Handbook of Green Information and Communication Systems
1st Edition
Description
This book gives a comprehensive guide on the fundamental concepts, applications, algorithms, protocols, new trends and challenges, and research results in the area of Green Information and Communications Systems. It is an invaluable resource giving knowledge on the core and specialized issues in the field, making it highly suitable for both the new and experienced researcher in this area.
Key Features:
- Core research topics of green information and communication systems are covered from a network design perspective, giving both theoretical and practical perspectives
- Provides a unified covering of otherwise disperse selected topics on green computing, information, communication and networking
- Includes a set of downloadable PowerPoint slides and glossary of terms for each chapter
- A ‘whose-who’ of international contributors
- Extensive bibliography for enhancing further knowledge
Coverage includes:
- Smart grid technologies and communications
- Spectrum management
- Cognitive and autonomous radio systems
- Computing and communication architectures
- Data centres
- Distributed networking
- Cloud computing
- Next generation wireless communication systems
- 4G access networking
- Optical core networks
- Cooperation transmission
- Security and privacy
Key Features
- Core research topics of green information and communication systems are covered from a network design perspective, giving both a theoretical and practical perspective
- A ‘whose-who’ of international contributors
- Extensive bibliography for enhancing further knowledge
Readership
Practitioners and researchers working in the areas of green communications, green computing, green networking, and green innovative applications. University graduates and senior undergraduates
Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface
Overview and Goals
Organization and Features
Target Audience
Acknowledgments
About the Editors
Contributors
Part I Green Communications
Chapter 1. Cognitive Strategies for Green Two-Tier Cellular Networks: A Critical Overview
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Spectrum Awareness and Victim Detection
1.3 Dynamic Radio Resource Management
1.4 Dynamic Spectrum Sharing
1.5 Green Cognitive Femtocell Networks
1.6 Conclusions and Future Lines of Research
References
Chapter 2. A Survey of Contemporary Technologies for Smart Home Energy Management
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Background On Demand Response (DR) and Demand-Side Management (DSM) Programs
2.3 HAN Communications and Network Technologies
2.4 HEM Hardware
2.5 System Architecture and Challenges in Designing Future HEMs
2.6 Conclusions
References
Chapter 3. Embedded Computing in the Emerging Smart Grid
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Overview of Smart Grid Features and Applications
3.3 State-of-the-ART Processors
3.4 Processor Design Methodology
3.5 Open Research Questions
References
Chapter 4. IEEE 802.15.4 Based Wireless Sensor Network Design for Smart Grid Communications
4.1 Introduction
4.2 The Role of WSN in Smart Grid Communications
4.3 The IEEE 802.15 Technologies: Wireless Personal Area Networks
4.4 Research Efforts on the Legacy IEEE 802.15.4 Wireless Personal Area Network
4.5 Conclusion
References
Chapter 5. Smart Grid Communications Networks: Wireless Technologies, Protocols, Issues, and Standards
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Smart Grid Communications Network (SGCN)
5.3 Wireless Communications Technologies for SGCN
5.4 Wireless Networking in NAN
5.5 Smart Grid Standards
5.6 Conclusions
References
Chapter 6. Intercell Interference Coordination: Towards a Greener Cellular Network
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Interference Issues in Multicell Systems
6.3 Interference Management Techniques in Homogeneous Cellular Systems
6.4 Coordinated Multiple Point: Recent Advances in Homogeneous Multicell Interference Management
6.5 Advanced Interference Coordination Techniques for Femtocell Networks
6.6 Multicell Interference Coordination with Explicit Energy-Efficient Design Objective
6.7 Conclusions
References
Chapter 7. Energy-Efficient Green Radio Communications for Delay Tolerant Applications
Part II Green Computing
Chapter 8. Green Computing and Communication Architecture
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Green Computing and Governmental Effort
8.3 Energy-Based Monitoring Architecture for Green Computing
8.4 Green Communication Protocols and Models
8.5 Designing Green Computing Models
8.6 Conclusions
References
Chapter 9. Green Computing Platforms for Biomedical Systems
9.1 Introduction to Green Computing in the Biomedical Field
