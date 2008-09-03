Handbook of Home Health Standards: Quality, Documentation, and Reimbursement includes everything the home care nurse needs to provide quality care and effectively document care based on accepted professional standards. This handbook offers detailed standards and documentation guidelines including ICD-9-CM (diagnostic) codes, OASIS considerations, service skills (including the skills of the multidisciplinary health care team), factors justifying homebound status, interdisciplinary goals and outcomes, reimbursement, and resources for practice and education. The fifth edition of this “little red book” has been updated to include new information from the most recently revised Federal Register Final Rule and up-to-date coding. All information in this handbook has been thoroughly reviewed, revised, and updated.