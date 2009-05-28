Handbook of Hydrocolloids
2nd Edition
Description
Hydrocolloids are among the most widely used ingredients in the food industry. They function as thickening and gelling agents, texturizers, stabilisers and emulsifiers and in addition have application in areas such as edible coatings and flavour release. Products reformulated for fat reduction are particularly dependent on hydrocolloids for satisfactory sensory quality. They now also find increasing applications in the health area as dietary fibre of low calorific value.
The first edition of Handbook of Hydrocolloids provided professionals in the food industry with relevant practical information about the range of hydrocolloid ingredients readily and at the same time authoritatively. It was exceptionally well received and has subsequently been used as the substantive reference on these food ingredients. Extensively revised and expanded and containing eight new chapters, this major new edition strengthens that reputation.
Edited by two leading international authorities in the field, the second edition reviews over twenty-five hydrocolloids, covering structure and properties, processing, functionality, applications and regulatory status. Since there is now greater emphasis on the protein hydrocolloids, new chapters on vegetable proteins and egg protein have been added. Coverage of microbial polysaccharides has also been increased and the developing role of the exudate gums recognised, with a new chapter on Gum Ghatti. Protein-polysaccharide complexes are finding increased application in food products and a new chapter on this topic as been added. Two additional chapters reviewing the role of hydrocolloids in emulsification and their role as dietary fibre and subsequent health benefits are also included.
The second edition of Handbook of hydrocolloids is an essential reference for post-graduate students, research scientists and food manufacturers.
Key Features
- Extensively revised and expanded second edition edited by two leading international authorities
- Provides an introduction to food hydrocolliods considering regulatory aspects and thickening characteristics
- Comprehensively examines the manufacture, structure, function and applications of over twenty five hydrocolloids
Readership
Graduate students, research scientists, and food manufacturers
Table of Contents
Introduction to food hydrocolloids
Hydrocolloids and emulsion stability
The health aspects of hydrocolloids
Agar
Starch
Gelatin
Carrageenan, furcelleran and other seaweed-derived products
Xanthan gum; Gellan gum
Galactomannans
Gum Arabic
Pectins
Milk proteins
Egg proteins
Vegetable protein isolates
Protein-polysaccharide complexes and coacervates
Gum Ghatti
Other exudates: Tragancanth, karaya, mesquite gum and larchwood arabinogalactan
Xyloglucan
Curdlan
Other microbial polysaccharides: Pullulan, scleroglucan, elsinan, levan, alternan, dextran etc.
Cereal ß-glucans
Arabinoxylans
Soluble soybean polysaccharide
Cellulosics
Bacterial cellulose
Microcrystalline cellulose
Hydrocolloids for coatings and adhesives
Alginates
Inulin
Chitin and chitosan hydrogels
Konjac mannan
Details
- No. of pages:
- 948
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2009
- Published:
- 28th May 2009
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845695873
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845694142
Reviews
"An excellent addition to any hydrocolloid scientist’s library." --CyberColloids
"...a useful, practical, educational, important and essential guide for students, scientists and product developers." --Food Science and Technology