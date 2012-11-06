Handbook of Green Information and Communication Systems

Prof. Mohammad S. Obaidat (Fellow of IEEE and Fellow of SCS) is an internationally well-known academic/researcher/ scientist. He received his Ph.D. and M. S. degrees in Computer Engineering with a minor in Computer Science from The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio, USA. Dr. Obaidat is currently a full Professor of Computer Science at Monmouth University, NJ, USA. Among his previous positions are Chair of the Department of Computer Science and Director of the Graduate Program at Monmouth University and a faculty member at the City University of New York. He has received extensive research funding and has published over Ten (10) books and over Five hundred (500) refereed technical articles in scholarly international journals and proceedings of international conferences, and currently working on three more books. Professor Obaidat has served as a consultant for several corporations and organizations worldwide. Mohammad is the Editor-in-Chief of the Wiley International Journal of Communication Systems, the FTRA Journal of Convergence and the KSIP Journal of Information Processing. He served as an Editor of IEEE Wireless Communications from 2007-2010. Between 1991-2006, he served as a Technical Editor and an Area Editor of Simulation: Transactions of the Society for Modeling and Simulations (SCS) International, TSCS. He also served on the Editorial Advisory Board of Simulation. He is now an editor of the Wiley Security and Communication Networks Journal, Journal of Networks, International Journal of Information Technology, Communications and Convergence, IJITCC, Inderscience. He served on the International Advisory Board of the International Journal of Wireless Networks and Broadband Technologies, IGI-global. Prod. Obaidat is an associate editor/ editorial board member of seven other refereed scholarly journals including two IEEE Transactions, Elsevier Computer Communications Journal, Kluwer Journal of Supercomputing, SCS Journal of Defense Modeling and Simulation, Elsevier Journal of Computers and EE, International Journal of Communication Networks and Distributed Systems, The Academy Journal of Communications, International Journal of BioSciences and Technology and International Journal of Information Technology. He has guest edited numerous special issues of scholarly journals such as IEEE Transactions on Systems, Man and Cybernetics, SMC, IEEE Wireless Communications, IEEE Systems Journal, SIMULATION: Transactions of SCS, Elsevier Computer Communications Journal, Journal of C & EE, Wiley Security and Communication Networks, Journal of Networks, and International Journal of Communication Systems, among others. Obaidat has served as the steering committee chair, advisory Committee Chair and program chair of numerous international conferences.

He is the founder of two well known international conferences: The International Conference on Computer, Information and Telecommunication Systems (CITS) and the International Symposium on Performance Evaluation of Computer and Telecommunication Systems (SPECTS). H eis also the co-founder of the International Conference on Data Communication Networking (DCNET).