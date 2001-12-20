Handbook of Geometric Topology
1st Edition
Description
Geometric Topology is a foundational component of modern mathematics, involving the study of spacial properties and invariants of familiar objects such as manifolds and complexes. This volume, which is intended both as an introduction to the subject and as a wide ranging resouce for those already grounded in it, consists of 21 expository surveys written by leading experts and covering active areas of current research. They provide the reader with an up-to-date overview of this flourishing branch of mathematics.
Readership
Science/Mathematics Research Libraries
Table of Contents
Topics in transformation groups (A. Adem and J.F .Davis).
Piecewise linear topology (J.L. Bryant).
Infinite dimensional topology and shape theory (A. Chigogidze).
Nonpositive curvature and reflection groups (M.W. Davis).
Nielsen fixed point theory (R. Geoghegan).
Mapping class groups (N.V. Ivanov).
Seifert manifolds (Kyung Bai Lee and F. Raymond).
Quantum invariants of 3-manifolds and CW-complexes (W. Lueck).
Hyperbolic manifolds (J.G .Ratcliffe).
Flows with knotted closed orbits (J. Franks and M.C. Sullivan).
Heegaard splittings of compact 3-manifolds (M. Scharlemann).
Representations of 3-manifold groups (P.B. Schalen).
Homology manifolds (S. Weinberger).
R-trees in topology, geometry, and group theory (F. Bonathon).
Dehn surgery on knots (S. Boyer).
Geometric group theory (J. Cannon).
Cohomological dimension theory (J. Dydak).
Metric spaces of curvature greater than or equal to k (C. Plaut).
Topological rigidity theorems (C.W. Stark).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1144
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2001
- Published:
- 20th December 2001
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080532851
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444824325
About the Author
R.B. Sher
Affiliations and Expertise
Union Hall, VA, USA
R.J. Daverman
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA