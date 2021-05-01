Handbook of Hormones
2nd Edition
Comparative Endocrinology for Basic and Clinical Research
Description
Handbook of Hormones: Comparative Endocrinology for Basic and Clinical Research, Second Edition presents a catalog of fundamental information on the structure and function of hormones from basic biology to clinical use, offering a rapid way to obtain specific facts about the chemical and molecular characteristics of hormones, their receptors, signaling pathways, and the biological activities they regulate. The book's stellar editorial board, affiliated with the Japan Society for Comparative Endocrinology, brings together authors that present a compelling structure of each hormone with a consistent presentation that provides a primer surrounding the plethora of hormones that now exist.
Comparative endocrinology continues to rapidly expand and new information about hormones is being produced almost daily, making it important to stay up-to-date. Hormone, paracrine, and autocrine factors have been identified as key players in a range of different systems, including immune, musculoskeletal and cardiovascular. Frontiers between disciplines are being blurred and many scientists in fields other than endocrinology are interested in hormones. Scientists now have the unprecedented opportunity to look from invertebrates to vertebrate and identify novel regulatory factors and understand their function and how they determine an organism’s physiology and survival.
Key Features
- Presents hormones in groups according to their origin so that readers can easily understand their inter-relation
- Includes 47 new hormones, such as neuropeptides, cytokines, growth hormones, biogenic amines and amino acids that are important for cell to cell communication via endocrine, paracrine and neurotransmitter signaling
- Summarizes the current knowledge of hormone evolution based on comparative genome resources, such as synteny, genome sequence and comprehensive phylogeny
- Covers a wide range of information on hormones, from basic information on structure and function across vertebrate and invertebrate phyla to clinical applications
- Collates key information on 259 hormones and 47 groups/families
Readership
Medical and biological researchers in endocrinology, comparative endocrinology, immunology, neurobiology, pharmacology, along with various clinical medicine such as pathology, cardiovascular biology, gastroenterology
Table of Contents
PART I PEPTIDES AND PROTEINS IN VERTEBRATES
Molecule Evolution of Peptide and Protein Hormones in Vertebrates
Section I.1. Neuropeptides
Chapter 1. RFamide Peptide Family
1A. Gonadotropin-Inhibitory Hormone
1B. Kisspeptin
1C. PQRFamide Peptide
1D. Pyroglutamylated RFamide Peptide
1E. Prolactin-Releasing Peptide
Chapter 2. Corticotropin-Releasing Hormone Family
2A. Corticotropin-Releasing Hormone
2B. Urotensin-I
2C. Urocortins
2D. Sauvagine
Chapter 3. Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone
Chapter 4. Thyrotropin-Releasing Hormone
Chapter 5. Somatostatin/Neuronostatin
Chapter 6. Neurohypophysial hormone family
6A. Vasopressin
6B. Vasotocin
6C. Oxytocin
6D. Non-Mammalian Oxytocin Family Peptides
Chapter 7. Opioid Peptide Family
7A. Enkephalin
7B. Dynorphin/α-Neo-endorphin
7C. Nociceptin/Orphanin FQ/Nocistatin
7D. Endomorphin
7E. Dermorphin
Chapter 8. Agouti Family
8A. Agouti-Signaling Protein
8B. Agouti-Related Protein
Chapter 9. Tachykinin Family
9A. Substance P/Neurokinin A
