Handbook of Hard Coatings
1st Edition
Deposition Technolgies, Properties and Applications
Description
The dozen contributors to this volume, all of them well-known, leading experts, provide a ""must-have"" resource for fabrication, characterization, and applications in the field of hard coatings and wear-resistant surfaces. Handbook of Hard Coatings offers a complete explanation of commercially oriented deposition technology, from traditional vacuum-based thin-film techniques such as evaporation, sputter deposition, and chemical vapor deposition, to various thermal spraying methods. Readers also get a detailed technical introduction to the science of characterizing and measuring hard coatingsùshowing the physical properties of these films and composites as well as the underlying structure of the material. Two chapters explore techniques used to evaluate hardness, adhesion, friction, wear and stress, as well as key tribological properties.
At the heart of Handbook of Hard Coatings, an extensive practical applications section describes a wide range of conventional nitride or metal oxide coatings for both cutting tools and for non-cutting uses. In addition, a chapter on cubic boron nitride and diamond-like films provides a look at the rapidly evolving technology of materials and processes that are considered non-conventional.
Readership
Materials science engineers and technicians, plant personnel and students.
Table of Contents
- Introduction Rointan F. Bunshah
- Vapor Deposition Technologies Rointan F. Bunshah 1.0 Scope 2.0 Classification of Vapor Deposition Processes 3.0 Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Processes 4.0 PVD Techniques for Deposition of Metals, Alloys and Compounds 5.0 Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) 6.0 Materials Deposited by PVD and CVD Techniques
- Thermal Spraying and Detonation Gun Processes Otto Knotek 1.0 Hard Coating with Thermal Spraying Processes 2.0 Processes 3.0 Coating Materials/Consumables/Feedstock Materials 4.0 Conclusions
- Structure/Property Relationships for Hard Coatings Lars Hultman and Jan E. Sundgren 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Hard Materials 3.0 Microstructure and Morphology of Hard Coatings 4.0 Influence of Microstructure on Coating Properties 5.0 Adhesion and Coating/Substrate Interface Studies
- Characterization of Hard Coatings Steve J. Bull and David S. Rickerby 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Evaluation of the Hardness of Thin Films 3.0 Measurement of Coating Adhesion 4.0 X-Ray Characterization of Thin Films 5.0 Summary and Conclusions
- Macro- and Micromechanical and Tribological Properties Bharat Bhushan and Bal K. Gupta 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Measurement of Mechanical Properties 3.0 Measurement of Friction of and Wear 4.0 Mechanical and Tribological Properties of Diamond and Amorphous Carbon Coatings 5.0 Closure
- Applications to Cutting Tools Otto Knotek, F. Loffler, and G. Kramer 1.0 Introduction 1.1 Wear Mechanisms in Machining 1.2 CVD-Coated Cutting Tools 1.3 PVD-Coated Cutting Tools 1.4 Conclusions
- Wear and Corrosion Resistant Hard Coatings for Non-Cutting Tool Applications J. Wesley Cox 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Wear and Corrosion Phenomena 3.0 Selection of Coatinig Materials and Coating Processes 4.0 Applications of Hard Coatings for Wear and Corrosion 5.0 Diamond Coatings
- Cubic Boron Nitride and Diamond Related Thin Films Chris H. Stoessel, Rointan F. Bunshah 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Cubic Boron Nitride Films 3.0 Diamond-Related Materials 4.0 Concluding Remarks
- Summary, Developments and Outlook 1.0 Current Industrial PVD Processes 2.0 CVD and PACVD Processes 3.0 Tribological Coatings and their Applications 4.0 Alumina Coatings by CVD, PACVD, and PVD Processes and First Machining Studies 5.0 Environmental Concerns in Machining and Forming 6.0 Decorative Hard Coatings 7.0 Superhard Coatings for Cutting Tools 8.0 Polycrystalline Superlattice Coatings 9.0 Novel Superhard Coatings Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2001
- Published:
- 1st September 2000
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815517535
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815514381
About the Editor
Rointan F. Bunshah
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California at Los Angeles, USA
About the Author
Rointan F. Bunshah
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California at Los Angeles, USA