Hydrocolloids are among the most widely used ingredients in the food industry. They function as thickening and gelling agents, texturizers, stabilisers and emulsifiers and in addition have application in areas such as edible coatings and flavour release. Products reformulated for fat reduction are particularly dependent on hydrocolloids for satisfactory sensory quality. They now also find increasing applications in the health area as dietary fibre of low calorific value.
The first edition of Handbook of Hydrocolloids provided professionals in the food industry with relevant practical information about the range of hydrocolloid ingredients readily and at the same time authoritatively. It was exceptionally well received and has subsequently been used as the substantive reference on these food ingredients. Extensively revised and expanded and containing eight new chapters, this major new edition strengthens that reputation.
Edited by two leading international authorities in the field, the second edition reviews over twenty-five hydrocolloids, covering structure and properties, processing, functionality, applications and regulatory status. Since there is now greater emphasis on the protein hydrocolloids, new chapters on vegetable proteins and egg protein have been added. Coverage of microbial polysaccharides has also been increased and the developing role of the exudate gums recognised, with a new chapter on Gum Ghatti. Protein-polysaccharide complexes are finding increased application in food products and a new chapter on this topic as been added. Two additional chapters reviewing the role of hydrocolloids in emulsification and their role as dietary fibre and subsequent health benefits are also included.
The second edition of Handbook of hydrocolloids is an essential reference for post-graduate students, research scientists and food manufacturers.
- Extensively revised and expanded second edition edited by two leading international authorities
- Provides an introduction to food hydrocolliods considering regulatory aspects and thickening characteristics
- Comprehensively examines the manufacture, structure, function and applications of over twenty five hydrocolloids
Graduate students, research scientists, and food manufacturers
Introduction to food hydrocolloids
Hydrocolloids and emulsion stability
The health aspects of hydrocolloids
Agar
Starch
Gelatin
Carrageenan, furcelleran and other seaweed-derived products
Xanthan gum; Gellan gum
Galactomannans
Gum Arabic
Pectins
Milk proteins
Egg proteins
Vegetable protein isolates
Protein-polysaccharide complexes and coacervates
Gum Ghatti
Other exudates: Tragancanth, karaya, mesquite gum and larchwood arabinogalactan
Xyloglucan
Curdlan
Other microbial polysaccharides: Pullulan, scleroglucan, elsinan, levan, alternan, dextran etc.
Cereal ß-glucans
Arabinoxylans
Soluble soybean polysaccharide
Cellulosics
Bacterial cellulose
Microcrystalline cellulose
Hydrocolloids for coatings and adhesives
Alginates
Inulin
Chitin and chitosan hydrogels
Konjac mannan
- No. of pages:
- 948
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2009
- Published:
- 28th May 2009
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845694142
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845695873
Glyn Phillips
Professor Glyn O. Phillips was Professor of Chemistry at the University of Salford and appointed as Executive Principal of the North East Wales Institute (now Wrexham Glyndwr University) in 1976. He is a Fellow of the Learned Society of Wales and was awarded an honorary degree of Doctor of Science by the University of Benin in 1990 and an honorary degree of Doctor of Laws by the University of Wales in 1999. He was awarded the A.G. Evans Medal by the University of Cardiff in 1991, the first Science and Technology Medal by the National Eisteddfod of Wales in 2004 and the Food Hydrocolloids Trust Medal in 2007. He has a broad range of scientific interests and has published more than 600 research papers in areas including radiation and free radical chemistry, radiation sterilisation, photochemistry and carbohydrate and polysaccharide chemistry. He was technical adviser to the International Atomic Energy Agency and editor of the journals, Food Hydrocolloids, Advances in Tissue Banking and International Journal of Cell and Tissue banking. He initiated the Gums and Stabilisers for the Food industry series of Conferences in 1981 and established the Phillips Hydrocolloids Research Centre at Wrexham Glyndwr University in 2003.
Chairman, Phillips Hydrocolloid Research Ltd, UK
Peter Williams
Peter A. Williams is Professor of Polymer and Colloid Chemistry and Director of the Centre for Water Soluble Polymers at Wrexham Glyndwr University. He was awarded the degree of Doctor of Philosophy by the University of Salford in 1982 and Doctor of Science in 2009. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry and a Chartered Chemist. He has over 35 years research experience in the chemical modification, physicochemical characterisation, rheological properties and interfacial behaviour of hydrocolloids. He has published over 230 research papers and edited 42 books. He is co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of the international journal Food Hydrocolloids which was launched in 1986. He has been involved in the organisation of more than 40 international conferences on behalf of the Food Hydrocolloids Trust, the Cellucon Trust the Royal Society of Chemistry and the Society of Chemical Industry. He is a past Chairman of the Society of Chemical Industry Surface and Colloids Group and past Treasurer of the Royal Society of Chemistry Colloid and Interface Science Group. He was awarded the SCI Distinguished Service award in 2007 and the Food Hydrocollloids Trust Medal in 2013.
Professor of Polymer and Colloid Chemistry, and Director of the Centre for Water Soluble Polymers at Wrexham Glyndwr University
"An excellent addition to any hydrocolloid scientist’s library." --CyberColloids
"...a useful, practical, educational, important and essential guide for students, scientists and product developers." --Food Science and Technology
