Packed with conceptual sketches and photos, real world case studies and green construction details, Handbook of Green Building Design and Construction provides a wealth of practical guidelines and essential insights that will facilitate the design of green buildings. Written in an easy to understand style, the Handbook draws on over 35 years of personal experience across the world, offering vital information and penetrating insights into two major building rating systems such as LEED and BREEAM both used extensively in the United States, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.
- Develop a project schedule that allows for systems testing and commissioning
- Create contract plans and specifications to ensure building performance
- A step-by-step approach for integrating technologies into the different stages of design and execution
Owners/Developers, Architects, Landscape Architects, Contractors, and Construction Managers/Engineers
Introduction: The Green Movement—Myths, History, and Overview
Green Building: Myths and Realities
Green Building and the Green Movement: Its History
Green Building: An Overview
The U.S. Built Environment
Chapter 1. Green Concepts and Vocabulary
1.1 The green building movement today
1.2 Green basics—what makes a building green?
1.3 Going green: incentives, barriers, and benefits
1.4 Establishing measurable green criteria
1.5 Emerging directions
Chapter 2. Components of Sustainable Design and Construction
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Green building evaluation systems
2.3 USGBC’s LEED Certification and rating system
2.4 The green globes rating system
2.5 Green rating standards used worldwide
Chapter 3. Green Design and the Construction Process
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Green building principles and components
3.3 High-Performance design strategies
3.4 Design process for High-Performance buildings
3.5 Green project delivery systems
3.6 Traditional green design−Bid−Build project delivery
3.7 Green construction management
3.8 Green design−Build project delivery
Chapter 4. Green Project Cost Monitoring and Closeout
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Front-End analysis
4.3 Requisition format
4.4 Site visits and observations
4.5 Loan disbursements—draw application reviews
4.6 Preparing the progress status report
4.7 Final certification and project closeout
4.8 Quality control and quality assurance
Chapter 5. Building Information Modeling
5.1 Brief history and overview
5.2 Basic benefits, challenges, and Risks of using BIM
5.3 Integrated project delivery—sharing intelligent data for sustainable solutions
5.4 Building form with BIM
5.5 Building systems with BIM
5.6 The future of BIM and its use worldwide
Chapter 6. Green Building Materials and Products
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Low-Emitting materials
6.3 Building and material reuse
6.4 Construction waste management
6.5 Recycled materials
6.6 Regional materials
6.7 Rapidly renewable materials
6.8 Green office equipment
6.9 Forestry certification and certified wood
6.10 Life-cycle assessment and cost analysis of building materials and products
6.11 Third-Party Certification
Chapter 7. Indoor Environmental Quality
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Factors that affect indoor environmental quality
7.3 Ventilation and filtration
7.4 Building materials and finishes: emittance levels
7.5 Indoor environmental quality best practices
Chapter 8. Water Efficiency and Sanitary Waste
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Wastewater strategy and water reuse/Recycling
8.3 Water fixtures and water use reduction strategies
8.4 Retention and detention ponds, bioswales, and other systems
Chapter 9. Impact of Energy and Atmosphere
9.1 Introduction
9.2 The building envelope
9.3 Intelligent energy management systems
9.4 Mechanical systems: air conditioning, heating, and ventilation
9.5 Electrical power and lighting systems
9.6 Solar Energy Systems
9.7 Federal Tax Credits for Energy Efficiency
9.8 Fire Suppression and Protection Systems
Chapter 10. Green Design and Building Economics
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Costs and benefits of green design
10.3 Life-Cycle costing
10.4 Tax benefits and incentives
10.5 Other green building costs
10.6 Economic analysis tools and methods
Chapter 11. Green Project Commissioning
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Fundamental commissioning basics: WHAT IS COMMISSIONING?
11.3 Building commissioning objectives, benefits, and costs
11.4 Planning the commissioning process
11.5 Commissioning authority (Commissioning Service Provider)
11.6 The commissioning process
Chapter 12. Project Cost Analysis
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Budget development and requirements
12.3 Project buyout and bid shopping
12.4 General conditions and supplemental conditions
12.5 Contingencies and allowances
12.6 Green project cost management
Chapter 13. Green Specifications and Documentation
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Do we need specifications?
13.3 Specification types and categories
13.4 Developing the project manual
13.5 Organization and format of specifications
13.6 Greening specifications
13.7 Computerized specification-Writing systems
13.8 Liability issues
Chapter 14. Types of Building Contract Agreements
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Bidding process and building contract types
14.3 Bid solicitation and types of building contracts
14.4 American Institute of Architects Contract Documents
14.5 Consensusdocs contract documents
14.6 Engineers joint contract documents committee contract documents
Chapter 15. Green Business Development
15.1 Introduction
15.2 The office: home-based versus bricks and mortar
15.3 Creating a successful business plan
15.4 Startup basics
15.5 Creating an image and marketing a new business
15.6 Tracking and identifying sources for leads
15.7 The importance of selling yourself
15.8 Forms, licenses and permits, insurance, and banking
15.9 Taxes, strategies, and incentives
15.10 The internet and online marketing
Chapter 16. Building Green Litigation and Liability Issues
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Liability issues
16.3 Failure, negligence, and standard of care
16.4 Alternative dispute resolution versus traditional litigation
16.5 Insurance Programs and Requirements
APPENDIX A. Acronyms and Abbreviations
Appendix B. Glossary
Index
- No. of pages:
- 832
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2012
- Published:
- 26th June 2012
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123851291
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123851284
Sam Kubba
Sam Kubba is the principal partner of The Consultants' Collaborative, a firm noted for its work in sustainable architecture, interior design and project management. Dr. Kubba has extensive experience in all types and all aspects of architecture, interior design and construction. These include hospitality, corporate facilities, retail, renovations, restaurants and high-rise commercial structures.
Principle partner, The Consultants' Collaborative architecture firm, and Owner, Kubba Design