9B. Neurokinin B
Chapter 10. Appetite-Regulating Peptides
10A. Melanin-Concentrating Hormone
10B. Orexin
10C. Cocaine- and Amphetamine-Regulated Transcript
Chapter 11. Urotensin II
Chapter 12. Neurotensin
Chapter 13. Neuromedin U/S /Precursor-related peptide
Chapter 14. Neuropeptide S
Chapter 15. Neuropeptide W
Chapter 16. Neuroendocrine Regulatory Peptide
Chapter 17. Neurosecretory peptide GL/GM
Chapter 18. Nesfatin-1
Chapter 19. Mexneurin
Chapter 20. Phoenixin
Section I.2. Adenohypophysial Hormones
Chapter 21. Glycoprotein Hormone Family
21A. Follicle-Stimulating Hormone
21B. Luteinizing Hormone
21C. Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone
Chapter 22. Growth Hormone/Prolactin Family
22A. Growth Hormone
22B. Prolactin
22C. Somatolactin
Chapter 23. Proopiomelanocortin Family
23A. Adrenocorticotropic Hormone
23B. Melanocyte-Stimulating Hormone
23C. Endorphin
Section I.3. Gastrointestinal Hormones
Chapter 24. Glucagon Family
24A. Glucagon
24B. Gastric Inhibitory Peptide
24C. Glucagon-Like Peptide-1
24D. Glucagon-Like Peptide-2
Chapter 25. Secretin (Pituitary Adenylate Cyclase-Activating Polypeptide) Family
25A. Secretin
25B. Growth Hormone-Releasing Hormone
25C. Pituitary Adenylate Cyclase-Activating Polypeptide
25D. Pituitary Adenylate Cyclase-Activating Polypeptide-Related Peptide
25E. Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide
25F. Peptide Histidine Isoleucine/Methionine
Chapter 26. Insulin Family
26A. Insulin
26B. Insulin-Like Growth Factor-I
26C. Insulin-Like Growth Factor-II
26D. Insulin-Like Growth Factor Binding Proteins
26E. Relaxins
26F. Insulin like 6/relaxin-like factor/relaxin-insulin-like factor-1
Chapter 27. Gastrin Family
27A. Gastrin
27B. Cholecystokinin
27C. Caerulein
Chapter 28. Ghrelin_Motilin Family
28A. Ghrelin
28B. Motilin
28C. Liver-expressed antimicrobial peptide 2
Chapter 29. Bombesin-Like Peptide Family
29A. Gastrin-Releasing Peptide
29B. Neuromedin B
Chapter 30. Guanylin Family
30A. Guanylin
30B. Uroguanylin
Chapter 31. Galanin Peptide Family
31A. Galanin
31B. Galanin-Like Peptide
31C. Alarin
Chapter 32. Neuropeptide Y Family
32A. Pancreatic Polypeptide
32B. Neuropeptide Y
32C. Peptide YY
Chapter 33. Chromogranin A/Pancreastatin
Chapter 34. Xenin
Section I.4. Parathyroid Gland, Ultimobranchial Gland, and Stannius Corpuscle Hormones
Chapter 35. Parathyroid Hormone Family
35A. Parathyroid Hormone
35B. Parathyroid Hormone-Related Protein
35C. Tuftelin-interacting protein 39
Chapter 36. Calcitonin/Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Family
36A. Calcitonin
36B. Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide
36C. Calcitonin Receptor-Stimulating Peptide
36D. Adrenomedullin
36E. Adrenomedullin 2 and 5
36F. Amylin
Chapter 37. Stanniocalcin
I-5. Cytokines and Growth Factors
Chapter 38 Cytokines
38A Interleukins
38B Tumor necrosis factorα
38C Interferones
Chapter 39 Hematopoietic growth factors
39A Erythropoietin
39B Thrombopoietin
39C Granulocyte colony-stimulating factor
Chapter 40 Cell proliferation factors
40A Epidermal growth factor
40B Fibroblast growth factor
40C Platelet-derived growth factor
40D Hepatocyte growth factor
40E Transforming growth factor
Chapter 41 Neurotrophins
41A Nerve growth factor
41B Brain-derived neurotrophic factor
41C Neurotrophin-3
Section I.6. Other Peripheral Hormones
Chapter 42. Renin-Angiotensin System
42A. Renin
42B. Angiotensin II
42C. Other Angiotensins
42D. Angiotensin Converting Enzymes
42E. Vasoconstriction-inhibiting factor
Chapter 43. Kallikrein-Kinin System
43A. Kininogen
343B. Kallikrein
43C. Bradykinin
Chapter 44. Apelin
Chapter 45. ELABELA
Chapter 46. Natriuretic Peptide Family
46A. Atrial Natriuretic Peptide
46B. B-type Natriuretic Peptide
46C. C-type Natriuretic Peptides
46D. Ventricular Natriuretic Peptide
Chapter 47. Gonadal Hormones
47A. Inhibin
47B. Activin
47C. Follistatin
47D. Anti-Mullerian Hormone
Chapter 48. Adipocyte Hormones
48A. Leptin
48B. Adiponectin
48C. Acylation Stimulating Protein
48D. Resistin
Chapter 49. Endothelin
Chapter 50. Irisin
Chapter 51. Osteopontin
Chapter 52. Osteocrin
Chapter 53. Hepcidin/Liver-expressed antimicrobial peptide 1
Chapter 54. Salusin
Chapter 55. Adropin
Chapter 56. Lipocalin-2
PART II PEPTIDES AND PROTEINS IN INVERTEBRATES
Section II.1. Neuropeptides Related to Vertebrate Hormones
Chapter 57. Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone-Like Peptide Family
57A. Protochordata Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone
57B. Molluscan Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone
57C. Echinoderm gonadotropin-releasing hormone
Chapter 58. Corticotropin-Releasing Factor-Like Peptide
Chapter 59. Oxytocin/Vasopressin Superfamily
59A. Lys-Conopressin
59B. Cephalotocin/Octopressin
59C. Annetocin
59D. Inotocin
59E. Nematocin
59F. Ci-Vasopressin
Chapter 60. Neuropeptide F
Chapter 61. Short Neuropeptide F
Chapter 62. RYamide
Chapter 63. Tachykinin-Like Peptide Family
63A. Protochordate Tachykinin
63B. Tachykinin-Related Peptides
Chapter 64. Insulin Superfamily
64A. Insect Insulin-Like Peptides
64B. Insect Insulin-Like Growth Factor-Like Peptides
64C. Molluscan Insulin-Related Peptides
64D. Androgenic Gland Hormone
64E. Relaxin-like Gonad-Stimulating Peptide
Chapter 65. Sulfakinin
Chapter 66. Cionin
Chapter 67. Ci-Galanin-Like Peptide
Chapter 68. Allatostatin-C
Chapter 69. Calcitonin-like Diuretic Hormone
Chapter 70. Ascidian calcitonin
Chapter 71. Amphioxus calcitonin family peptide
Chapter 72. Achinoderm calcitonin family peptide
Section II.2. Invertebrate-Unique Peptides
Subsection II.2.1 Regulation of Development and Metabolism
Chapter 73. FXPRLamide Peptide Family
73A. Diapause Hormone
73B. Pheromone Biosynthesis Activating Neuropeptide
73C. Pyrokinin
Chapter 74. Crustacean Hyperglycemic Hormone
Chapter 75. Ion Transport Peptide
Chapter 76. Prothoracicotropic Hormone
Chapter 77. Bursicon
Chapter 78. Allatotropin
Chapter 79. Allatostatin-A
Chapter 80. Adipokinetic Hormone
Chapter 81. Neuroparsin
Chapter 82. Ovary Maturating Parsin
Subsection II.2.2 Regulation of Myo/Cardio-Activities
Chapter 83. LF Peptides
83A. Head Activator
83B. Hym-323
Chapter 84. Invertebrate Kinins
Chapter 85. FMRFamides
Chapter 86. Myoinhibiting Peptide
Chapter 87. Myosuppressin
Chapter 88. Proctolin
Chapter 89. Orcokinins
Chapter 90. Crustacean Cardioactive Peptide
Chapter 91. Cardioacceleratory Peptide 2b
Chapter 92. Achatina Cardio-Excitatory Peptide-1
Chapter 93. Fulicins
Chapter 94. Buccalins
Chapter 95. Eisenia Inhibitory Pentapeptides
Chapter 96. GGNG Peptides
Subsection II.2.3 Regulation of Behaviors
Chapter 97. Eclosion Hormone
Chapter 98. Ecdysis Triggering Hormone
Chapter 99. Sex Peptide
Chapter 100. APWGamide
Chapter 101. SIFamide
Chapter 102. Egg-Laying Hormone
Subsection II.2.4 Other Hormones and Neuropeptides
Chapter 103. Growth Blocking Peptide
Chapter 104. Yamamarin
Chapter 105. CCHamide
Chapter 106. Corazonin
Chapter 107. Trypsin-Modulating Oostatic Factor
Chapter 108. Colloostatin
Chapter 109. Pigment Dispersing Hormone
Chapter 110. GLWamide
Chapter 111. Hym-176
Chapter 112. Hym-301
Chapter 113. Leech Osmoregulatory Factor
Chapter 114. Ciona YFV/L peptide
PART III LIPOPHILIC HORMONES IN VERTEBRATES
Chapter 115. Thyroid Hormones
115A. 3,30,5-Triiodothyronine
115B. Thyroxine
115C. Thyronamines
Chapter 116. Gonadal Steroids
116A. Progesterone
116B. 17,20β-Dihydroxy-4-pregnen-3-one
116C. 17,20β,21-Trihydroxy-4-pregnen-3-one
116D. Dehydroepiandrosterone
116E. Testosterone/Dihydrotestosterone
116F. 11-Ketotestosterone
116G. Estradiol-17β
116H. Estrone
Chapter 117. Corticosteroids
117A. Corticosterone
117B. 18-Hydroxycorticosterone
117C. 1α-Hydroxycorticosterone
117D. Cortisol
117E. Aldosterone
Chapter 118. Neurosteroids
118A. Pregnenolone Sulfate
118B. 7α-Hydroxypregnenolone
118C. Allopregnanolone
Chapter 119. Vitamin D Derivatives
119A. Calcitriol
119B. Cholecalciferol
PART IV LIPOPHILIC HORMONES IN INVERTEBRATES
Chapter 120. Ecdysteroids
120A. 20-Hydroxyecdysone
Chapter 121. Juvenile Hormone
Chapter 122. Methyl Farnesoate
PART V ENDOCRINE DISRUPTING CHEMICALS
Chapter 123. Endocrine Disruptors
123A. Nonylphenol
123B. Octylphenol
123C. Bisphenol A
123D. Dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane
123E. 17α-Ethinylestradiol
123F. Equilin
123G. 2,3,7,8-Tetrachlorodibenzo-p-dioxin/Polychlorinated Biphenyls
123H. 1,1-Dichloro-2,2-bis(p-chlorophenyl)ethylene
123I. Vinclozolin
123J. Polybrominated Diphenyl Ether
Chapter 124. Anti-Thyroid Hormone Active Chemicals
124A. Tetrabromobisphenol A
124B. Perchlorate
PART VI Amines and Amino Acids
Chapter 125 Amines
125A Dopamine
125B Noradrenaline
125C Adrenaline
125D Octopamine
125E Serotonin
125F Melatonin
125G Histamine
Chapter 126 Amino Acids
126A Glutamic acid
126B Gamma -Aminobutyric acid
126C Glycine
Chapter 127 Acetylcholine
PART VII GASOTRANSMITTERS
Chapter 128. Gasotransmitter Family
128A. Nitric Oxide
128B. Carbon Monoxide
128C. Hydrogen Sulfide
Details
- No. of pages:
- 840
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Book ISBN:
- 9780128206492
About the Editors
Hironori Ando
Sado Marine Biological Station, Faculty of Science, Niigata University, Niigata, Japan. His specific research interest involves neuroendocrine regulation of behavioral and physiological functions in diadromous migratory fish, such as salmonids and puffer fish.
Affiliations and Expertise
Marine Biological Station, Sado Island Center for Ecological Sustainability, Niigata University, Japan
Kazuyoshi Ukena
Graduate School of Integrated Arts and Sciences, Hiroshima University, Hiroshima, Japan. Professor Ukena discovered NPGL, a brain chemical that regulates hunger and fat storage in mammals, shows that hunger and energy consumption mechanisms are even more complex than we realized and has broad clinical and societal implications for the study and treatment of obesity and its associated diseases.
Affiliations and Expertise
Graduate School of Integrated Sciences for Life, Hiroshima University, Japan
Shinji Nagata
Graduate School of Frontier Science, The University of Tokyo, Chiba, Japan. His research interests incluces regulatory mechanisms of feeding behavior in insects at a molecular level. In the laboratory, they use insects to understand the underlying strategies used by animals to survive. A number of the techniques and devices required for such investigation are available for use, including the purification of biologically active compounds, protein and peptide purification, molecular cloning, intracellular signaling, and bioimaging.
Affiliations and Expertise
Graduate School of Frontier Science, The University of Tokyo, Japan
Ratings and Reviews
