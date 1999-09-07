Handbook of Hazardous Chemical Properties - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750672092, 9780080523835

Handbook of Hazardous Chemical Properties

1st Edition

Authors: Nicholas P Cheremisinoff
eBook ISBN: 9780080523835
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750672092
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 7th September 1999
Page Count: 448
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
103.00
87.55
152.73
129.82
149.00
126.65
118.00
100.30
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
108.00
91.80
144.00
122.40
87.00
73.95
134.00
113.90
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This volume provides extensive health (toxicological) and safety handling information and data on over 1,000 chemicals of commercial and industrial importance.

This volume will provide extensive health (toxicological) and safe-handling information and data on more than 1000 chemicals of commercial and industrial importance. It provides chemical specific information pertinent to safe handling and transportation of chemicals, worker protection, emergency response information to address spills, explosions on fire situations, and chemical stability/reactivity data. It is designed as a standard reference handbook for chemical engineers, safety engineers, toxicologists, fire safety specialists, chemists, laboratory and plant technicians.

Key Features

  • Provides extensive health and safe-handling information on more than 1,000
  • Standard reference work for those involved in chemical engineering and related fields

Readership

Health and safety personnel, emergency response staff, industrial chemists, chemical engineers, and process and plant safety engineers and designers

Table of Contents

Preface; Abbreviations: Dozens of specific chemicals alphabetically arranged; Glossary of Terms; Hazardous Chemical Property Entries: For each Chemical Designation Entry there are five data fields: Observable Charateristics, Physical and Chemical Properties, Health Hazards Information, Fire Hazards, Chemical Reactivity; Synonyms Index

Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080523835
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750672092

About the Author

Nicholas P Cheremisinoff

Nicholas P. Cheremisinoff, Ph.D. (Ch.E.) is Director of Clean Technologies and Pollution Prevention Projects at PERI (Princeton Energy Resources International, LLC, Rockville, MD). He has led hundreds of pollution prevention audits and demonstrations; training programs on modern process design practices and plant safety; environmental management and product quality programs; and site assessments and remediation plans for both public and private sector clients throughout the world. He frequently serves as expert witness on personal injury and third-party property damage litigations arising from environmental catastrophes. Dr. Cheremisinoff has contributed extensively to the literature of environmental and chemical engineering as author, co-author, or editor of 150 technical reference books, including Butterworth-Heinemann’s Handbook of Chemical Processing Equipment, and Green Profits.

He holds advanced degrees in chemical engineering from Clarkson College of Technology."

Affiliations and Expertise

Ph.D. (Ch.E.). Consulting engineer

Reviews

"...serves as an excellent resource for emergency responders." --Safety and Health

"This text should be considered a valuable addition to any safety and health professional's library. The text is easy to use and contains a lot of information about each chemical not normally found in a single source." --Safety and Health

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.