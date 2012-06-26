Handbook of Green Building Design and Construction - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123851284, 9780123851291

Handbook of Green Building Design and Construction

1st Edition

LEED, BREEAM, and Green Globes

Authors: Sam Kubba
eBook ISBN: 9780123851291
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123851284
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 26th June 2012
Page Count: 832
Packed with conceptual sketches and photos, real world case studies and green construction details, Handbook of Green Building Design and Construction provides a wealth of practical guidelines and essential insights that will facilitate the design of green buildings. Written in an easy to understand style, the Handbook draws on over 35 years of personal experience across the world, offering vital information and penetrating insights into two major building rating systems such as LEED and BREEAM both used extensively in the United States, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

  • Develop a project schedule that allows for systems testing and commissioning
  • Create contract plans and specifications to ensure building performance
  • A step-by-step approach for integrating technologies into the different stages of design and execution

Owners/Developers, Architects, Landscape Architects, Contractors, and Construction Managers/Engineers

Table of Contents

Dedication

Foreword

Acknowledgments

Introduction: The Green Movement—Myths, History, and Overview

Green Building: Myths and Realities

Green Building and the Green Movement: Its History

Green Building: An Overview

The U.S. Built Environment

Chapter 1. Green Concepts and Vocabulary

1.1 The green building movement today

1.2 Green basics—what makes a building green?

1.3 Going green: incentives, barriers, and benefits

1.4 Establishing measurable green criteria

1.5 Emerging directions

Chapter 2. Components of Sustainable Design and Construction

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Green building evaluation systems

2.3 USGBC’s LEED Certification and rating system

2.4 The green globes rating system

2.5 Green rating standards used worldwide

Chapter 3. Green Design and the Construction Process

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Green building principles and components

3.3 High-Performance design strategies

3.4 Design process for High-Performance buildings

3.5 Green project delivery systems

3.6 Traditional green design−Bid−Build project delivery

3.7 Green construction management

3.8 Green design−Build project delivery

Chapter 4. Green Project Cost Monitoring and Closeout

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Front-End analysis

4.3 Requisition format

4.4 Site visits and observations

4.5 Loan disbursements—draw application reviews

4.6 Preparing the progress status report

4.7 Final certification and project closeout

4.8 Quality control and quality assurance

Chapter 5. Building Information Modeling

5.1 Brief history and overview

5.2 Basic benefits, challenges, and Risks of using BIM

5.3 Integrated project delivery—sharing intelligent data for sustainable solutions

5.4 Building form with BIM

5.5 Building systems with BIM

5.6 The future of BIM and its use worldwide

Chapter 6. Green Building Materials and Products

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Low-Emitting materials

6.3 Building and material reuse

6.4 Construction waste management

6.5 Recycled materials

6.6 Regional materials

6.7 Rapidly renewable materials

6.8 Green office equipment

6.9 Forestry certification and certified wood

6.10 Life-cycle assessment and cost analysis of building materials and products

6.11 Third-Party Certification

Chapter 7. Indoor Environmental Quality

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Factors that affect indoor environmental quality

7.3 Ventilation and filtration

7.4 Building materials and finishes: emittance levels

7.5 Indoor environmental quality best practices

Chapter 8. Water Efficiency and Sanitary Waste

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Wastewater strategy and water reuse/Recycling

8.3 Water fixtures and water use reduction strategies

8.4 Retention and detention ponds, bioswales, and other systems

Chapter 9. Impact of Energy and Atmosphere

9.1 Introduction

9.2 The building envelope

9.3 Intelligent energy management systems

9.4 Mechanical systems: air conditioning, heating, and ventilation

9.5 Electrical power and lighting systems

9.6 Solar Energy Systems

9.7 Federal Tax Credits for Energy Efficiency

9.8 Fire Suppression and Protection Systems

Chapter 10. Green Design and Building Economics

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Costs and benefits of green design

10.3 Life-Cycle costing

10.4 Tax benefits and incentives

10.5 Other green building costs

10.6 Economic analysis tools and methods

Chapter 11. Green Project Commissioning

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Fundamental commissioning basics: WHAT IS COMMISSIONING?

11.3 Building commissioning objectives, benefits, and costs

11.4 Planning the commissioning process

11.5 Commissioning authority (Commissioning Service Provider)

11.6 The commissioning process

Chapter 12. Project Cost Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Budget development and requirements

12.3 Project buyout and bid shopping

12.4 General conditions and supplemental conditions

12.5 Contingencies and allowances

12.6 Green project cost management

Chapter 13. Green Specifications and Documentation

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Do we need specifications?

13.3 Specification types and categories

13.4 Developing the project manual

13.5 Organization and format of specifications

13.6 Greening specifications

13.7 Computerized specification-Writing systems

13.8 Liability issues

Chapter 14. Types of Building Contract Agreements

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Bidding process and building contract types

14.3 Bid solicitation and types of building contracts

14.4 American Institute of Architects Contract Documents

14.5 Consensusdocs contract documents

14.6 Engineers joint contract documents committee contract documents

Chapter 15. Green Business Development

15.1 Introduction

15.2 The office: home-based versus bricks and mortar

15.3 Creating a successful business plan

15.4 Startup basics

15.5 Creating an image and marketing a new business

15.6 Tracking and identifying sources for leads

15.7 The importance of selling yourself

15.8 Forms, licenses and permits, insurance, and banking

15.9 Taxes, strategies, and incentives

15.10 The internet and online marketing

Chapter 16. Building Green Litigation and Liability Issues

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Liability issues

16.3 Failure, negligence, and standard of care

16.4 Alternative dispute resolution versus traditional litigation

16.5 Insurance Programs and Requirements

APPENDIX A. Acronyms and Abbreviations

Appendix B. Glossary

Bibliography

Index

Sam Kubba

Sam Kubba is the principal partner of The Consultants' Collaborative, a firm noted for its work in sustainable architecture, interior design and project management. Dr. Kubba has extensive experience in all types and all aspects of architecture, interior design and construction. These include hospitality, corporate facilities, retail, renovations, restaurants and high-rise commercial structures.

Affiliations and Expertise

Principle partner, The Consultants' Collaborative architecture firm, and Owner, Kubba Design