9.2 Survey of Green Computing Platforms
9.3 Analysis of Biomedical Applications
9.4 Design Framework for Biomedical Embedded Processors and Survey of Simulator Tools
9.5 Development and Characterization of Benchmark Suite
9.6 Design Space Exploration and Optimization of Embedded Micro Architectures
9.7 Conclusion and Future Work
References
Chapter 10. Green Data center Infrastructures in the Cloud Computing Era
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Background
10.3 State of the Art
10.4 Energy-Aware Data center Model
10.5 Traffic Fluctuation
10.6 Energy-Oriented Optimization
10.7 Intrasite Optimization
10.8 Intersite Optimization
10.9 Conclusions
References
Chapter 11. Energy-Efficient Cloud Computing: A Green Migration of Traditional IT
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Green ICT and Energy-Efficient Cloud Computing
11.3 Energy-Efficient Processing and Storage in Cloud Computing
11.4 Optimal Data Center Placement
11.5 Energy-Efficient Transport of Cloud Services
11.6 Summary and Challenges
References
Chapter 12. Green Data Centers
Part III Green Networking
Chapter 13. Energy-Efficient Sensor Networks
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Wireless Sensor Networks (WSNs)
13.3 Literature Survey
13.4 Conclusion
References
Chapter 14. Energy-Efficient Next-Generation Wireless Communications
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Motivation for Energy-Efficient Communications
14.3 Applications and Next-Generation Networks Where Green Communications can be Applied
14.4 Energy-Efficient Network Architectures, Techniques, and Protocols
14.5 Trends, Limitations, Challenges, and Open Problems in Green Communications
14.6 Conclusions and Future Directions
References
Chapter 15. Energy-Efficient MIMO–OFDM Systems
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Multiple Antenna Systems
15.3 OFDM and WOFDM
15.4 Multiple Antenna OFDM Systems
15.5 Conclusion
References
Chapter 16. Base Station Deployment and Resource Allocation in Sustainable Wireless Networks
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Related Works
16.3 System Configuration and Problem Formulation
16.4 Constrained BS Placement Algorithm
16.5 Simulation
16.6 Conclusion
References
Chapter 17. Green Broadband Access Networks
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Green Broadband Wireless Access Networks
17.3 Green Optical Access Networks
17.4 Conclusions
References
Chapter 18. Overview of Energy Saving Techniques for Mobile and Wireless Access Networks
18.1 Introduction
18.2 The Carbon Footprint of Mobile and Wireless Networks
18.3 Efficiency Improvements for Base Station Hardware
18.4 Energy-Aware Network Dimensioning
18.5 Renewable Sources of Energy
18.6 Conclusion
References
Chapter 19. Towards Energy-Oriented Telecommunication Networks
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Network Infrastructure
19.3 Energy Efficiency
19.4 Energy Awareness
19.5 Energy-Oriented Network Infrastructure
19.6 Conclusions
References
Chapter 20. Energy-Efficient Peer-to-Peer Networking and Overlays
20.1 Introduction
20.2 P2P Overview
20.3 Energy Profile of P2P Systems
20.4 Taxonomy of Energy-Efficient P2P Approaches
20.5 Characteristic Cases
20.6 Discussion and Conclusions
References
Chapter 21. Power Management for 4G Mobile Broadband Wireless Access Networks
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Overview of Power Management
21.3 Power Management in LTE
21.4 Power Management in IEEE 802.16e (WIMAX)/IEEE 802.16m
21.5 Implementation Challenges in Power Management
21.6 Power Management Enhancements for Future Wireless Networks
21.7 Conclusions
References
Chapter 22. Green Optical Core Networks
Part IV Green Innovation
Chapter 23. Analysis and Development of Green-Aware Security Mechanisms for Modern Internet Applications
23.1 Introduction
23.2 Modern Internet Applications: Mobile and Social
23.3 Security Issues of Social Network Applications
23.4 Exploiting the Flaws of Social Networks
23.5 Towards Green Security
23.6 Conclusions
References
Chapter 24. Using Ant Colony Agentsfor Designing Energy-Efficient Protocols for Wireless Ad Hoc and Sensor Networks
24.1 Introduction
24.2 An Overview of ACO-Based Energy-Efficient Protocols for Wireless Networks
24.3 An ACO-Based Energy-Efficient Protocol for Mobile Ad Hoc Networks
24.4 Conclusion
References
Chapter 25. Smart Grid Communications: Opportunities and Challenges
25.1 Introduction
25.2 Smart Grid
25.3 Communication Technologies for the Smart Grid
25.4 Communication-Enabled Smart Grid Applications
25.5 Challenges in Smart Grid Communications
25.6 Summary and Open Issues
References
Chapter 26. A Survey on Smart Grid Communications: From an Architecture Overview to Standardization Activities
