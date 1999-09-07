Handbook of Hazardous Chemical Properties
1st Edition
Description
This volume will provide extensive health (toxicological) and safe-handling information and data on more than 1000 chemicals of commercial and industrial importance. It provides chemical specific information pertinent to safe handling and transportation of chemicals, worker protection, emergency response information to address spills, explosions on fire situations, and chemical stability/reactivity data. It is designed as a standard reference handbook for chemical engineers, safety engineers, toxicologists, fire safety specialists, chemists, laboratory and plant technicians.
Key Features
- Provides extensive health and safe-handling information on more than 1,000
- Standard reference work for those involved in chemical engineering and related fields
Readership
Health and safety personnel, emergency response staff, industrial chemists, chemical engineers, and process and plant safety engineers and designers
Table of Contents
Preface; Abbreviations: Dozens of specific chemicals alphabetically arranged; Glossary of Terms; Hazardous Chemical Property Entries: For each Chemical Designation Entry there are five data fields: Observable Charateristics, Physical and Chemical Properties, Health Hazards Information, Fire Hazards, Chemical Reactivity; Synonyms Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1999
- Published:
- 7th September 1999
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080523835
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750672092
About the Author
Nicholas P Cheremisinoff
Nicholas P. Cheremisinoff, Ph.D. (Ch.E.) is Director of Clean Technologies and Pollution Prevention Projects at PERI (Princeton Energy Resources International, LLC, Rockville, MD). He has led hundreds of pollution prevention audits and demonstrations; training programs on modern process design practices and plant safety; environmental management and product quality programs; and site assessments and remediation plans for both public and private sector clients throughout the world. He frequently serves as expert witness on personal injury and third-party property damage litigations arising from environmental catastrophes. Dr. Cheremisinoff has contributed extensively to the literature of environmental and chemical engineering as author, co-author, or editor of 150 technical reference books, including Butterworth-Heinemann’s Handbook of Chemical Processing Equipment, and Green Profits.
He holds advanced degrees in chemical engineering from Clarkson College of Technology."
Affiliations and Expertise
Ph.D. (Ch.E.). Consulting engineer
Reviews
"...serves as an excellent resource for emergency responders." --Safety and Health
"This text should be considered a valuable addition to any safety and health professional's library. The text is easy to use and contains a lot of information about each chemical not normally found in a single source." --Safety and Health