Handbook of Hormones
1st Edition
Comparative Endocrinology for Basic and Clinical Research
Description
Handbook of Hormones: Comparative Endocrinology for Basic and Clinical Research collates fundamental information about the structure and function of hormones from basic biology to clinical use.
The handbook offers a rapid way to obtain specific facts about the chemical and molecular characteristics of hormones, their receptors and signalling pathways, and the biological activities they regulate.
The evolution of hormones and gene families is also covered both in the text and in online ancillaries.
Users will find simple and visual ways to learn key molecular information. Chapters and online ancillary resources integrate additional sections, providing a comparative molecular, functional, and evolutionary consideration.
Key Features
- Provides the only single resource available with concise, yet informative descriptions of hormones in vertebrates, invertebrates, and plants
- Presents hormones in groups according to their origin, so that readers can easily understand their inter-relation
- Includes comparative information on the structures and functions of hormones enabling readers to understand both general and specific actions in and across species
- Ancillary website hosts additional information, including sequence data, comparative data, figures, and tables
Readership
Biomedical and biological researchers in human, mammalian, comparative endocrinology, and biochemistry
Table of Contents
- About the Editors
- Editors
- Associate Editors
- The Japan Society for Comparative Endocrinology
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- List of Abbreviations
- Bioactive Molecules and Technical Terms Related to Hormones
- Part I: Peptides and Proteins in Vertebrates
- Section I.1: Neuropeptides
- Chapter 1. RFamide Peptide Family
- Abstract
- History
- Structure
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 1A. Gonadotropin-Inhibitory Hormone
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 1B. Kisspeptin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 1C. PQRFamide Peptide
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 1D. Pyroglutamylated RFamide Peptide
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 1E. Prolactin-Releasing Peptide
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 2. Corticotropin-Releasing Hormone Family
- Abstract
- History
- Structure
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 2A. Corticotropin-Releasing Hormone
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 2B. Urotensin-I
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 2C. Urocortins
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 2D. Sauvagine
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 3. Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 4. Thyrotropin-Releasing Hormone
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 5. Somatostatin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 6. Neurohypophysial Hormone Family
- History
- Structure
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- References
- Subchapter 6A. Vasopressin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 6B. Vasotocin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 6C. Oxytocin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 6D. Non-Mammalian Oxytocin Family Peptides
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 7. Opioid Peptide Family
- Abstract
- History
- Structure
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- References
- Subchapter 7A. Enkephalin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 7B. Dynorphin/α-Neo-endorphin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 7C. Nociceptin/Orphanin FQ
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 7D. Endomorphin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- References
- Subchapter 7E. Dermorphin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Properties
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- References
- Chapter 8. Agouti Family
- Abstract
- History
- Structure
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- References
- Subchapter 8A. Agouti-Signaling Protein
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 8B. Agouti-Related Protein
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 9. Tachykinin Family
- Abstract
- History
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 9A. Substance P/Neurokinin A
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 9B. Neurokinin B
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 10. Appetite-Regulating Peptides
- Abstract
- History
- Structures and Biological Functions
- References
- Subchapter 10A. Melanin-Concentrating Hormone
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 10B. Orexin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 10C. Cocaine- and Amphetamine-Regulated Transcript
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 11. Urotensin II
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 12. Neurotensin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 13. Neuromedin U/S
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Section I.2: Adenohypophysial Hormones
- Chapter 14. Glycoprotein Hormone Family
- Abstract
- History
- Structure
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 14A. Follicle-Stimulating Hormone
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 14B. Luteinizing Hormone
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 14C. Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 15. Growth Hormone/Prolactin Family
- Abstract
- History
- Structure
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- References
- Subchapter 15A. Growth Hormone
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 15B. Prolactin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 15C. Somatolactin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 16. Proopiomelanocortin Family
- Abstract
- History
- Structure
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 16A. Adrenocorticotropic Hormone
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 16B. Melanocyte-Stimulating Hormone
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 16C. Endorphin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Section I.3: Gastrointestinal Hormones
- Chapter 17. Glucagon Family
- Abstract
- History
- Structure
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 17A. Glucagon
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 17B. Gastric Inhibitory Peptide
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 17C. Glucagon-Like Peptide-1
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 17D. Glucagon-Like Peptide-2
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 18. Secretin (Pituitary Adenylate Cyclase-Activating Polypeptide) Family
- Abstract
- History
- Structure
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 18A. Secretin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 18B. Growth Hormone-Releasing Hormone
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 18C. Pituitary Adenylate Cyclase-Activating Polypeptide
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 18D. Pituitary Adenylate Cyclase-Activating Polypeptide-Related Peptide
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 18E. Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 18F. Peptide Histidine Isoleucine/Methionine
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Tissue and Plasma Concentrations
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 19. Insulin Family
- Abstract
- History
- Structure
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 19A. Insulin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 19B. Insulin-Like Growth Factor-I
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 19C. Insulin-Like Growth Factor-II
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 19D. Insulin-Like Growth Factor Binding Proteins
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 19E. Relaxins
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 20. Gastrin Family
- Abstract
- History
- Structure
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 20A. Gastrin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 20B. Cholecystokinin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 20C. Caerulein
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 21. Ghrelin–Motilin Family
- Abstract
- History
- Structure
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 21A. Ghrelin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 21B. Motilin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 22. Bombesin-Like Peptide Family
- Abstract
- History
- Structure
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 22A. Gastrin-Releasing Peptide
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 22B. Neuromedin B
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 23. Guanylin Family
- Abstract
- History
- Structure
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 23A. Guanylin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 23B. Uroguanylin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 24. Galanin Peptide Family
- Abstract
- History
- Structure
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 24A. Galanin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 24B. Galanin-Like Peptide
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 24C. Alarin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 25. Neuropeptide Y Family
- Abstract
- History
- Structure
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 25A. Pancreatic Polypeptide
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 25B. Neuropeptide Y
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 25C. Peptide YY
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Section I.4: Parathyroid Gland, Ultimobranchial Gland, and Stannius Corpuscle Hormones
- Chapter 26. Parathyroid Hormone Family
- Abstract
- History
- Structure
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 26A. Parathyroid Hormone
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 26B. Parathyroid Hormone-Related Protein
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 27. Calcitonin/Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Family
- Abstract
- History
- Structure
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 27A. Calcitonin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 27B. Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 27C. Calcitonin Receptor-Stimulating Peptide
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 27D. Adrenomedullin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 27E. Adrenomedullin 2 and 5
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 27F. Amylin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 28. Stanniocalcin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Section I.5: Other Peripheral Hormones
- Chapter 29. Renin-Angiotensin System
- Abstract
- History
- Structure
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 29A. Renin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 29B. Angiotensin II
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 29C. Other Angiotensins
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 29D. Angiotensin Converting Enzymes
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 30. Kallikrein-Kinin System
- Abstract
- History
- Structure
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- References
- Subchapter 30A. Kininogen
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 30B. Kallikrein
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 30C. Bradykinin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 31. Apelin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Plasma Concentration
- Regulation of Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 32. Natriuretic Peptide Family
- Abstract
- History
- Structure
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 32A. Atrial Natriuretic Peptide
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 32B. B-type Natriuretic Peptide
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 32C. C-type Natriuretic Peptides
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 32D. Ventricular Natriuretic Peptide
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 33. Gonadal Hormones
- Abstract
- History
- Structures and Biological Functions
- References
- Subchapter 33A. Inhibin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 33B. Activin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 33C. Follistatin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 33D. Anti-Müllerian Hormone
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Physiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 34. Adipocyte Hormones
- Abstract
- History
- Structure
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 34A. Leptin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 34B. Adiponectin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 34C. Acylation Stimulating Protein
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Phenotype in Gene-Modified Animals
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 34D. Resistin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 35. Hematopoietic Growth Factors
- Abstract
- History
- Structure
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 35A. Erythropoietin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 35B. Thrombopoietin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Tissue Distribution of mRNA
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 35C. Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 36. Endothelins
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 37. Irisin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Part II: Peptides and Proteins in Invertebrates
- Section II.1: Neuropeptides Related to Vertebrate Hormones
- Chapter 38. Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone-Like Peptide Family
- Abstract
- History
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 38A. Protochordata Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 38B. Octopus Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 39. Corticotropin-Releasing Factor-Like Peptide
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 40. Oxytocin/Vasopressin Superfamily
- Abstract
- History
- Structure
- Receptor
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 40A. Lys-Conopressin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- References
- Subchapter 40B. Cephalotocin/Octopressin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- References
- Subchapter 40C. Annetocin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- References
- Subchapter 40D. Inotocin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- References
- Subchapter 40E. Nematocin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- References
- Subchapter 40F. Ci-Vasopressin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- References
- Chapter 41. Neuropeptide F
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 42. Short Neuropeptide F
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 43. RYamide
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 44. Tachykinin-Like Peptide Family
- Abstract
- History
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 44A. Protochordate Tachykinin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 44B. Tachykinin-Related Peptides
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 45. Insulin Superfamily
- Abstract
- History
- Structure
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 45A. Insect Insulin-Like Peptides
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Subchapter 45B. Insect Insulin-Like Growth Factor-Like Peptides
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Subchapter 45C. Molluscan Insulin-Related Peptides
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 45D. Androgenic Gland Hormone
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 45E. Gonad-Stimulating Substance
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 46. Sulfakinin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 47. Cionin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- References
- Chapter 48. Ci-Galanin-Like Peptide
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors and Biological Functions
- References
- Chapter 49. Allatostatin-C
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 50. Calcitonin-Related Peptide
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 51. Ci-Calcitonin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- References
- Subsection II.2.1: Invertebrate-Unique Peptides: Regulation of Development and Metabolism
- Chapter 52. FXPRLamide Peptide Family
- Abstract
- History
- Structure
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 52A. Diapause Hormone
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 52B. Pheromone Biosynthesis Activating Neuropeptide
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 52C. Pyrokinin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 53. Crustacean Hyperglycemic Hormone
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 54. Ion Transport Peptide
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 55. Prothoracicotropic Hormone
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptor
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 56. Bursicon
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 57. Allatotropin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Primary Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 58. Allatostatin-A
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 59. Adipokinetic Hormone
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 60. Neuroparsin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Distribution of mRNA
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 61. Ovary Maturating Parsin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subsection II.2.2: Invertebrate-Unique Peptides: Regulation of Myo/Cardio-Activities
- Chapter 62. LF Peptides
- Abstract
- History
- Structure
- Biological Functions
- References
- Subchapter 62A. Head Activator
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Biological Functions
- References
- Subchapter 62B. Hym-323
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 63. Invertebrate Kinins
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 64. FMRFamides
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 65. Myoinhibiting Peptide
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 66. Myosuppressin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 67. Proctolin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 68. Orcokinins
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 69. Crustacean Cardioactive Peptide
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 70. Cardioacceleratory Peptide 2b
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 71. Achatina Cardio-Excitatory Peptide-1
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 72. Fulicins
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 73. Buccalins
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 74. Eisenia Inhibitory Pentapeptides
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 75. GGNG Peptides
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 62. LF Peptides
- Subsection II.2.3: Invertebrate-Unique Peptides: Regulation of Behaviors
- Chapter 76. Eclosion Hormone
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 77. Ecdysis Triggering Hormone
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 78. Sex Peptide
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 79. APWGamide
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 80. SIFamide
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 81. Egg-Laying Hormone
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 76. Eclosion Hormone
- Subsection II.2.4: Invertebrate-Unique Peptides: Other Hormones and Neuropeptides
- Chapter 82. Growth Blocking Peptide
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 83. Yamamarin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Biological Functions
- References
- Chapter 84. CCHamide
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 85. Corazonin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 86. Trypsin-Modulating Oostatic Factor
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 87. Colloostatin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 88. Pigment Dispersing Hormone
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 89. GLWamide
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 90. Hym-176
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 91. Hym-301
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 92. Leech Osmoregulatory Factor
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Part III: Lipophilic Hormones in Vertebrates
- Chapter 93. Thyroid Hormones
- Abstract
- History
- Structure
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 93A. 3,3′,5-Triiodothyronine
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 93B. Thyroxine
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 93C. Thyronamines
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 94. Gonadal Steroids
- Abstract
- History
- Functions
- Synthetic Mechanisms
- Quantification Method
- Receptors
- Phenotype of Receptor Gene Disrupted Animals
- References
- Subchapter 94A. Progesterone
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 94B. 17,20β-Dihydroxy-4-pregnen-3-one
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure OF 17,20 β-Dihydroxy-4-Pregnen-3-One
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 94C. 17,20β,21-Trihydroxy-4-pregnen-3-one
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 94D. Dehydroepiandrosterone
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- References
- Subchapter 94E. Testosterone/Dihydrotestosterone
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure of Testosterone
- Structure of DHT
- Synthesis and Release
- DHT
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 94F. 11-Ketotestosterone
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure of 11-KT
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 94G. Estradiol-17β
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 94H. Estrone
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- References
- Chapter 95. Corticosteroids
- Abstract
- History
- Structure and Biosynthesis
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 95A. Corticosterone
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Biological Functions
- Pharmacological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 95B. 18-Hydroxycorticosterone
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 95C. 1α-Hydroxycorticosterone
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 95D. Cortisol
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 95E. Aldosterone
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 96. Neurosteroids
- Abstract
- History
- Structure and Biosynthesis
- Regulation of Biosynthesis
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 96A. Pregnenolone Sulfate
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 96B. 7α-Hydroxypregnenolone
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 96C. Allopregnanolone
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 97. Vitamin D Derivatives
- Abstract
- History
- Structure
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 97A. Calcitriol
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Function
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 97B. Cholecalciferol
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Function
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Part IV: Lipophilic Hormones in Invertebrates
- Chapter 98. Ecdysteroids
- Abstract
- History
- Structure
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 98A. 20-Hydroxyecdysone
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Ecdysteroid Inactivation and Storage
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 99. Juvenile Hormone
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis, Release, and Degradation
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Chapter 100. Methyl Farnesoate
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Part V: Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals
- Chapter 101. Endocrine Disruptors
- Abstract
- History
- Biological Functions
- Receptors and Structures
- References
- Subchapter 101A. Nonylphenol
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Application
- Biological and Pathophysiological Implications
- References
- Subchapter 101B. Octylphenol
- Abstract
- Structure
- Application
- Biological and Pathophysiological Implications
- References
- Subchapter 101C. Bisphenol A
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Applications
- Biological and Pathophysiological Implications
- References
- Subchapter 101D. Dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Applications
- Biological and Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 101E. 17α-Ethinylestradiol
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Application
- Biological and Pathophysiological Implications
- References
- Subchapter 101F. Equilin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Biological and Pathophysiological Implications
- References
- Subchapter 101G. 2,3,7,8-Tetrachlorodibenzo-p-dioxin/Polychlorinated Biphenyls
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure of TCDD
- Structure of PCBs
- Biological and Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 101H. 1,1-Dichloro-2,2-bis(p-chlorophenyl)ethylene
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- References
- Subchapter 101I. Vinclozolin
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- References
- Subchapter 101J. Polybrominated Diphenyl Ether
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- References
- Chapter 102. Anti-Thyroid Hormone Active Chemicals
- Abstract
- History
- Structure
- Biological Functions and Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 102A. Tetrabromobisphenol A
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Biological and Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 102B. Perchlorate
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis and Release
- Biological and Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Part VI: Gasotransmitters
- Chapter 103. Gasotransmitter Family
- Abstract
- History
- Structure
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- References
- Subchapter 103A. Nitric Oxide
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis, Release, and Metabolism
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 103B. Carbon Monoxide
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis, Release, and Metabolism
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Subchapter 103C. Hydrogen Sulfide
- Abstract
- Discovery
- Structure
- Synthesis, Release, and Metabolism
- Receptors
- Biological Functions
- Pathophysiological Implications
- Supplemental Information Available on Companion Website
- References
- Supplemental Information
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 674
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 31st August 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128010679
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128010280
About the Editor
Yoshio Takei
President of the Japan Society for Comparative Endocrinology; Professor, Laboratory of Physiology, Department of Marine Bioscience Atmosphere and Ocean Research Institute, The University of Tokyo, Chiba, Tokyo, Japan
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Laboratory of Physiology, Department of Marine Bioscience Atmosphere and Ocean Research Institute, The University of Tokyo, Chiba, Tokyo, Japan
Hironori Ando
Affiliations and Expertise
Sado Marine Biological Station, Faculty of Science, Niigata University, Japan
Kazuyoshi Tsutsui
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory of Integrative Brain Sciences, Department of Biology, Waseda University, Center for Medical Life Science of Waseda University, Japan