates, Molybdates and Related Compounds Introduction Fluorides Hydrothermal Synthesis of Transition Metal Fluorides Hydrothermal Synthesis of Fluorocarbonates and Fluorophosphates Oxyfluorinated Compounds Physical Properties of Transition Metal Fluorides and Fluorocarbonates, Fluorophosphates, and Oxyfluorides Hydrothermal Synthesis of Tungstates Hydrothermal Synthesis of Molybdates Hydrothermal Synthesis of Titanates Hydrothermal Growth of Lithium Metagallate Crystals Hydrothermal Synthesis of Sulphides Hydrothermal Synthesis of Selenides, Tellurides, Niobates and Tantalates Hydrothermal Synthesis of Arsenates References Hydrothermal Synthesis of Native Elements and Simple Oxides Introduction Hydrothermal Synthesis of Native Elements Hydrothermal Synthesis of Hydroxides Hydrothermal Synthesis of Selected Oxides Hydrothermal Growth of Tellurium Dioxide Hydrothermal Synthesis of Ti02 and Related Oxide Powders Hydrothermal Synthesis of Mixed Oxides References Hydrothermal Processing of Materials Introduction Hydrothermal Preparation of Advanced Ceramics Hydrothermal Processing of Whisker Crystals Related Methods of Hydrothermal Processing of Materials Hydrothermal Technology of the 21st Century
Details
- No. of pages:
- 893
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2001
- Published:
- 1st February 2001
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815517542
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815514459
About the Author
K. Byrappa
Dr. K Byrappa is a Professor at the University of Mysore in India. He specializes in hydrothermal te
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Mysore, India
Masahiro Yoshimura
Affiliations and Expertise
Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan