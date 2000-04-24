Handbook of Hope

Theorizing:

C.R. Snyder, Hypothesis: There is Hope.

Developing and Deteriorating:

C.R. Snyder, Genesis: The Birth and Growth of Hope.

A. Rodriguez-Hanley and C.R. Snyder, The Demise of Hope: On Losing Positive Thinking.

Measuring:

S.J. Lopez, R. Ciarlelli, L. Coffman, M. Stone, and L. Wyatt, Diagnosing For Strengths: On Measuring Hope Building Blocks.

Theory-Based Applications:

C.R. Snyder and J.D. Taylor, Hope as a Common Factor Across Psychotherapy Approaches: A Lesson From the "Dodo's Verdict".

J.D. Taylor, D.B. Feldman, R.S. Saunders, and S.S. Ilardi, Hope Theory and Cognitive-Behavioral Therapies.

S.J. Lopez, R.K. Floyd, J.C. Ulven, and C.R. Snyder, Hope Therapy: Helping Clients Build a House of Hope.

S.T. Michael, J.D. Taylor, and J. Cheavens, Hope Theory As Applied to Brief Therapies: Problem-Solving and Solution Focused Interventions.

S.C. Sympson and M. Q. Elder, Feminist Therapy as Empowering Hope.

Applications to Specific People:

D. McDermott and S. Hastings, Children: Raising Future Hopes.

J. Cheavens and A. Gum, Gray Power: Hope Across the Ages.

S.J. Lopez, K.P. Gariglietti, D. McDermott, E. D. Sherwin, R.K. Floyd, K. Rand and C.R. Snyder, Hope for the Evolution of Diversity: On Leveling the Field of Dreams.

L.A. Curry and C.R. Snyder, Hope Takes the Field: Mind Matters in Athletic Performances.

L.M. Irving and R. Cannon, Starving for Hope: Goals, Agency, and Pathways in the Development and Treatment of Eating Disorders.

S.S. Sympson, Rediscovering Hope: Understanding and Working with Survivors of Trauma.

S.T. Michael, Hope Conquers Fear: Overcoming Anxiety and Panic Attacks

J. Cheavens, Light Through the Shadows: Depression and Hope.

C. Moon and C.R. Snyder, Hope and the Journey of AIDS.

J.D. Taylor, Confronting Breast Cancer: Hopes for Health.

T.R. Elliott and M. Kurylo, Hope Over Acquired Disability: Lessons of a Young Woman's Triumph.

Societal Implications:

C.R. Snyder and D.B. Feldman, Hope for the Many: An Empowering Social Agenda. Author Index. Subject Index.