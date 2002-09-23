Handbook of Groundwater Remediation using Permeable Reactive Barriers
1st Edition
Applications to Radionuclides, Trace Metals, and Nutrients
Description
Over the last century and a half, groundwaters have become contaminated by a growing number of organic and inorganic substances ranging from petroleum-derived hydrocarbons to radioactive compounds, to cancer-causing hexavalent chromium. The importance of uncontaminated groundwater for agriculture, human consumption, and the environmental health of ecosystems is paramount to the health and productivity of industrial society. Water scientists and managers are focused on developing cost-effective methods to reverse this trend.
Several methodologies have been developed, however few are as cost-effective as the use of readily available materials, such as iron and organic compost, for absorbing and isolating contaminants within the matrix of a permeable barrier. The Handbook of Groundwater Remediation using Permeable Reactive Barriers presents readers with this latest technology and developments within four main sections:
- Innovations in Design, Construction, and Evaluation of PRBs
- Development of Reactive Materials
- Evaluations of Chemical and Biological Processes
- Case Studies of Permeable Reactive Barrier Installations
The Handbook is one of the first references specifically on this topic. It is an excellent fit for graduate students entering this emerging field as well as professionals conducting research or implementing this technology.
Readership
Private sector consultants, university and government researchers, regulators/policy makers dealing with the application of PRBs for site remediation, and graduate students in the areas of hydrology and geochemistry.
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Groundwater Remediation of Metals, Radionuclides, and Nutrients with Permeable Reactive Barriers 2. Design and Performance of Limestone Drains to Increase pH and Remove Metals from Acidic Mine Drainage 3. Preliminary Investigation into the Suitability of Permeable Reactive Barriers for the Treatment of Acid Sulfate Soils Discharge 4. Permeable Reactive Barrier / GeoSiphon Treatment for Metals-Contaminated Groundwater 5. Deep Aquifer Remediation Tools: Theory, Design, and Performance Modeling 6. Creation of a Subsurface Permeable Reactive Barrier Using in Situ Redox Manipulation 7. Development and Performance of and Iron Oxide / Phosphate Reactive Barrier for the Remediation of Uranium-Contaminated Groundwater 8. Treatability Study of Reactive Materials to Remediate Groundwater Contaminated with Radionuclides, Metals, and Nitrates in a Four-Component Permeable Reactive Barrier 9. Evaluation of Apatite Materials for Use in Permeable Reactive Barriers for the Remediation of Uranium-Contaminated Groundwater 10. Sulfate-Reducing Bacteria in the Zero Valent Iron Permeable Reactive Barrier at Fry Canyon, Utah 11. Biogeochemical, Mineralogical, and Hydrological Characteristics of an iron Reactive Barrier Used for Treatment of Uranium and Nitrate 12. Analysis of Uranium-Contaminated Zero Valent Iron Media Sampled from Permeable Reactive Barriers Installed at U.S. Department of Energy Sites in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and Durango, Colorado 13. Design and Performance of Permeable Reactive Barrier for Containment of Uranium, Arsenic, Selenium, Vanadium, Molybdenum, and Nitrate at Monticello, Utah 14. Field Demonstration of Three Permeable Reactive Barriers to Control Uranium Contamination in Groundwater, Fry Canyon, Utah 15. Collection Drain and Permeable Reactive Barrier for Treating Uranium and Metals from Mill Tailings Near Durango, Colorado 16. In Situ Reduction of Chromium-Contaminated Groundwater, Soils, and Sediments by Sodium Dithionite 17. Sulfate Reduction Permeable Reactive Barriers to Treat Acidity, Cadmium, Copper, Nickel and Zinc: Two Case Studies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 23rd September 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080533056
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125135634
About the Editor
David Naftz
Affiliations and Expertise
U.S. Geological Survey, Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S.A.
Stan Morrison
Affiliations and Expertise
Environmental Sciences Laboratory, Grand Junction, Colorado, U.S.A.
Christopher Fuller
Affiliations and Expertise
U.S. Geological Survey, Menlo Park, California, U.S.A.
James Davis
Affiliations and Expertise
U.S. Geological Survey, Menlo Park, California, U.S.A.
Reviews
"Information contained in this book wil be of use to private sector consultants, university and government researchers, and policy makers dealing with all phases of permeable reactive vbarriers, including fundamental science, design, construction, monitoring, and performance evaluation." --Gerald Boyd, U.S. Dept. of Energy; Robert M. Hirsch, U.S. Geological Survey