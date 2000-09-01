Handbook of Hard Coatings - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815514381, 9780815517535

Handbook of Hard Coatings

1st Edition

Deposition Technolgies, Properties and Applications

Editors: Rointan F. Bunshah
Authors: Rointan F. Bunshah
eBook ISBN: 9780815517535
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815514381
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 1st September 2000
Page Count: 560
Description

The dozen contributors to this volume, all of them well-known, leading experts, provide a ""must-have"" resource for fabrication, characterization, and applications in the field of hard coatings and wear-resistant surfaces. Handbook of Hard Coatings offers a complete explanation of commercially oriented deposition technology, from traditional vacuum-based thin-film techniques such as evaporation, sputter deposition, and chemical vapor deposition, to various thermal spraying methods. Readers also get a detailed technical introduction to the science of characterizing and measuring hard coatingsùshowing the physical properties of these films and composites as well as the underlying structure of the material. Two chapters explore techniques used to evaluate hardness, adhesion, friction, wear and stress, as well as key tribological properties.

At the heart of Handbook of Hard Coatings, an extensive practical applications section describes a wide range of conventional nitride or metal oxide coatings for both cutting tools and for non-cutting uses. In addition, a chapter on cubic boron nitride and diamond-like films provides a look at the rapidly evolving technology of materials and processes that are considered non-conventional.

Readership

Materials science engineers and technicians, plant personnel and students.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction Rointan F. Bunshah
  2. Vapor Deposition Technologies Rointan F. Bunshah 1.0 Scope 2.0 Classification of Vapor Deposition Processes 3.0 Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Processes 4.0 PVD Techniques for Deposition of Metals, Alloys and Compounds 5.0 Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) 6.0 Materials Deposited by PVD and CVD Techniques
  3. Thermal Spraying and Detonation Gun Processes Otto Knotek 1.0 Hard Coating with Thermal Spraying Processes 2.0 Processes 3.0 Coating Materials/Consumables/Feedstock Materials 4.0 Conclusions
  4. Structure/Property Relationships for Hard Coatings Lars Hultman and Jan E. Sundgren 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Hard Materials 3.0 Microstructure and Morphology of Hard Coatings 4.0 Influence of Microstructure on Coating Properties 5.0 Adhesion and Coating/Substrate Interface Studies
  5. Characterization of Hard Coatings Steve J. Bull and David S. Rickerby 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Evaluation of the Hardness of Thin Films 3.0 Measurement of Coating Adhesion 4.0 X-Ray Characterization of Thin Films 5.0 Summary and Conclusions
  6. Macro- and Micromechanical and Tribological Properties Bharat Bhushan and Bal K. Gupta 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Measurement of Mechanical Properties 3.0 Measurement of Friction of and Wear 4.0 Mechanical and Tribological Properties of Diamond and Amorphous Carbon Coatings 5.0 Closure
  7. Applications to Cutting Tools Otto Knotek, F. Loffler, and G. Kramer 1.0 Introduction 1.1 Wear Mechanisms in Machining 1.2 CVD-Coated Cutting Tools 1.3 PVD-Coated Cutting Tools 1.4 Conclusions
  8. Wear and Corrosion Resistant Hard Coatings for Non-Cutting Tool Applications J. Wesley Cox 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Wear and Corrosion Phenomena 3.0 Selection of Coatinig Materials and Coating Processes 4.0 Applications of Hard Coatings for Wear and Corrosion 5.0 Diamond Coatings
  9. Cubic Boron Nitride and Diamond Related Thin Films Chris H. Stoessel, Rointan F. Bunshah 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Cubic Boron Nitride Films 3.0 Diamond-Related Materials 4.0 Concluding Remarks
  10. Summary, Developments and Outlook 1.0 Current Industrial PVD Processes 2.0 CVD and PACVD Processes 3.0 Tribological Coatings and their Applications 4.0 Alumina Coatings by CVD, PACVD, and PVD Processes and First Machining Studies 5.0 Environmental Concerns in Machining and Forming 6.0 Decorative Hard Coatings 7.0 Superhard Coatings for Cutting Tools 8.0 Polycrystalline Superlattice Coatings 9.0 Novel Superhard Coatings Index

Details

No. of pages:
560
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2001
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815517535
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815514381

About the Editor

Rointan F. Bunshah

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California at Los Angeles, USA

About the Author

Rointan F. Bunshah

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California at Los Angeles, USA

