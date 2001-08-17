Handbook of Herbs and Spices
1st Edition
Volume 1
Table of Contents
Quality specifications for herbs and spices; Quality indices for spice essential oils; Organic spices; Aniseed; Bay leaves; Black pepper; Capisicum chillies, paprika, bird's eye chilli; Cardamom (small); Cardamom (large); Cinnamon; Clove; Cumin; Curry leaf; Dill; Garlic; Ginger; Kokam and combodge; Marjoram; Nutmeg and mace; Onion; Poppy; Rosemary and sage as antioxidants; Saffron; Tamarind; Turmeric.
Description
Herbs and spices are among the most versatile and widely used ingredients in food processing. As well as their traditional role in flavouring and colouring foods, they have been increasingly used as natural preservatives and for their potential health-promoting properties, for example as antioxidants. Edited by a leading authority in the field, and with a distinguished international team of contributors, the Handbook of herbs and spices provides an essential reference for manufacturers wishing to make the most of these important ingredients.
The first group of chapters looks at general issues including quality indices for conventional and organically produced herbs, spices and their essential oils.
The main body of the handbook consists of over twenty chapters covering key spices and herbs from aniseed, bay leaves and black pepper to saffron, tamarind and turmeric. Each chapter covers key issues from definition and classification including:
- chemical structure
- cultivation
- post-harvest processing
- uses in food processing
- functional properties
- quality indices
- methods of analysis
Readership
Food processors and packers of herbs and spices
Reviews
..a good reference book for food processors and packers of herbs and spices., Food Technology
..an excellent reference text for those interested in the functional properties of different herbs., Food Technology