26.1 Introduction
26.2 Definition and Features of the Smart Grid
26.3 Parameters of Economic, Market, and Social Aspects for the Smart Grid
26.4 Automated Metering and Pricing for the Smart Grid
26.5 Standards and Interoperability
26.6 Conclusion
References
Chapter 27. Towards Energy Efficiency in Next-Generation Green Mobile Networks: A Queueing Theory Perspective
27.1 Introduction
27.2 Related Work
27.3 Preliminary
27.4 Green Approaches in HetNets
27.5 Green JRRM
27.6 Conclusion
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 816
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 6th November 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124158825
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124158443
About the Editor
Mohammad Obaidat
Prof. Mohammad S. Obaidat (Fellow of IEEE and Fellow of SCS) is an internationally well-known academic/researcher/ scientist. He received his Ph.D. and M. S. degrees in Computer Engineering with a minor in Computer Science from The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio, USA. Dr. Obaidat is currently a full Professor of Computer Science at Monmouth University, NJ, USA. Among his previous positions are Chair of the Department of Computer Science and Director of the Graduate Program at Monmouth University and a faculty member at the City University of New York. He has received extensive research funding and has published over Ten (10) books and over Five hundred (500) refereed technical articles in scholarly international journals and proceedings of international conferences, and currently working on three more books. Professor Obaidat has served as a consultant for several corporations and organizations worldwide. Mohammad is the Editor-in-Chief of the Wiley International Journal of Communication Systems, the FTRA Journal of Convergence and the KSIP Journal of Information Processing. He served as an Editor of IEEE Wireless Communications from 2007-2010. Between 1991-2006, he served as a Technical Editor and an Area Editor of Simulation: Transactions of the Society for Modeling and Simulations (SCS) International, TSCS. He also served on the Editorial Advisory Board of Simulation. He is now an editor of the Wiley Security and Communication Networks Journal, Journal of Networks, International Journal of Information Technology, Communications and Convergence, IJITCC, Inderscience. He served on the International Advisory Board of the International Journal of Wireless Networks and Broadband Technologies, IGI-global. Prod. Obaidat is an associate editor/ editorial board member of seven other refereed scholarly journals including two IEEE Transactions, Elsevier Computer Communications Journal, Kluwer Journal of Supercomputing, SCS Journal of Defense Modeling and Simulation, Elsevier Journal of Computers and EE, International Journal of Communication Networks and Distributed Systems, The Academy Journal of Communications, International Journal of BioSciences and Technology and International Journal of Information Technology. He has guest edited numerous special issues of scholarly journals such as IEEE Transactions on Systems, Man and Cybernetics, SMC, IEEE Wireless Communications, IEEE Systems Journal, SIMULATION: Transactions of SCS, Elsevier Computer Communications Journal, Journal of C & EE, Wiley Security and Communication Networks, Journal of Networks, and International Journal of Communication Systems, among others. Obaidat has served as the steering committee chair, advisory Committee Chair and program chair of numerous international conferences.
He is the founder of two well known international conferences: The International Conference on Computer, Information and Telecommunication Systems (CITS) and the International Symposium on Performance Evaluation of Computer and Telecommunication Systems (SPECTS). H eis also the co-founder of the International Conference on Data Communication Networking (DCNET).
Affiliations and Expertise
Monmouth University, USA
Alagan Anpalagan
Prof. Alagan Anpalagan received the B.A.Sc. (H), M.A.Sc. and Ph.D. degrees in Electrical Engineering from the University of Toronto, Canada. He joined the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Ryerson University in 2001 and was promoted to Full Professor in 2010. He served the department as Graduate Program Director (2004-09) and the Interim Electrical Engineering Program Director (2009-10). During his sabbatical (2010-11), he was a Visiting Professor at Asian Institute of Technology and Visiting Researcher at Kyoto University. Dr. Anpalagan’s industrial experience includes working at Bell Mobility on 1xRTT system deployment studies (2001), at Nortel Networks on SECORE R&D projects (1997) and at IBM Canada as IIP Intern (1994).
