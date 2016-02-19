Handbook of Human Vibration
1st Edition
Description
Today the human body is exposed to vibration not only while traveling but also during leisure and domestic activities and in many occupations. This volume summarizes the current understanding of the many human responses to vibration. Divided into two parts, this book deals with whole-body vibrations and hand-transmitted vibration. In each part the experimental data and appropriate models are presented in detail so that readers can address practical problems. An extensive guide to national and international standards is provided, and a large multidisciplinary glossary of terms assists in understanding the relevant technical and medical jargon. This comprehensive reference volume is accessible to all those interested in human vibration: medical doctors, engineers, lawyers, scientists, and health and safety officials and administrators.
Key Features
An up-to-date statement of current knowledge on human responses to vibration A comprehensive glossary of terms in current use in the fields of vibration and human response An extensive bibliography and guide to national and international standards
Readership
Transport engineers, doctors, and hygienists concerned with occupational medicine; occupational and environmental health researchers; lawyers and administrators; researchers in vibrational engineering, physics, physiology, psychology, and medicine.
Table of Contents
Vibration and Human Responses. An Introduction to Whole-body Vibration. Vibration Discomfort. Activity Interference Caused by Vibration. Whole-body Vibration and Health. Perception of Whole-body Vibration and the Assessment of Vibration in Buildings. Motion Sickness. Whole-body Biodynamics. Seating Dynamics. Whole-body Vibration Standards. Methods for Measuring and Evaluating Whole-body Exposures. Examples of Whole-body Vibration Exposures. An Introduction to Hand-transmitted Vibration. Vascular Disorders Associated with Hand-transmitted Vibration. Non-Vascular Disorders Associated with Hand-transmitted Vibration. Dose-Effect Relationships for Hand-transmitted Vibration. Hand-transmitted Vibration Standards, Limits, and Compensation. Measurement and Evaluation of Hand-transmitted Vibration Exposures. Preventative Measures for Hand-transmitted Vibration. Appendixes: Units, Multipliers, Symbols and Abbreviations. Frequencies and Spectra. Vibration Levels: The Use of Decibels. National and International Standards. Whole-body Vibration and Health--Field Studies. Examples of Vibration-induced White Finger from the Use of Percussive Metal-Working Tools. Examples of Vibration-induced White Finger from the Use of Grinding and Other Rotary Tool. Examples of Vibration-induced White Finger from the Use of Pneumatic Hammers and Drills Such as Used in Mining Work. Examples of Vibration-induced White Finger from the Use of Chain Saws. Examples of Bone and Joint Disorgers in Users of Vibrating Tools. Examples of Muscle, Nerve, and Other Sensory Anomalies in Users of Vibrating Tools. Examples of Subjective Symptoms and Clinical Observations Associated with the Use of Vibrating Tools. Glossary. References. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1008
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 28th January 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080984407
About the Author
M. Griffin
Affiliations and Expertise
The University
Reviews
@qu:By bringing together and organizing a mass of laboratory and field research findings on the effects of whole-body and hand-transmitted vigration on human health and performace, Griffin has made an invaluable contribution to the study and understanding of human vibration. No one with a serious interest in this area can afford not to have ready access to this book. @source:--HUMAN FACTORS SOCIETY BULLETIN @qu:This book represents a major landmark in the evolution of the subject of human response to vibration. It comprehensively integrates fundamental principles with practical application to provide a complete handbook for student, researcher, and practitioner. The book is well written and clearly presents the rapid development of the subject, especially over the past twenty years...The organization of the book has been clearly thought through...Ten comprehensive appendices of useful supporting material add to the self-contained and complete nature of the text. The material is clearly presented and discussion informed and inspired...No longer does one have to search through separate and diverse publications. The essential human vibration is now in one volume which is undoubtedly the classic work in this area. @source:--JOURNAL OF SOUND AND VIBRATION