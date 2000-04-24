Handbook of Hope
1st Edition
Theory, Measures, and Applications
Description
Hope has previously been a construct more of interest to philosophy and religion than in psychology. New research has shown, however, that hope is closely related to optimism, feelings of control, and motivation toward achieving one's goals. The Handbook of Hope presents a comprehensive overview of the psychological inquiry into hope, including its measurement, its development in children, how its loss is associated with specific clinical disorders, and therapeutic approaches that can help instill hope in those who have lost theirs. A final section discusses hope in occupational applications: how the use of hope can make one a better coach, teacher, or parent.
Key Features
- Defines hope as a construct and describes development of hope through the lifespan
- Provides multiple instruments for measuring hope
- Guides professionals in how to assess hope levels & implement hope as part of therapy
- Relates hope to all portions of the population
- Includes case studies, figures, and tables to aid understanding of research findings and concepts; discusses the importance of hope to relationships, achieving goals, and success at work
Readership
Graduate students and psychologists (academicians and practitioners) interested in positive psychology in general and hope in particular; all public and university libraries
Table of Contents
Theorizing:
C.R. Snyder, Hypothesis: There is Hope.
Developing and Deteriorating:
C.R. Snyder, Genesis: The Birth and Growth of Hope.
A. Rodriguez-Hanley and C.R. Snyder, The Demise of Hope: On Losing Positive Thinking.
Measuring:
S.J. Lopez, R. Ciarlelli, L. Coffman, M. Stone, and L. Wyatt, Diagnosing For Strengths: On Measuring Hope Building Blocks.
Theory-Based Applications:
C.R. Snyder and J.D. Taylor, Hope as a Common Factor Across Psychotherapy Approaches: A Lesson From the "Dodo's Verdict".
J.D. Taylor, D.B. Feldman, R.S. Saunders, and S.S. Ilardi, Hope Theory and Cognitive-Behavioral Therapies.
S.J. Lopez, R.K. Floyd, J.C. Ulven, and C.R. Snyder, Hope Therapy: Helping Clients Build a House of Hope.
S.T. Michael, J.D. Taylor, and J. Cheavens, Hope Theory As Applied to Brief Therapies: Problem-Solving and Solution Focused Interventions.
S.C. Sympson and M. Q. Elder, Feminist Therapy as Empowering Hope.
Applications to Specific People:
D. McDermott and S. Hastings, Children: Raising Future Hopes.
J. Cheavens and A. Gum, Gray Power: Hope Across the Ages.
S.J. Lopez, K.P. Gariglietti, D. McDermott, E. D. Sherwin, R.K. Floyd, K. Rand and C.R. Snyder, Hope for the Evolution of Diversity: On Leveling the Field of Dreams.
L.A. Curry and C.R. Snyder, Hope Takes the Field: Mind Matters in Athletic Performances.
L.M. Irving and R. Cannon, Starving for Hope: Goals, Agency, and Pathways in the Development and Treatment of Eating Disorders.
S.S. Sympson, Rediscovering Hope: Understanding and Working with Survivors of Trauma.
S.T. Michael, Hope Conquers Fear: Overcoming Anxiety and Panic Attacks
J. Cheavens, Light Through the Shadows: Depression and Hope.
C. Moon and C.R. Snyder, Hope and the Journey of AIDS.
J.D. Taylor, Confronting Breast Cancer: Hopes for Health.
T.R. Elliott and M. Kurylo, Hope Over Acquired Disability: Lessons of a Young Woman's Triumph.
Societal Implications:
C.R. Snyder and D.B. Feldman, Hope for the Many: An Empowering Social Agenda. Author Index. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2000
- Published:
- 24th April 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080533063
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780126540505
About the Editor
C. Snyder
C.R. Snyder is a fellow of the APA in the divisions of teaching, social and personality, clinical, and health. He has been the director of the Clinical Psychology Program at the University of Kansas since 1975. Since 1987 he has been the editor of the Journal of Social and Clinical Psychology.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Kansas, Lawrence, U.S.A.