Dr. Anpalagan directs a research group working on radio resource management (RRM) and radio access & networking (RAN) areas within the WINCORE Lab. His current research interests include cognitive radio resource allocation and management, wireless cross layer design and optimization, collaborative communication, green communications technologies and QoE-aware femtocells. Dr. Anpalagan serves as Associate Editor for the IEEE Communications Surveys & Tutorials (2012-), IEEE Communications Letters (2010-) and Springer Wireless Personal Communications (2009-), and past Editor for EURASIP Journal of Wireless Communications and Networking (2004-2009). He also served as EURASIP Guest Editor for two special issues in Radio Resource Management in 3G+ Systems (2006) and Fairness in Radio Resource Management for Wireless Networks (2008). Dr. Anpalagan served as TPC Co-Chair of: IEEE WPMC’12 Wireless Networks, IEEE PIMRC’11 Cognitive Radio and Spectrum Management, IEEE IWCMC’11 Workshop on Cooperative and Cognitive Networks, IEEE CCECE’04/08 and WirelessCom’05 Symposium on Radio Resource Management.
Dr. Anpalagan served as IEEE Toronto Section Chair (2006-07), ComSoc Toronto Chapter Chair (2004-05), Chair of IEEE Canada Professional Activities Committee (2009-11). He is the recipient of the Dean’s Teaching Award (2011), Faculty Scholastic, Research and Creativity Award (2010), Faculty Service Award (2010) at Ryerson University. Dr. Anpalagan also completed a course on Project Management for Scientist and Engineers at the University of Oxford CPD Center. He is a registered Professional Engineer in the province of Ontario, Canada.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ryerson University, Canada
Isaac Woungang
Dr. Isaac Woungang received his M.S. & Ph. D degrees, all in Mathematics, from the Université de la Méditerranée-Aix Marseille II, France, and Université du Sud, Toulon & Var, France, in 1990 and 1994 respectively. In 1999, he received a M.S degree from the INRS-Materials and Telecommunications, University of Quebec, Montreal, Canada. From 1999 to 2002, he worked as a software engineer at Nortel Networks. Since 2002, he has been with Ryerson University, where he is now an Associate Professor of Computer Science and Coordinator of the Distributed Applications and Broadband (DABNEL) Lab at Ryerson University. During his sabbatical (2008-09), he was a Visiting Professor at National Ilan University, Taiwan. His current research interests include network resource allocation and management, green communications technologies, network security, computer communication networks, and mobile communication systems. Dr. Woungang has published six (6) book chapters and over seventy (70) refereed technical articles in scholarly international journals and proceedings of international conferences, and currently working on two more books.
Dr. Woungang serves as Editor in Chief of the International Journal of Communication Networks and Distributed Systems (IJCNDS), Inderscience, U.K, and the International Journal of Information and Coding Theory (IJICoT), Inderscience, U.K, as Associate Editor of the International Journal of Communication Systems (IJCS), Wiley, the Computers & Electrical Engineering (C&EE), An International Journal, Elsevier, as Associate Editor of the International Journal of Wireless Networks & Broadcasting Technologies (IGI Global), as Associate Editor of the Journal of Convergence (FTRA, http://ftrai.org/joc/index.htm), as Associate Editor of the Human-centric computing and Information Sciences, Springer. He also served as Guest Editor for several special issues with several journals such as IET Information Security, International Journal of Internet Protocol Technology (Inderscience); Computer and Electrical Engineering (Elsevier), Mathematical and Computer Modelling (Elsevier), Computer Communications (Elsevier); The Journal of Supercomputing (Springer), Telecommunication Systems (Springer), International Journal of Communication Systems (Elsevier).
Dr. Woungang edited six (6) books in the areas of wireless ad hoc networks, wireless sensor networks, wireless mesh networks, pervasive computing, and coding theory, published by reputed publishers such as Springer, Elsevier, Wiley, and World Scientific. He is currently working on two more books. Also, he has been serving as Symposium Co-Chair of the 29th IEEE Symposium on Reliable Distributed Systems (SRDS 2010), Organizing Chair of the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th International workshop on Dependable Network Computing and Mobile Systems (DNCMS), Track Chair, and Program Chair of several International conferences; and in the Program Committees of over a dozen International conferences. Since January 2012, Dr. Woungang serves as Chair of Computer Chapter, IEEE Toronto Section.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ryerson University, Canada