Handbook of Herbs and Spices
1st Edition
Volume 2
Table of Contents
Part 1 General issues: The functional role of herbal spices; Herbs and spices and antimicrobials; Screening for health effects of herbs; Under-utilised herbs and spices. Part 2 Particular herbs and spices: Ajowan; Allspice; Chervil; Coriander; Geranium; Lavender; Mustard; Nigella; Oregano; Parsley; Rosemary; Sesame; Star anise; Thyme; Vanilla.
Description
Together with its companion volume, Handbook of herbs and spices: Volume 2 provides a comprehensive and authoritative coverage of key herbs and spices. Chapters on individual plants cover such issues as description and classification, production, chemical structure and properties, potential health benefits, uses in food processing and quality issues.
Key Features
- Authoritative coverage of more than 50 major herbs and spices
- Provides detailed information on chemical structure, cultivation and definition
- Incorporates safety issues, production, main uses, health issues and regulations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2004
- Published:
- 23rd March 2004
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781855738355
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855737211
Reviews
Superb reading. …chapters are eye-openers and certainly give this subject a brand new image of importance as well as future applications in areas that have been previously neglected or ignored., Food and Beverage Reporter
This book from Woodhead Publishing, like its companion, is a standard reference for manufacturers who uses herbs and spices in their products, with chapters also detailing the functional and antimicrobial role of herbal spices., Food Review